SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The first official lighting of the Port Isabel Lighthouse in 117 years will take place on Dec. 9. Funded and coordinated by The Texas Historical Commission, the reproduction of a 3rd Order Fresnel Lens will be fitted into the lantern room at the top of the lighthouse, said the city of Port Isabel.

PORT ISABEL, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO