Read full article on original website
Related
AEW Full Gear (11/19/2022) Results: Jon Moxley Defends AEW Title Against MJF, Chris Jericho, Saraya
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 11/19/2022 edition of AEW Full Gear live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on B/R Live & FITE TV (Internationally). We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE.
Toni Storm: We Want To Push Our Division Above And Beyond; To Do That We Need Everyone’s Support
Toni Storm wants to keep pushing the AEW women's division to greater heights. Fans around the world of wrestling have been pushing for nearly every company to incorporate more women into their weekly programming ever since the WWE Women's Revolution began to take shape back in 2014. This had to led to plenty of achievements for women in wrestling, as they have got to chance to main event many pay-per-views and weekly television shows in recent years.
Bryan Danielson: Being AEW Champion Doesn't Bring Me Joy, Working With Younger Talent Does
Bryan Danielson just wants to wrestle. Danielson has yet to hold gold in AEW despite multiple cracks at the AEW and ROH World Championships. Danielson is widely considered to be one of the best wrestlers in the world, but for him, the ability to get in the ring is more important than winning any title.
AEW Dark: Elevation Results And Stream (11/21): Wheeler Yuta, Athena, Brian Cage, More In Action
All Elite Wrestling air the latest episode of its AEW Dark: Elevation event on November 21. Matches were taped on November 16 from Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Fans can watch the full stream in the video above. Full results are below. AEW Dark: Elevation Results And Stream (11/21)
NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over Results (11/20/22): Mayu Iwatani vs. KAIRI For IWGP Women's Title
For the first time ever, the two Bushiroad-owned promotions came together for a show as Sunday night was the night for NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over. The show featured Mayu Iwatani and KAIRI battling in the main event to become the inaugural IWGP Women's Champion as two-thirds of STARDOM's legendary Threedom group faced each other for the first time since 2017. On the NJPW side, Will Ospreay defended his IWGP United States Championship against Shota Umino and The Great Muta had his final match in a New Japan ring as he teamed with Kazuchika Okada and Toru Yano.
Viewership Info For Young Rock And NJPW, RJ City Says 'Hey' From Red Carpet, More | Fight Size
Here's your Fight Size update for Saturday, November 19, 2022. - According to SpoilerTV, Young Rock scored 1.346 million viewers on 11/18, up from last week's 1.331 million viewers. The 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demo was up from 0.2. - Per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, NJPW On AXS on...
Sean Ross Sapp's AEW Full Gear 2022 Review & Full Show Results
Sean Ross Sapp and Julie Cutler (@TheJulesCutler on IG) review AEW Full Gear 2022, and give you LIVE notes from the scrum. - Saraya's in ring return against Dr. Britt Baker DMD. - Will it be Jamie Hayter's night?. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with...
Ricochet Vows To Slay A Monster, Ethan Page, Danhausen Hang Out With Kevin Smith, More | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Sunday, November 20, 2022. - On the latest, SmackDown LowDown, Ricochet sends a message his SmackDown World Cup semifinal opponent Braun Strowman, Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler respond to Shotzi & Raquel Rodriguez, and Legado del Fantasma aren’t afraid of The Viking Raiders.
Da Party Is Back In Town: Group Reunites For Uno Game
After posting several teasers over the last few weeks Da Party people were able to rejoice Sunday night when Chugs, Swiss, Creed, and Breeze cracked open the Uno deck. The last time we saw them was August of 2021 with a live game at Breeze’s house that was won by Chugs. Soon after Chugs a.k.a. Adam Cole Bay Bay debuted in AEW. Breeze had already been let go by WWE and with all of their lives going in different directions Da Party had to go on hiatus. They posted the saddest video for Chugs’ departure and it was left there. Earlier this year Swiss left WWE for AEW and it seemed all hope was lost on a reunion.
Tyrus: To Find Out I'm The Largest NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Of All Time Is Cool
Tyrus won the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at NWA Hard Times 3, defeating Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a three-way bout. Tyrus is billed at 6'7'' and 375 pounds, and according to him, is the largest man to hold the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title. A stat he is proud of.
Great Muta Victorious In Final NJPW Bout At NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over
Great Muta walks away a winner. At NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over, Great Muta picked up a victory in his final NJPW match ever. Muta teamed with Kazuchika Okada & Toru Yano to defeat The Great-O-Khan, Aaron Henare, & Jeff Cobb. During the bout, Muta was able to avoid the...
Jake Something On The End Of His Run With IMPACT Wrestling Leading To His Run In NJPW STRONG
Jake Something talks about his time with IMPACT Wrestling and that run coming to an end. Jake Something spent a lot of time in IMPACT Wrestling as Cousin Jake, the cousin of Cody Deaner. However, when Cody Deaner made the decision to join Eric Young in Violent by Design, Jake something was allowed to let his true self shine toward the end of his run with IMPACT. Jake departed from the company in early 2022 and now continues to build his name on the independent circuit and on stages such as New Japan STRONG.
AEW's New Direction | Tim & Joel Pod
Tim & Joel spent the entire week watching wrestling on an island. Ok, not really, but they DID watch AEW Full Gear and have A LOT to say about the show and other stuff!. - Full Gear Build Still Wasn't Great, though... - Theory's New Edge; RAW Talk. - Your...
Renee Paquette Confirms Talks With WWE Before Signing With AEW
On October 12 it was announced that Renee Paquette had officially signed with AEW. She made her debut on AEW Dynamite that night, welcoming the Toronto crowd to the show. Paquette had been away from wrestling television since WWE SummerSlam 2020 when she left WWE to pursue other projects. Speaking...
NXT Live Event Results From Lakeland, FL (11/19): NXT Tag Title Bout Headlines
NXT held a live event on November 19 from the Lakeland Armory in Lakeland, Florida. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. NXT Live Event Results From Lakeland, FL (11/19) - Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen (w/ Fallon Henley) def. Myles Borne & Charlie Dempsey. - Kiana...
Kamille To Defend NWA Women's Title, EC3 Teams With Matt Lancie, More Set For 11/22 NWA Powerrr
NWA Powerrr (11/22) NWA World Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) vs. Jazmin Allure. Matt Lancie & EC3 vs. Thom Latimer & Danny Flamingo. Thrillbilly Silas vs. Cyon (w/ Austin Idol) WildKat Sports Revolution Championship: Chuck Devine (c) vs. Nathan Bradley. Fightful will have results from NWA Powerrr following the conclusion...
Tony Khan Will Have Update On AEW Women’s Title When He Has Timeline On Thunder Rosa’s Return
Tony Khan comments on the status of the AEW Interim Women's World Championship following AEW Full Gear. At the pay-per-view, Jamie Hayter defeated Toni Storm to win the title. Storm previously won the gold at AEW All Out after reigning AEW Women's World Champon Thunder Rosa announced that she was unable to defend the title. Since then, AEW has had an interim champion, and Hayter now holds the title. Ahead of the pay-per-view, Khan stated that he has wanted to give Rosa every opportunity to return and defend the gold. As of this writing, it's unclear how long she'll be out of action.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Allentown, PA (11/19): Seth Rollins Headlines
WWE held its Saturday Night's Main Event live event on November 19 from PPL Center in Allentown, PA. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Allentown, PA (11/19) - WWE Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Bayley by DQ...
Shingo Takagi To Defend KOPW 2022 Trophy At TAKATaichi Event
One more KOPW trophy bout will take place in 2022. NJPW announced Shingo Takagi will defend his King of Pro Wrestling trophy against Taichi at the TAKATaichi pay-per-view on December 19. From NJPW:. Order TAKA Michinoku and Taichi’s joint 50th anniversary event on NJPW World PPV December 19! (Japanese commentary...
Roman Reigns On His Run Potentially Ending: We're In The Second Quarter Of The Super Bowl
The Bloodline, specifically Roman Reigns, has been on top of WWE for over two years since Reigns won the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Payback 2020. During this run, Reigns has knocked off all challengers including Brock Lesnar multiple times, Logan Paul, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, and more. There is...
Fightful
14K+
Followers
33K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0