Luzerne County Manager voted out of his job
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — During an emergency meeting at the Luzerne County Courthouse, all members of the Luzerne County Council voted to accept the resignation of County Manager Randy Robertson. Council also said Roberston will be done much sooner than the December 14 date he proposed. "We accept his resignation,...
Tradition of tree honoring service members continues in Luzerne County
EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — Since 2013, an evergreen tree at Memorial Park in Edwardsville has been dedicated to military service members who can't be home for the holidays. "It's those that are physically not capable because they passed away, whether it be from combat or suicide, or also the ones that just simply can't afford to make it home or overseas during the time of the holidays," said Lance Cpl. Zachary Hunter, U.S. Marine Corps.
Holiday staple arrives in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A popular tree is being put up in Scranton. The Courthouse Square staple arrived Monday. This year's Lackawanna County tree is a concolor fir from the Chambers Christmas Tree Farm in the Carbondale area. It is expected to be fully decorated soon here on Courthouse Square...
A week later, still counting in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — More than a week after Election Day, officials in Luzerne County now tell us they have moved on to the next step of counting after polling places ran out of paper. Volunteers are transcribing hundreds of provisional ballots that were filled out by voters on photocopy...
The Unsolved: Laurie Merritt's case gets fresh eyes
New investigators looking into "difficult" case. Investigators from Luzerne County say a widely publicized case from 2014 is anything but cold. But unfortunately, it's not any more clear. Police are taking a fresh look at the death of Laurie Merritt, who died in a fire that was ruled arson. Laurie...
Helping hand for veterans in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — Folks honored our veterans in a different way Saturday in Lackawanna County. From haircuts to transportation services, veterans organizations and area businesses teamed up to offer a helping hand to any vet who may need it. And that includes something that can't be bought; moral support.
Congregation making efforts to save Mahanoy City's first church
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Gary Perna, a lifetime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Mahanoy City, and his family spend every Sunday morning singing the same hymns he learned as a kid. "I've been coming here my entire life. I was baptized in this church, confirmed in the...
Volunteers spread warmth in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — As the winter chill begins to set in, it's that time of year to crank up the heat. but for people such as Deb Owens of Pittston Township, keeping the house warm is a challenge. "I don't even have an oil furnace that kicked. They...
Flames destroy barn in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a barn in Lackawanna County Saturday night. The fire started around 10 p.m. at the place along Valley View Drive in Newton Township near Clarks Summit. Officials say no one was hurt and there were no animals inside. The cause of that fire...
$10 million to renovate West Scranton Intermediate School
SCRANTON, Pa. — $10 million is coming to West Scranton Intermediate School. The money comes from a commonwealth grant program and will go towards renovating the school. Senator Marty Flynn says he hopes with this funding, the Scranton School District will re-evaluate its school consolidation plan. Check out WNEP’s...
Rifle bear season underway in the Poconos
TOBYHANNA, Pa. — A weekend-long hunt to bag a bear ended in success for Sean Reedy of Hershey. He and his buddies were hunting in Tunkhannock Township, near Long Pond, when a bear made its way in their direction. "We started hunting yesterday, or actually Saturday, and we started...
School district in Schuylkill County closed due to water main break
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Pottsville Area School District is closed Thursday, November 17, due to a water main break. Transportation will be provided for students who attend the IU, non-public schools, and Gillingham. See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.
Fundraiser to benefit Moosic Police Department
MOOSIC, Pa. — Tracey's Hope Hospice and Animal Rescue and The Moosic Youth Center hosted the pasta dinner to raise money for the Moosic Police Department. The police department is hoping to use the money to benefit the purchase of a K-9 Unit to assist with rescue and drug cases.
Scranton Stuff the Caboose benefits United Neighborhood Centers
SCRANTON, Pa. — It's the holiday season which is also the season of giving. And folks in Lackawanna County came together Saturday to give back in a big way. Stuff the Caboose was held at the Steamtown National Historic Site to help restock the United Neighborhood Centers of NEPA Food Pantry.
Pocono Township eyes up former school for future use
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — If Pocono Township officials get their way, the former Pocono Elementary Center on Warner Road near Tannersville could become the township's new municipal complex and community hub. Taylor Munoz, the Pocono Township Manager, says they recently submitted an offer to Pocono Mountain School District to buy...
Victorian Christmas market held in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Christmas holiday is right around the corner, and many folks in Williamsport started their holiday shopping this weekend. The YWCA in Williamsport hosted a number of local vendors and crafters for a Victorian Christmas Market. Many different holiday items were on display and for sale.
No heat means no business at Electric City Trolley Museum
SCRANTON, Pa. — Closed signs hang on the doors of the Electric City Trolley Museum in Scranton. A problem with the heating system forced most of the buildings on the Steamtown National Historic Site to shut down until it can be fixed. Wayne Hiller, the trolley museum manager, says...
31st annual train expo in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A large crowd was at Park Place and the Taber Museum in Williamsport as those locations played host to the 31st annual Will Huffman Toy Train Expo. The event featured countless toy trains on display. "Every year, we get a lot of regulars, but there is...
'Night at the Ritz' gala held in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Pa. — The theme of the 6th annual gala at Hotel Anthracite in Carbondale was 'Night at the Ritz'. It was a fundraiser for the Susquehanna County Recreation Center. There was music, food, and even a silent auction. Newswatch 16's very own Courtney Harrison emceed the gala. "It...
Steamtown, trolley museum shut down by heating problems
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Steamtown National Historic Site and the Electric City Trolley Museum in Scranton are closed because of mechanical problems with heating systems. The Steamtown visitor center, theater, history museum, and technology museum will be closed while repairs are made. Lackawanna County officials say The Electric City...
