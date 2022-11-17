ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tazewell County, VA

Fatal three car accident in Tazewell County

By Seth McVey, Danielle Sandler
 4 days ago

UPDATE (Monday, November 21, 2022 at 11:50 A.M.) BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — The victim of three car accident in Tazewell County, Virginia has been identified.

after an accident between two cars, both drivers were assessing damage when a third car struck the driver of a Toyota Tacoma.

The driver of the Tacoma, David O. Lee, 51, of Tazewell, Virginia, died at the scene. The driver of the Jeep, Michelle L. Boyd, 45, of North Tazewell, Virginia, was uninjured in the crash. She was wearing a seatbelt, but charges are still pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Virginia State Police reported today, November 17, 2022, at 6:40 a.m. one confirmed death after responding to a three car accident.

Murder investigation underway in Mercer County

The initial crash occurred between a pick-up truck and an SUV near the intersection of U.S. 460 and Route 1401. The driver of the pick-up truck exited their vehicle at which point a third vehicle struck the pick-up truck and its driver.

The driver of the pick-up truck was confirmed to be dead. Virginia State Police report icy conditions are being investigated as a possible factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

