ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana, OH

Joy of Christmas Holiday Light Show lights up Columbiana

By Lorie Barber
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zz45Q_0jERYHkA00

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — The holiday season gets underway Thursday night in the city of Columbiana with the drive-through Joy of Christmas Holiday Light Show.

The show features more than 80 outdoor displays.

Guests can also stop into Santa’s Ice Castle to enjoy food and drinks and take pictures with Santa.

Holiday events in the Valley 2022

The cost is $20 per car or $3 per passenger in a van or bus.

The event is open from:

6–9 p.m. Thursday–Sunday, Nov. 17–Dec. 4
6–9 p.m. nightly starting Thursday, Dec. 8

The show is located at Harvey S. Firestone Park, 338 E. Park Ave., Columbiana.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYTV.com

Food giveaway helps people in Youngstown before Thanksgiving

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Hundreds of Valley residents will have food on the table this Thanksgiving, and it’s all thanks to a giveaway Monday. Monday morning, cars lined up at Glenwood Grounds in Youngstown. They got all the fixings — even a pumpkin pie. Christian non-profits Back...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Wintry weather impacts Valley morning commutes

JAMESTOWN, Pa. (WKBN) – Drivers in the northern parts of Trumbull and Mercer counties may have seen a winter wonderland Sunday morning. Above is video from Jamestown in Mercer County. Our crews said at times the roads were slick and snow covered. Later on in the morning, the conditions...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Fire Crews Called To Koppel Fire Sunday Morning

(Photo of apartment building in Koppel that caught on Fire early Sunday morning. Photo and Story by Frank Sparks, Beaver County Radio) (Koppel, Beaver County, Pa.) Fire Crews from Koppel and the surrounding area were called to the scene of a fire that broke out at an apartment building located at Mount Street and 3rd Avenue in Koppel early Sunday morning.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Austintown road to close Wednesday, Friday for tree removal

An Austintown road is scheduled to be closed on Wednesday, November 23 and Friday, November 25 for tree removal. New Road will be closed between State Route 46 and Raccoon Road for a tree removal. The working site is located between Ray Avenue and Northgate Avenue. The detour route will...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
iheart.com

NorthEast Factory Direct to Open North Canton Store Friday

CLEVELAND, OH [2022] Northeast Factory Direct is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 8100 Cleveland Avenue NW, North Canton, Ohio 44720 on Friday, November 25th. With current locations in Cleveland, Euclid, Macedonia, and Maple Heights, Northeast Factory Direct is a leading supplier of furniture, mattresses,...
NORTH CANTON, OH
WFMJ.com

Part of Leffingwell Road closed for a month

The estimated 1,900 cars and trucks that travel along part of Leffingwell Road in Canfield each day will have to take a detour for the next 30 days. That’s how long the Mahoning County Engineer says Leffingwell will be closed between U.S. Route 62 and Route 46 during a bridge replacement project which is scheduled to begin on Monday, November 21.
CANFIELD, OH
WKBN

WKBN

56K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy