Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Cal Baptist Lancers meet in San Juan Capistrano, California
Cal Baptist Lancers (3-1) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-1) San Juan Capistrano, California; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota -1.5; over/under is 125. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Golden Gophers play the Cal Baptist Lancers in San Juan Capistrano, California. Minnesota went 13-17 overall with a 9-1 record against...
Porterville Recorder
Central Michigan Chippewas and the CSU Northridge Matadors square off
CSU Northridge Matadors (1-3) vs. Central Michigan Chippewas (1-3) San Juan Capistrano, California; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Central Michigan Chippewas square off against the CSU Northridge Matadors in San Juan Capistrano, California. Central Michigan went 7-23 overall with a 1-11 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22...
Porterville Recorder
Mallette and Pepperdine host No. 19 UCLA
Pepperdine Waves (4-1) at UCLA Bruins (3-2) BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine faces the No. 19 UCLA Bruins after Houston Mallette scored 20 points in Pepperdine's 64-55 victory over the UC Irvine Anteaters. The Bruins are 3-0 in home games. UCLA scores 80.0 points and has outscored opponents by 13.2 points per...
Porterville Recorder
No. 8 UCLA Bruins face the No. 5 Baylor Bears
Baylor Bears (3-1) vs. UCLA Bruins (3-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -2; over/under is 152. BOTTOM LINE: The No. 8 UCLA Bruins play the No. 5 Baylor Bears. UCLA finished 14-1 at home last season while going 27-8 overall. The Bruins allowed opponents to score 64.5 points per game and shoot 41.5% from the field last season.
Porterville Recorder
MISSISSIPPI STATE 58, MARQUETTE 55
Percentages: FG .364, FT .524. 3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Reed 3-5, Moore 2-3, Davis 1-2, McNair 1-2, Horton 0-2, Jeffries 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (McNair). Turnovers: 15 (Smith 4, Davis 3, Jeffries 2, Moore 2, Hamilton, Horton, Matthews, McNair). Steals: 11 (Moore 3, Matthews...
Comments / 0