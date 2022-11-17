ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If only our Tory philistines would learn from Germany

The Berlin State Ballet rehearsing Don Quixote in Berlin last year.

I envy the imaginative gifts of €200 “culture vouchers” that several European countries, most recently Germany, give to their young people (Report, 15 November). The €100m German initiative would be alien to our philistine Tory government – it would rather waste £30bn in wrecking the economy.

Catherine Roome

Staplehurst, Kent

I’ve regularly commented on David Squires’ cartoons online, but after the last few of his works I felt moved to write a letter. The Qatar series is an astonishing piece of graphic journalism – made all the more moving for being presented in Mr Squires’ style, which is more associated with niche comedy. Thank you for publishing it.

John De la Cruz

London

When I was a child, I had a book of Aesop’s Fables, now sadly lost. Each had a moral attached, and one I have always remembered is that it is not generous to give what is useless to yourself. Jeff Bezos donating $100m easily falls into this category (All hail Jeff Bezos the philanthropist! The rest of us will just keep paying our taxes, 15 November).

Steve Andrews

Leatherhead, Surrey

I’m surprised that when extolling the virtues of Manchester’s cultural life (Lonely Planet selects Manchester as top travel destination for 2023, 16 November), your report did not mention the world-class Bridgewater Hall, with its two orchestras – Hallé and BBC Philharmonic.

Patrick Beesley

Crewe, Cheshire

Could we please be told which cricket expert decided that England should play a one-day series a few days after the T20 final?

Peter Brooker

West Wickham, London

