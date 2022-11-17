EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — Since 2013, an evergreen tree at Memorial Park in Edwardsville has been dedicated to military service members who can't be home for the holidays. "It's those that are physically not capable because they passed away, whether it be from combat or suicide, or also the ones that just simply can't afford to make it home or overseas during the time of the holidays," said Lance Cpl. Zachary Hunter, U.S. Marine Corps.

