mainepublic.org
Maine veteran and his transgender daughter sue Department of Defense for denying her treatment
A 21-year old transgender woman and her father have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Defense in federal district court in Maine. According to court documents, the woman, referred to as Jane Doe, and her father, a military veteran referred to as John Doe, live in Sagadahoc County.
A Surprising Town in Maine Identified as Having the Best Beer Scene in America
The beer scene in Maine is no longer a secret, with visitors associating Vacationland with beer as much as they do lobster and moose. But as with any popular attraction that people will travel for, different cities and towns in Maine have been working hard to become the beer capital of the Pine Tree state. While Portland has carried the mantle as a beer lover's destination, there's another small town in Maine that is getting a lot of recognition.
Maine Holiday Lights Display Named One Of The Best In America
Over the last few years, we have seen the popularity of Christmas / Holiday lights displays really take off. They had been gaining traction in the years leading up to 2020, but the pandemic really made them shine (no pun intended). They became a great, socially distanced, alternative to other forms of Christmas gatherings.
Maine Middle School Students Shock Community by Helping Save Money on Fuel
According to Central Maine, students from Winthrop Middle School are remarkable. The students of the Rotary Club have figured out a way to better insulate windows so that Mainer's can save more on the high energy bills. As the article states, they were able to work on 200 of these.
The road to Thanksgiving is looking sunny
MAINE, USA — Thanksgiving is almost here, which means the trip to visit family and friends is getting closer. Whether you take a plane, train, or car, the weather is shaping up to be perfect for travel. We aren't expecting any travel issues the entire time leading up to...
Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – Nov. 13–20
Here is a summary of some of the activity of Troop F of the Maine State Police as logged between November 13th and 20th. Some items may be minimally edited. Man arrested for criminal speeding on Route 11 south of Masardis. On November 18th, Trooper Castonguay was conducting traffic enforcement...
Can You Find the $10,000 That’s Been Hidden Somewhere in New Hampshire?
Justin Spencer is the creator of the Manchester-based band "Recycled Percussion". They do so much for Granite Staters through their show and brand called "Chaos and Kindness". A lot of negative stuff has happened in the world over the past few years, and Justin is always doing what he can to bring joy and hope to people's lives. One time, he hopped on his Harley and took a ride to a trailer park in Loudon, New Hampshire, to visit the trailer he lived in from age 8-11. He knocked on the door to introduce himself, but no one answered. He slipped a $1,000 check under the door with a note that said “I grew up in this house”. Another time during a Christmas season of the pandemic, he went into a Walmart store and bought every single kid's bike they had, and donated them to children in need. And now, Justin and his kindness squad are back at it!
Maine Volunteer Leadership Conference returns with in-person event
BELFAST, Maine — Back in person for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the Maine Volunteer Leadership Conference was held in Belfast at the University of Maine Hutchinson Center on Friday. The conference is the only statewide opportunity like this for leaders in volunteer programming. Organizers...
themainewire.com
Letter Reveals Mills Sought White List for Maine Media in Bid to Block Critical Coverage
The administration of Gov. Janet Mills sought the creation of a novel credentialing system for journalists last October in a bid to exclude certain media outlets from covering official state briefings and press conferences, according to a letter obtained by The Maine Wire. Mills’ Director of Communications Scott Ogden made...
Political Brew: Milestones in the Legislature, grace in defeat and codifying same-sex marriage
MAINE, USA — Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, is poised to become the first Black speaker of the Maine House. The Democratic caucus nominated her on Thursday, and since they are in the majority, Talbot Ross' election is virtually assured. Her father, Gerald Talbot, was the first Black legislator...
University of Maine unveils world’s first 3D bio-based home
ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine has made history by constructing the first 3D-printed home, made out of entirely recyclable materials. It's called BioHome3D. With the use of wood waste from sawmills and “bio-resins,” the university was able to print the floors, walls, and ceiling. The house comes in pieces, ready to be put together with the doors, windows, and electrical wiring. Insulation is already built in.
Made in Maine holiday gift guide
PORTLAND, Maine — The holidays are here and if you're looking for gift ideas for loved ones, we've got you covered. Kristan Vermeulen, the voice behind the 'Makers of the USA' podcast, stopped by the 207 studio with some gift ideas made here in Maine. They include:. Original Maine,...
Here is How Real Mainers Prepare for Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and in the past week or so we've seen so many organizations come together exuding a sense of community and thinking of others as they gathered food to share with those who might not have a Thanksgiving without the help of the community. We've...
Search underway for hiker in New Hampshire
FRANCONIA, N.H. — Crews were searching Monday for a missing hiker in northern New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo, 19, of Westford, Massachusetts, was dropped off Sunday morning at a Franconia Notch State Park campground, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said. Her hiking route included Mount Lafayette, Haystack, and Flume.
Generations later, Mainers confront a genocide that still remains overlooked
Penobscot tribal member Dawn Neptune Adams hugs her son, Kaden Adams, after reading the Phips Bounty Proclamation in the Council Chamber of Boston’s Old State House during the filming of Bounty. Courtesy of Upstander Project. Dawn Neptune Adams dreams of being hunted. For much of her life, the nightmare...
Penobscot Job Corps receives award for hiring high number of veterans
BANGOR, Maine — Penobscot Job Corps, a career training program for younger Mainers, is getting national attention for employing a high number of veterans. The organization is a school that helps people ages 16 to 24 finish their high school education and prepare for careers in a number of different fields. It's completely free thanks to funding through the U.S. Department of Labor. It also offers room and board, food, and transportation to students across Maine.
Take a Peek Inside Maine’s Largest Music Warehouse, Maine Record Sales
This one is for the music lovers. Or Hell, this is for people who love a ping of nostalgia, the smell of an old book store, or finding something antique and rare by scrummaging through an old store with your own hands. A place that many people think is a...
wabi.tv
Maine man killed, woman injured in Virginia crash
STAUNTON, Va. (WABI) - A Maine man has died and a woman was injured after a crash Saturday morning in Virginia. Virginia State Police say a tractor-trailer trying to merge onto the highway ran off the road and went through a guardrail. The trailer landed in the northbound lanes, hitting...
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20
TGIF! You know what that means, right? Yes, you guessed it, it's time for the weekend roundup of things to do this weekend in Maine. It is hard to believe it is Thanksgiving this coming week. There are plenty of holiday craft fairs to get names crossed off your holiday shopping list. The Maine Harvest Festival, celebrating farm-fresh Maine products, is this weekend in Bangor, and the Shriners “Feztival” of Trees is this weekend. Have a fabulous weekend!
Sustainability group pulls lobster certification over North Atlantic right whales
PORTLAND, Maine — An international nonprofit organization that sets sustainability standards for commercial fishing management has suspended a certification it awarded Maine's lobster industry over concerns about harm to whales. Representatives for Marine Stewardship Council, which is based in London, said Wednesday that the suspension of the Gulf of...
