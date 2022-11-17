ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DBLTAP

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

How to Loot Fast in Warzone 2

If you are waiting till the holidays to get your hands on the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, there is still a new game out there free to play now with Warzone 2. Warzone 2.0 came out on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, and while there have been some issues with slow download times and social not working, the general reception has been great so far. One big question players have been having revolves around fast looting in the new game.
DBLTAP

How to Add an Enemy to Your Squad in Warzone 2

Fans who were patiently waiting for Warzone 2 to release were met with a plethora of new mechanics to use during their games. One of the most interesting new mechanics players have to work with is the assimilation mechanic, allowing players to switch sides in the middle of battle. Working...
DBLTAP

How Many Players Are There in Warzone 2?

It might still be early days for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 but the game has already broken through certain milestones. Here's how many players there are in Warzone 2. The highly anticipated Warzone 2 launched earlier this month on Nov. 16. With the hype having been built from the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on Oct. 26, the community has been buzzing with excitement surrounding the newest battle royale.
DBLTAP

AQ Kills in Warzone 2 Explained

With the introduction of AI combatants in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 shaking things up drastically, it is perhaps no surprise that many are wondering just what AQ Solder Kills are. In both Battle Royale and DMZ in Warzone 2, AI-controlled enemies inhabit the "massive living world" in Al Mazrah,...
DBLTAP

Warzone 2 TikTok Shows Best Way to Unlock the M13B in DMZ

With the launch of DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 1, the all-new M13B assault rifle was released exclusively as the "ultimate reward" that players can earn for diving into the new mode and defeating a certain boss. On paper, extracting with the "Health Hazard" M13B weapon blueprint...
DBLTAP

Messi Warzone 2 Bundle: Price, Contents, How to Get

The Messi Operator Bundle will be available soon for players to purchase in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II, as promised. As unveiled in the recently released Season 1 roadmap, Messi will be one of three big-name footballers getting his own special, limited-time bundle in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 during the Modern Warfare II FC event.
DBLTAP

Warzone 2 Minibak Build: Best Attachments to Use

The Minibak in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is a reliable SMG that can be made into an extremely solid loadout option with the right attachments. Luckily, we've found those attachments and have broken them down in this guide just for you. Looks can be deceiving and nowhere is this...
DBLTAP

Warzone 2 Stronghold Locations: Where to Find

In Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, knowing where the Strongholds are scattered around the map can be key to winning battle royale matches as they are the most guaranteed way of securing a custom Loadout. As such, it is perhaps no surprise that many are wondering where they are and...
DBLTAP

How to Check KD in Warzone 2

With the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is finally here, officially kicking off the "next era" of the franchise, that also means it's time for everyone to start fresh once again in the kill-death ratio (KD) department. In a competitive climate in which the terms "skill-based matchmaking (SBMM)"...
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy