spectrumnews1.com
Antisemitic publication distributed in Culver City, police say
CULVER CITY, Calif. (CNS) — Culver City police Monday said an "anti-Semitic hate publication" was distributed in a neighborhood over the weekend. "On Sunday ... the Culver City Police Department was made aware of anti-Semitic hate incident that occurred in Culver City," police said in a statement. "The incident...
spectrumnews1.com
Cadet injured by SUV in 'grave condition'; Suspect denies intentional act
WHITTIER, Calif. (CNS) — One of the four Los Angeles County law enforcement cadets critically injured when they were struck by an SUV during a training run in South Whittier last Wednesday has suffered medical setbacks and is in “grave condition” and on life support Monday. Meanwhile,...
spectrumnews1.com
Intersection dedicated in honor of record-setting voter registrar
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — An intersection near Canter's Deli in the Fairfax district was dedicated Sunday as Sylvia Levin Democracy Square in honor of the late record-setting volunteer voter registrar. Levin was recognized by the Secretary of State's Office, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, U.S. House of Representatives and...
spectrumnews1.com
In new-look LA City Council, progressives gain growing influence
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — After labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez came in first place in the June primary, besting two-term incumbent Councilman Mitch O'Farrell by nearly 9 percentage points, he began fielding calls from people he didn't know. "All of a sudden, we made a lot of friends," Soto-Martinez recalled...
spectrumnews1.com
Arrest made in alleged assault after Dodger Stadium concert
LOS ANGELES (AP) — One person has been arrested in connection with an alleged assault on a couple in the Dodger Stadium parking lot after an Elton John concert last week, a police spokesperson said Sunday. Video showing portions of an altercation was posted on the TMZ celebrity news...
foxla.com
LA County Sheriff's cadet who survived Whittier crash could face foot amputation, family friend says
A family friend of one of the 25 Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department cadets injured in the Whittier crash from Wednesday is now raising money for his medical expenses. Carole Lynch said she is close friends with the wife of one of the victims who is being identified only as Jose at this time. Jose is a husband and father of two.
spectrumnews1.com
Average LA County gas price drops to lowest amount since Sept. 2
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County recorded its largest decrease since Oct. 21 Tuesday, dropping 4.2 cents to $5.254, its lowest amount since Sept. 2. The average price has dropped 45 times in 48 days since rising...
spectrumnews1.com
Woodland Hills mom decorates more than 300 trees in her home
LOS ANGELES — For more than 20 years, a Woodland Hills women has been setting up a forest of Christmas trees in and around her home. Alison Siewert started in 1999 when her daughter was born but steadily grew over the years. This year, she has 307 Christmas trees.
L.A. Weekly
Sarah Chung, the Los-Angeles Home Girl Helping First-Time Home Buyers Find Their Dream Homes
Buying a house is an exciting and self-fulfilling moment for many. It is also a huge financial decision, and with the amount of money you pump into the project, you want the perfect home that meets all your requirements. But finding your dream property can be stressful and overwhelming, especially for first-time home buyers. Given the complicated network of mortgage rates, tax laws, and others, it can be hard for first-time home buyers to buy a home and avoid costly mistakes. Sarah Chung, a real estate agent based in Los Angeles, understands this fully, which is one reason she focuses on helping first-time home buyers in this process.
