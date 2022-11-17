Read full article on original website
Related
cw39.com
Man found guilty of attacking girlfriend, bashing her mother with brick, DA says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of assaulting his girlfriend and bashing her mother with a brick was found guilty Thursday in Cameron County. Francisco Taylor Jr. was found guilty on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a family member causing bodily injury with a previous conviction, according to a news release from the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office.
cw39.com
Man arrested for harassment, threatens to kill judge’s family during magistration
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man who was arrested on charges of harassment is accused of telling a judge he would kill her and her family during the magistration process. Eliezer Antonio Gracia was arrested on charges of harassment, harassment of a public servant, criminal mischief, resisting arrest/search/transport...
cw39.com
Doorbell cameras changing how some crimes get solved in RGV
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Ring doorbell cameras have proven to be a great asset to criminal investigations across the Rio Grande Valley. In recent weeks, detectives in Starr, Cameron and Hidalgo Counties have been aided by the doorbell footage in criminal and civil cases. Most recently, authorities in Starr...
cw39.com
Three seizures net over $14M worth of narcotics at RGV border ports
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More than $14 million worth of narcotics were seized over a two-day span at two ports of entry last week in the Rio Grande Valley. Office of Field Operations assigned to the Pharr and Anzalduas ports of entry seized $14.4 million worth of methamphetamine and cocaine on Nov. 16 and 17.
cw39.com
Port Isabel Lighthouse to shine beacon for first time in 117 years
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The first official lighting of the Port Isabel Lighthouse in 117 years will take place on Dec. 9. Funded and coordinated by The Texas Historical Commission, the reproduction of a 3rd Order Fresnel Lens will be fitted into the lantern room at the top of the lighthouse, said the city of Port Isabel.
cw39.com
$1M might last longest in Harlingen, 2022 retirement report suggests
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A $1 million nest egg won’t last you forever in retirement, but how long should it cover expenses in the Rio Grande Valley?. A recent analysis suggests that million dollars might last the longest for American retirees living in and around Harlingen. “According to...
cw39.com
‘Beyond Van Gogh’ comes alive in an immersive, colorful art experience
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The ‘Beyond Van Gogh: Immersive Experience’ projects the brush stokes of Van Gogh paintings in larger-than-life cascades of color. Opening Friday, the interactive art exhibit will be presented for a limited time in McAllen. The show will bring 300 of the artist’s pieces...
Comments / 0