‘Accidental power trip’ leads scientists to discover new way of generating hydrogen
Researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) stumbled upon a discovery that could forever revolutionize how we acquire hydrogen from water, according to a press release from the institution published on Thursday. Light as a trigger. The team was led by Associate Professor Xue Jun Min, Dr Wang Xiaopeng...
‘Wonder material’ scrubs CO2 from power plants before it reaches the atmosphere
Scientists have discovered a reusable material that can capture carbon dioxide from coal-fired power plants and prevent the greenhouse gas from entering the atmosphere.A team from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in the US claim that the aluminium formate material, known as ALF, lacks the shortcomings of other proposed carbon filtration methods and is made of substances found abundantly.“What makes this work exciting is that ALF performs really well relative to other high-performing CO2 adsorbents, but it rivals designer compounds in its simplicity, overall stability and ease of preparation,” said Hayden Evans, a chemist at the...
New genetically engineered houseplant cleans air as efficiently as 30 plants
A Paris-based startup has created a genetically engineered houseplant that can literally clean the air within your home. The plant builds off the natural purifying properties that houseplants already offer. So, while it adds some color to whatever room you put it in, it’s also actively keeping the air cleaner than 30 houseplants can together.
veranda.com
Can Certain Plants Actually Purify the Air in Your Home?
Houseplants have been hyped for decades for their ability to purify the air. But is it really true? The short (and more confusing) answer: yes and no. A 1989 study by NASA found that common houseplants can improve air quality by removing volatile organic compounds (VOCs), such as benzene and formaldehyde, from a sealed chamber. But an EPA review noted that because the sample size was limited, the results don't translate well to the real world: To achieve the same pollutant removal rate as in the test chamber, you’d need 680 plants in a 1,500-square-foot home!
Good News Network
Scientists Have Used Mushrooms to Make Biodegradable Computer Chip Parts
The skin off the legs of a mushroom could potentially offer a sustainable alternative to insulative substrates in computing chips. As production of electronic devices continues to increase, scientists are looking to insert a bit of nature and biodegradability into common components like the microchip, and believe it or not, peeling the skin off the mycelium of a mushroom can protect chips from heat up to 392°F (200°C.)
Phys.org
How a rare plant species could hinder a needed lithium mine
Skyrocketing demand for domestically sourced lithium to meet federal goals for zero-emission technologies has developers planning for the next great mining boon in the Silver State, but a rare wildflower may stymie one proposed project. The site of a proposed lithium mine in western Nevada's Silver Peak Range also happens...
Phys.org
Building green energy facilities may produce substantial carbon emissions, says study
First, the bad news: Nothing is free. Moving the world energy system away from fossil fuels and into renewable sources will generate carbon emissions by itself, as construction of wind turbines, solar panels and other new infrastructure consumes energy—some of it necessarily coming from the fossil fuels we are trying to get rid of. The good news: If this infrastructure can be put on line quickly, those emissions would dramatically decrease, because far more renewable energy early on will mean far less fossil fuel needed to power the changeover.
Digging 10 miles underground could yield enough geothermal energy to power Earth
A geothermal power company 'is developing technology to blast rock with microwaves to potentially drill the deepest holes on Earth.'
Phys.org
Research reveals plant roots change shape and branch out for water
Researchers have discovered how plant roots adapt their shape to maximize their uptake of water, pausing branching when they lose contact with water and only resuming once they reconnect with moisture, ensuring they can survive even in the driest conditions. Plant scientists from the University of Nottingham have discovered a...
Futurism
Scientists Build Circuit Boards Based on Mushrooms
Electronic waste, also known as "e-waste," is a major polluter, not to mention an increasingly difficult issue to combat. Excitingly, however, a team of Austrian scientists are working on a creative new solution to solve at least part of the e-waste puzzle: they're making biodegradable substrates for electronics out of mushroom skins.
Phys.org
Quick-closing valve allows fish to rapidly regulate the water in their cells
Regulating the fluid balance in cells is vital in all living things. When insufficient water is being transported via the cell membrane, cells can use their aquaporins—also known as water channels—that open and close to remedy this. Researchers at the University of Gothenburg recently identified a water channel in a fish with what appears to be a unique quick-closing valve. Ultimately, this discovery could be significant in the development of drugs to treat cancer and Alzheimer's disease.
What is hydroelectric energy and how does it work?
Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. What is hydroelectric energy and how does it work? – Luca, age 13, Boston, Massachusetts If you’ve ever observed a river rushing down a mountain or played in the waves at the beach, you’ve felt that moving water contains a lot of energy. A river can push you and your kayak downstream, sometimes very quickly, and waves crashing into you at the beach can knock you back, or even knock you over. There is a long history of...
Phys.org
Researchers identify last remaining steps in the biosynthesis of tropane alkaloids from coca
Tropane alkaloids are a particular class of plant-derived compounds that have been exploited by mankind since the domestication of medicinal plants. The distribution of these alkaloids is scattered amongst the flowering plants and the two most studied families include those from the Solanaceae (tomato, tobacco, potato relatives) and the Erythroxylaceae (coca). The WHO lists several tropane alkaloids as some of the most important medicines in the modern day pharmacopeia. However other compounds such as cocaine are more infamous for their narcotic and euphorigenic properties.
Phys.org
Adaptations across scales: Scientists learn how the horseshoe crab sees through its cuticle lenses
The primitive compound eyes of a horseshoe crab are one the largest to be found in nature. In contrast to many insects and spiders that build their eyes from glassy proteins, the horseshoe crab uses cuticle, the same material that builds its skin and legs. An international team led by...
Phys.org
Less burping, more meat and milk—how livestock farmers can help tackle the climate crisis
Africa's livestock farmers are at the forefront of climate change. Images of parched landscapes littered with the carcasses of starved cattle are becoming all too familiar as droughts increase in frequency and severity. But cattle farming globally is also one of the causes of climate change. The world's three billion or more ruminants—cattle, sheep and goats—produce methane, one of the most potent greenhouse gases, as a by-product of digestion.
The Future of US Coal-Generated Power Plants
The U.S. Energy Information Association, which is a part of the Department of Energy and provides data and forecasts on current and future energy forecasts, released a report last week showing that 200,568 megawatts or 23% of the coal-fired electric generation capacity that is currently in operation in the United States, are set to go offline by the end of 2029. The planned plant retirements are in 24 states, with the most capacity being retired in the states of Indiana, Michigan, Tennessee, and Texas.
Phys.org
Nitrogen deposition promotes tree growth and drives photosynthate allocation into wood in temperate and boreal forests
Human activities have greatly increased reactive nitrogen (N) emissions to the atmosphere, resulting in an increasing global atmospheric nitrogen deposition. Existing stimulated nitrogen deposition experiments are carried out mostly in forests with low background nitrogen deposition, whose treatment durations are often short. In China, nitrogen deposition levels have remained steady in the last ten years at a relatively high level. Our understanding of how tree growth responds to long-term nitrogen addition is limited.
Big agriculture warns farming must change or risk ‘destroying the planet’
Food companies and governments must come together immediately to change the world’s agricultural practices or risk “destroying the planet”, according to the sponsors of a report by some of the largest food and farming businesses released on Thursday. The report, from a taskforce within the Sustainable Markets...
Phys.org
Shining a new light on the importance of a critical photosynthesis pathway in plants
Photosynthesis is one of the most important chemical reactions, not just for plants but also for the entire world. The impact and thus the importance of photosynthesis can scarcely be underestimated. Thus, it makes sense that science has long been fascinated by the reactions and physical phenomena that make photosynthesis occur. One of these phenomena is the ferredoxin/thioredoxin (Fd/Trx) pathway.
Phys.org
Scientists synthesize an analog of the Earth's most complex mineral in a laboratory
A team of scientists led by crystallographers from St Petersburg University has succeeded in synthesizing an analog of the Earth's most structurally complex mineral, ewingite, in a laboratory. The findings of the research are published in Materials. Ewingite is a mineral that was discovered in the mid-2010s in the abandoned...
