Toni Storm: We Want To Push Our Division Above And Beyond; To Do That We Need Everyone’s Support

Toni Storm wants to keep pushing the AEW women's division to greater heights. Fans around the world of wrestling have been pushing for nearly every company to incorporate more women into their weekly programming ever since the WWE Women's Revolution began to take shape back in 2014. This had to led to plenty of achievements for women in wrestling, as they have got to chance to main event many pay-per-views and weekly television shows in recent years.
NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over Results (11/20/22): Mayu Iwatani vs. KAIRI For IWGP Women's Title

For the first time ever, the two Bushiroad-owned promotions came together for a show as Sunday night was the night for NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over. The show featured Mayu Iwatani and KAIRI battling in the main event to become the inaugural IWGP Women's Champion as two-thirds of STARDOM's legendary Threedom group faced each other for the first time since 2017. On the NJPW side, Will Ospreay defended his IWGP United States Championship against Shota Umino and The Great Muta had his final match in a New Japan ring as he teamed with Kazuchika Okada and Toru Yano.
Sean Ross Sapp's AEW Full Gear 2022 Review & Full Show Results

Sean Ross Sapp and Julie Cutler (@TheJulesCutler on IG) review AEW Full Gear 2022, and give you LIVE notes from the scrum. - Saraya's in ring return against Dr. Britt Baker DMD. - Will it be Jamie Hayter's night?. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with...
Da Party Is Back In Town: Group Reunites For Uno Game

After posting several teasers over the last few weeks Da Party people were able to rejoice Sunday night when Chugs, Swiss, Creed, and Breeze cracked open the Uno deck. The last time we saw them was August of 2021 with a live game at Breeze’s house that was won by Chugs. Soon after Chugs a.k.a. Adam Cole Bay Bay debuted in AEW. Breeze had already been let go by WWE and with all of their lives going in different directions Da Party had to go on hiatus. They posted the saddest video for Chugs’ departure and it was left there. Earlier this year Swiss left WWE for AEW and it seemed all hope was lost on a reunion.
Jake Something On The End Of His Run With IMPACT Wrestling Leading To His Run In NJPW STRONG

Jake Something talks about his time with IMPACT Wrestling and that run coming to an end. Jake Something spent a lot of time in IMPACT Wrestling as Cousin Jake, the cousin of Cody Deaner. However, when Cody Deaner made the decision to join Eric Young in Violent by Design, Jake something was allowed to let his true self shine toward the end of his run with IMPACT. Jake departed from the company in early 2022 and now continues to build his name on the independent circuit and on stages such as New Japan STRONG.
AEW's New Direction | Tim & Joel Pod

Tim & Joel spent the entire week watching wrestling on an island. Ok, not really, but they DID watch AEW Full Gear and have A LOT to say about the show and other stuff!. - Full Gear Build Still Wasn't Great, though... - Theory's New Edge; RAW Talk. - Your...
Renee Paquette Confirms Talks With WWE Before Signing With AEW

On October 12 it was announced that Renee Paquette had officially signed with AEW. She made her debut on AEW Dynamite that night, welcoming the Toronto crowd to the show. Paquette had been away from wrestling television since WWE SummerSlam 2020 when she left WWE to pursue other projects. Speaking...
Tony Khan Will Have Update On AEW Women’s Title When He Has Timeline On Thunder Rosa’s Return

Tony Khan comments on the status of the AEW Interim Women's World Championship following AEW Full Gear. At the pay-per-view, Jamie Hayter defeated Toni Storm to win the title. Storm previously won the gold at AEW All Out after reigning AEW Women's World Champon Thunder Rosa announced that she was unable to defend the title. Since then, AEW has had an interim champion, and Hayter now holds the title. Ahead of the pay-per-view, Khan stated that he has wanted to give Rosa every opportunity to return and defend the gold. As of this writing, it's unclear how long she'll be out of action.
Shingo Takagi To Defend KOPW 2022 Trophy At TAKATaichi Event

One more KOPW trophy bout will take place in 2022. NJPW announced Shingo Takagi will defend his King of Pro Wrestling trophy against Taichi at the TAKATaichi pay-per-view on December 19. From NJPW:. Order TAKA Michinoku and Taichi’s joint 50th anniversary event on NJPW World PPV December 19! (Japanese commentary...
