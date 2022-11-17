ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Newswatch 16

Luzerne County Manager voted out of his job

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — During an emergency meeting at the Luzerne County Courthouse, all members of the Luzerne County Council voted to accept the resignation of County Manager Randy Robertson. Council also said Roberston will be done much sooner than the December 14 date he proposed. "We accept his resignation,...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Tradition of tree honoring service members continues in Luzerne County

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — Since 2013, an evergreen tree at Memorial Park in Edwardsville has been dedicated to military service members who can't be home for the holidays. "It's those that are physically not capable because they passed away, whether it be from combat or suicide, or also the ones that just simply can't afford to make it home or overseas during the time of the holidays," said Lance Cpl. Zachary Hunter, U.S. Marine Corps.
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Holiday staple arrives in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A popular tree is being put up in Scranton. The Courthouse Square staple arrived Monday. This year's Lackawanna County tree is a concolor fir from the Chambers Christmas Tree Farm in the Carbondale area. It is expected to be fully decorated soon here on Courthouse Square...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

A week later, still counting in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — More than a week after Election Day, officials in Luzerne County now tell us they have moved on to the next step of counting after polling places ran out of paper. Volunteers are transcribing hundreds of provisional ballots that were filled out by voters on photocopy...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

The Unsolved: Laurie Merritt's case gets fresh eyes

New investigators looking into "difficult" case. Investigators from Luzerne County say a widely publicized case from 2014 is anything but cold. But unfortunately, it's not any more clear. Police are taking a fresh look at the death of Laurie Merritt, who died in a fire that was ruled arson. Laurie...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Helping hand for veterans in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — Folks honored our veterans in a different way Saturday in Lackawanna County. From haircuts to transportation services, veterans organizations and area businesses teamed up to offer a helping hand to any vet who may need it. And that includes something that can't be bought; moral support.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Flames destroy barn in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a barn in Lackawanna County Saturday night. The fire started around 10 p.m. at the place along Valley View Drive in Newton Township near Clarks Summit. Officials say no one was hurt and there were no animals inside. The cause of that fire...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

$10 million to renovate West Scranton Intermediate School

SCRANTON, Pa. — $10 million is coming to West Scranton Intermediate School. The money comes from a commonwealth grant program and will go towards renovating the school. Senator Marty Flynn says he hopes with this funding, the Scranton School District will re-evaluate its school consolidation plan. Check out WNEP’s...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Rifle bear season underway in the Poconos

TOBYHANNA, Pa. — A weekend-long hunt to bag a bear ended in success for Sean Reedy of Hershey. He and his buddies were hunting in Tunkhannock Township, near Long Pond, when a bear made its way in their direction. "We started hunting yesterday, or actually Saturday, and we started...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fundraiser to benefit Moosic Police Department

MOOSIC, Pa. — Tracey's Hope Hospice and Animal Rescue and The Moosic Youth Center hosted the pasta dinner to raise money for the Moosic Police Department. The police department is hoping to use the money to benefit the purchase of a K-9 Unit to assist with rescue and drug cases.
MOOSIC, PA
Newswatch 16

Pocono Township eyes up former school for future use

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — If Pocono Township officials get their way, the former Pocono Elementary Center on Warner Road near Tannersville could become the township's new municipal complex and community hub. Taylor Munoz, the Pocono Township Manager, says they recently submitted an offer to Pocono Mountain School District to buy...
TANNERSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Victorian Christmas market held in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Christmas holiday is right around the corner, and many folks in Williamsport started their holiday shopping this weekend. The YWCA in Williamsport hosted a number of local vendors and crafters for a Victorian Christmas Market. Many different holiday items were on display and for sale.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

31st annual train expo in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A large crowd was at Park Place and the Taber Museum in Williamsport as those locations played host to the 31st annual Will Huffman Toy Train Expo. The event featured countless toy trains on display. "Every year, we get a lot of regulars, but there is...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

'Night at the Ritz' gala held in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Pa. — The theme of the 6th annual gala at Hotel Anthracite in Carbondale was 'Night at the Ritz'. It was a fundraiser for the Susquehanna County Recreation Center. There was music, food, and even a silent auction. Newswatch 16's very own Courtney Harrison emceed the gala. "It...
CARBONDALE, PA
Newswatch 16

Steamtown, trolley museum shut down by heating problems

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Steamtown National Historic Site and the Electric City Trolley Museum in Scranton are closed because of mechanical problems with heating systems. The Steamtown visitor center, theater, history museum, and technology museum will be closed while repairs are made. Lackawanna County officials say The Electric City...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
