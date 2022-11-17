Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo insists he has 'nothing to prove' at World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo insists he has nothing to prove at the World Cup.
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals he wants to 'checkmate' Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo is hoping he can 'checkmate' Lionel Messi in the GOAT debate at the World Cup.
Bernardo Silva speaks out on Cristiano Ronaldo interview
Bernardo Silva says the atmosphere within the Portugal camp is good amid talk of issues between Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes.
Cristiano Ronaldo on timing of bombshell interview: 'I talk when I want to'
Cristiano Ronaldo has addressed his controversial interview ahead of Portugal's World Cup opener.
Manchester City to confirm new Pep Guardiola contract
Manchester City are set to announce that Pep Guardiola has finalised a new contract with the club, 90min understands.
Frank Lampard confirms he failed with 2 massive transfers as Chelsea manager
Frank Lampard reveals two massive transfers he failed to pull off as Chelsea manager.
Aurelien Tchouameni reveals truth behind Liverpool & PSG negotiations before Real Madrid move
Aurelien Tchouameni reveals the truth behind his negotiations with Liverpool & PSG before joining Real Madrid.
Lionel Messi speaks out after Argentina lose to Saudi Arabia
Lionel Messi has reacted to Argentina's shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia.
Cristiano Ronaldo addresses 'unfortunate' Bruno Fernandes & Joao Cancelo videos
Cristiano Ronaldo has reacted to videos of him alongside Bruno Fernandes & Joao Cancelo.
Gareth Southgate offers injury updates on Harry Kane & Harry Maguire
Gareth Southgate has offered updates on Harry Maguire & Harry Kane after England's 6-2 win over Iran.
Frenkie de Jong hits out at Barcelona in scathing contract criticism
Frenkie de Jong has hit out at Barcelona's treatment of him during the summer as he was linked to Man Utd.
Mauricio Pochettino opens up on Kylian Mbappe's proposed move to Real Madrid
Mauricio Pochettino has opened up on Kylian Mbappe's proposed move to Real Madrid.
Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia: Player ratings as favourites stunned in opener
Match report and player ratings from Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia at the World Cup.
Tottenham offered rival goalkeepers in search for Hugo Lloris successor
Tottenham Hotspur are continuing to evaluate potential long-term replacements to goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, with a number of Premier League stoppers on their radar, 90min understands.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea eyeing Rashford; PSG scout Martinelli
Tuesday's transfer rumours include Marcus Rashford, Gabriel Martinelli, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jude Bellingham & more.
Why can't Harry Kane wear the One Love armband at the World Cup?
England and other European nations were set to wear 'One Love' captain's armbands at the World Cup, but FIFA's threats have seen them back down.
Harry Maguire reminisces on 'amazing' 2018 World Cup
Harry Maguire reflects on his first World Cup with England and what the tournament means to the world.
Gareth Bale reveals key behind Wales' comeback vs USA
Gareth Bale has hailed the character he and his Wales teammates showed in their 1-1 draw World Cup draw with USA.
Jack Grealish's World Cup celebration explained
What is the story behind Jack Grealish's goal celebration for England at the World Cup?
The biggest ever World Cup shocks
Reliving the biggest ever World Cup shocks - games including Argentina, Brazil, Germany, England and France.
