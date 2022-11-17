ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Central Michigan Chippewas and the CSU Northridge Matadors square off

CSU Northridge Matadors (1-3) vs. Central Michigan Chippewas (1-3) San Juan Capistrano, California; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Central Michigan Chippewas square off against the CSU Northridge Matadors in San Juan Capistrano, California. Central Michigan went 7-23 overall with a 1-11 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Porterville Recorder

Mallette and Pepperdine host No. 19 UCLA

Pepperdine Waves (4-1) at UCLA Bruins (3-2) BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine faces the No. 19 UCLA Bruins after Houston Mallette scored 20 points in Pepperdine's 64-55 victory over the UC Irvine Anteaters. The Bruins are 3-0 in home games. UCLA scores 80.0 points and has outscored opponents by 13.2 points per...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

No. 8 UCLA Bruins face the No. 5 Baylor Bears

Baylor Bears (3-1) vs. UCLA Bruins (3-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -2; over/under is 152. BOTTOM LINE: The No. 8 UCLA Bruins play the No. 5 Baylor Bears. UCLA finished 14-1 at home last season while going 27-8 overall. The Bruins allowed opponents to score 64.5 points per game and shoot 41.5% from the field last season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

MISSISSIPPI STATE 58, MARQUETTE 55

Percentages: FG .364, FT .524. 3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Reed 3-5, Moore 2-3, Davis 1-2, McNair 1-2, Horton 0-2, Jeffries 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (McNair). Turnovers: 15 (Smith 4, Davis 3, Jeffries 2, Moore 2, Hamilton, Horton, Matthews, McNair). Steals: 11 (Moore 3, Matthews...
STARKVILLE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy