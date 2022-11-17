ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Kim Kardashian Feels About Ex Pete Davidson Dating Emily Ratajkowski (Exclusive)

By Eric Todisco
 4 days ago
Image Credit: MEGA

Pete Davidson, 28, has moved on from his relationship with Kim Kardashian, 42, and he’s now dating model Emily Ratajkowski, 31. The new couple were finally seen out on a date night together in Brooklyn on November 16, after news broke that they were a romantic item. Pete’s relationship with Emily comes just four months after his high-profile split from Kim, and HollywoodLife has the EXCLUSIVE on the reality star’s reaction to Pete moving on already.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DHmIV_0jERYk9700
Kim Kardashian; Pete Davidson; Emily Ratajkowski (Photo:

“Kim has known Emily for some time and she approves of them dating each other,” a Kim source told HL. “She thinks it is cute and she is legit happy that he found someone that is more his speed and on the same wavelength as him. They live in the same city, they are close in age, and they have worked on several projects together, including the photo shoot that they both spoke about. She is heavily immersed in the New York City scene, just as he is. They know a lot of the same people and run in the same crowds, so Kim feels that they are a good match for each other.”

Our insider continued, “Kim thinks Emily is a wonderful woman and a good mother. She admires how hardworking she is. Kim truly appreciates any woman that can balance motherhood with a career because she knows how hard it is.” The source also confirmed that Kim, who dated Pete from Oct. 2021 to July 2022, did not reach out to the Saturday Night Live alum on his 29th birthday on Nov. 16. “She will always have nothing but love for him and she wishes him the best always, but they are no longer together. Of course, she hopes he has the happiest of birthdays ever,” the source shared.

A second source close to Kim EXCLUSIVELY revealed that the SKIMS founder and Pete “were keeping in touch here and there for a while after they broke up but that’s phased out.” The insider clarified that “there’s no drama” between the exes. “It’s just easier to move on that way. Kim’s all about being respectful so now that Pete’s dating Emily she will definitely not being trying to call him on his birthday, she’s good with boundaries and she’s very cool with Emily, she thinks she’s great,” they explained. We reached out to Kim’s rep for comment.

On Nov. 16, Pete and Emily were seen reuniting inside a Brooklyn apartment building, which marked the first video of the pair together. Pete picked Emily up from her apartment and she greeted the comedian with a hug. A HollywoodLife source confirmed that Pete and Emily met in 2021 when Pete starred in the movie Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, which was produced by Emily’s then-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Emily filed for divorce from her husband, who she shares a son with, in September. After the breakup, she was briefly linked to Brad Pitt, and was rumored to be dating DJ Orazio Rispo in October. Emily and Pete have yet to confirm their relationship on social media.

Los Angeles, CA
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women's issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

