Maine State

A Surprising Town in Maine Identified as Having the Best Beer Scene in America

The beer scene in Maine is no longer a secret, with visitors associating Vacationland with beer as much as they do lobster and moose. But as with any popular attraction that people will travel for, different cities and towns in Maine have been working hard to become the beer capital of the Pine Tree state. While Portland has carried the mantle as a beer lover's destination, there's another small town in Maine that is getting a lot of recognition.
Maine Holiday Lights Display Named One Of The Best In America

Over the last few years, we have seen the popularity of Christmas / Holiday lights displays really take off. They had been gaining traction in the years leading up to 2020, but the pandemic really made them shine (no pun intended). They became a great, socially distanced, alternative to other forms of Christmas gatherings.
The road to Thanksgiving is looking sunny

MAINE, USA — Thanksgiving is almost here, which means the trip to visit family and friends is getting closer. Whether you take a plane, train, or car, the weather is shaping up to be perfect for travel. We aren't expecting any travel issues the entire time leading up to...
Can You Find the $10,000 That’s Been Hidden Somewhere in New Hampshire?

Justin Spencer is the creator of the Manchester-based band "Recycled Percussion". They do so much for Granite Staters through their show and brand called "Chaos and Kindness". A lot of negative stuff has happened in the world over the past few years, and Justin is always doing what he can to bring joy and hope to people's lives. One time, he hopped on his Harley and took a ride to a trailer park in Loudon, New Hampshire, to visit the trailer he lived in from age 8-11. He knocked on the door to introduce himself, but no one answered. He slipped a $1,000 check under the door with a note that said “I grew up in this house”. Another time during a Christmas season of the pandemic, he went into a Walmart store and bought every single kid's bike they had, and donated them to children in need. And now, Justin and his kindness squad are back at it!
University of Maine unveils world’s first 3D bio-based home

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine has made history by constructing the first 3D-printed home, made out of entirely recyclable materials. It's called BioHome3D. With the use of wood waste from sawmills and “bio-resins,” the university was able to print the floors, walls, and ceiling. The house comes in pieces, ready to be put together with the doors, windows, and electrical wiring. Insulation is already built in.
Made in Maine holiday gift guide

PORTLAND, Maine — The holidays are here and if you're looking for gift ideas for loved ones, we've got you covered. Kristan Vermeulen, the voice behind the 'Makers of the USA' podcast, stopped by the 207 studio with some gift ideas made here in Maine. They include:. Original Maine,...
Here is How Real Mainers Prepare for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and in the past week or so we've seen so many organizations come together exuding a sense of community and thinking of others as they gathered food to share with those who might not have a Thanksgiving without the help of the community. We've...
Search underway for hiker in New Hampshire

FRANCONIA, N.H. — Crews were searching Monday for a missing hiker in northern New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo, 19, of Westford, Massachusetts, was dropped off Sunday morning at a Franconia Notch State Park campground, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said. Her hiking route included Mount Lafayette, Haystack, and Flume.
Penobscot Job Corps receives award for hiring high number of veterans

BANGOR, Maine — Penobscot Job Corps, a career training program for younger Mainers, is getting national attention for employing a high number of veterans. The organization is a school that helps people ages 16 to 24 finish their high school education and prepare for careers in a number of different fields. It's completely free thanks to funding through the U.S. Department of Labor. It also offers room and board, food, and transportation to students across Maine.
Maine man killed, woman injured in Virginia crash

STAUNTON, Va. (WABI) - A Maine man has died and a woman was injured after a crash Saturday morning in Virginia. Virginia State Police say a tractor-trailer trying to merge onto the highway ran off the road and went through a guardrail. The trailer landed in the northbound lanes, hitting...
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20

TGIF! You know what that means, right? Yes, you guessed it, it's time for the weekend roundup of things to do this weekend in Maine. It is hard to believe it is Thanksgiving this coming week. There are plenty of holiday craft fairs to get names crossed off your holiday shopping list. The Maine Harvest Festival, celebrating farm-fresh Maine products, is this weekend in Bangor, and the Shriners “Feztival” of Trees is this weekend. Have a fabulous weekend!
