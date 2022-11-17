ICYMI: Family files wrongful death suit in Jacinto City accident, deadly home invasion leaves 1 dead, driver hurt in police chase

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Buyer Beware: Amazon is sending expired COVID tests to customers in Houston, and you can't return themhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Atascocita home completely destroyed after catching on fire twice in two days in northeast Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
Parents Charged After Son's Body Found In Washing MachineStill UnsolvedSpring, TX
Houston-born lyricist Tobe Nwigwe receives Grammy nomination for Best New ArtistJalyn SmootHouston, TX
5 of the best places to watch the World Cup in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
cw39.com
Fight on METRORail train leads to deadly stabbing at downtown Houston station, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was stabbed and killed on a METRORail train in downtown Houston on Monday night, police said. Both Houston police and METRO police were called to the Central Station at 1150 Rusk Street at 8 p.m. with reports of a stabbing on one of the METRORail trains. When officers arrived, they found a stabbing victim with multiple wounds to his upper body.
cw39.com
Hit-and-run crash in Acres Homes leaves man hospitalized, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is seriously injured after a hit-and-run crash in Acres Homes. It happened after midnight Monday morning at the 7600 block of West Montgomery Road near West Little York. Police said the man was in the roadway when a 2000 Nissan Altima hit him and...
Police looking for driver who took off on foot after crash that killed young passenger
HOUSTON — Houston police are trying to track down the driver of a car involved in a deadly crash in southwest Houston early Sunday. Investigators said the driver of a red Nissan Altima crashed into a power pole in the southbound lanes of South Gessner Road near Beechnut Street around 4:45 a.m.
fox26houston.com
Car crash investigation in Harris County led to arrest of man with two felony warrants
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - An investigation into a car crash leads to a man with two felony warrants being arrested. Earlier in the week, Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to a car accident in the 3100 block of Treaschwig Road in north Houston. Officials investigated which led to...
Click2Houston.com
‘Let people talk’: The streets seem cold, but Houston police chief says he is confident there will be an arrest in Takeoff’s murder
HOUSTON – Fans around the country are expressing frustration that the investigation into the murder of beloved Migos rapper “Takeoff” appears to have gone cold, but Houston Police Chief Troy Finner told KPRC 2 Monday morning that is definitely not the truth. According to police, Takeoff, whose...
Young man found shot to death inside bedroom in Channelview, deputies say
CHANNELVIEW, Texas — A young man was found shot to death in his room in Channelview, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday at a home on Dell Dale St. near the East Freeway. Investigators said the man was with a friend...
Click2Houston.com
Man shot in head while sitting in vehicle in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A man has been transported to the hospital after being shot in the head in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Rushcreek Drive around midnight and found a man shot in the side of the head.
cw39.com
Salvation Army recovers stolen van, but equipment still missing after break-in and vandalism
HOUSTON (KIAH) A charity that does so much for the community during the holiday season and year-round fell victim to grinches recently. Thieves broke into the Salvation Army Greater Houston’s Northwest Community Care Center Thursday night. They left with a 12-passenger van and a large amount of equipment that...
1 killed, 2 hospitalized after being ambushed by 3 men during shooting in north Houston, police say
A witness said he heard what sounded like an AK-47 being shot outside of his apartment. He found a man wounded and attempted to save his life, but the injuries were too severe.
Click2Houston.com
Man with 5 prior DWIs sentenced to 35 years in prison for fatal drunken driving crash
HOUSTON – A Houston man with five prior convictions for driving while intoxicated was sentenced this week to 35 years in prison for killing another driver in a drunken driving crash in 2018, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Saturday. “A completely innocent father of four lost his...
Parents Charged After Son's Body Found In Washing Machine
SPRING, Texas (KPRC) — This past July, a boy was found dead under mysterious and unbelievable circumstances. His death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy. Now, his parents are facing charges in connection to his case.
fox26houston.com
3 shot, 1 killed in apparent drive-by ambush in Acres Homes
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in north Houston, where three men were injured, one of them killed. It happened in the parking lot of a snow cone business in the 7400 block of Northline Dr. in Acres Homes a little before 8 p.m. That's where responding officers with the Houston PD said they found two unidentified men with gunshot wounds.
mocomotive.com
SPLENDORA POLICE ARREST DWI DRIVER AFTER CRASH
Friday night East Montgomery County Fire responded to a reported major accident on the I-69 feeder at Forstoria. Reports were the driver was non-responsive. Splendora Police arrived on the scene to find a Ford pickup that had run into a tra…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/splendora-police-arrest-dwi-driver-after-crash/
2 men hurt after driver runs red light and causes multi-vehicle crash near Alief, police say
Police said two men were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition. The at-fault driver was taken into custody, according to HPD.
Deputy opens fire at suspect who pointed weapon in NW Harris Co. neighborhood, sheriff's office says
The reported chaos appeared to have began when a business owner was followed to her home, where four suspects tried to rob her, deputies say.
fox26houston.com
Home invasion leads to officer involved shooting in northwest Houston, HCSO investigates
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Police are searching for other possible suspects after an officer-involved shooting in northwest Houston. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez deputies responded to a home invasion in progress in the 5400 block of Melody Lane around 7:00 p.m. Possible suspects were still there when the deputies arrived.
mocomotive.com
REPORTED BURGLARIES IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY -OCTOBER 2022
THE LIST INCLUDES BURGLARIES REPORTED AS IN PROGRESS AND BURGLARIES REPORTED AFTER THE FACT. BURGLARY PAST MCSO 18900 HIGHWAY 242; CHEVRON – CANEY CREEK 77306. BURGLARY PAST MCSO 400 NORTHPARK DR; NORTHPARK STORAGE 77339. 77354. BURGLARY …. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/reported-burglaries-in-montgomery-county-october-2022/
News Channel 25
2 taken to hospital after Texas plane crash
CYPRESS, Texas — Two people have been taken to Woodlands Hermann Hospital after a plane crash at Fritsche Road in Cypress, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The FAA and NTSB were notified, DPS said in a social media post. 25 News will provide additional details when...
thekatynews.com
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individual
Law Enforcement Agency and Case Number: Houston Police Department 1544360-22 NamUs.gov: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/97429. Recovery Location: 12301 Kurland Drive, Houston, TX 77034. Demographic Description:. Sex: Male. Height: 6’0”/6’1”. Weight: 127lbs. Age: Adult. Race: Black. ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:. The decedent was found in an open field, clothed in: a gray t-shirt...
Click2Houston.com
2 transported to hospital after small plane crashes on roadway in NW Harris County, officials say
HARRIS COUNTY – A man and a woman have been transported to the hospital after a small plane crashed on a roadway in northwest Harris County. The crash happened on Fritsche Cemetery Road near Cypress, according to officials with Cy-Fair Fire Department. Officials say a man and a woman...
Comments / 0