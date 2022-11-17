Read full article on original website
The 3 Best Oil Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Oil stocks have taken a victory lap throughout 2022. Surging commodity prices are bolstering profits at a time when many companies are getting hit with inflation and softening demand. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) each not only pay a dividend but have beaten the S&P 500 over the past year.
Golar LNG Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GLNG
In trading on Monday, shares of Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.47, changing hands as low as $23.34 per share. Golar LNG Ltd shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLNG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
WTW Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co (Symbol: WTW) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $236.40, changing hands for $236.93/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
Saratoga Investment (SAR) Stock Jumps 5.6%: Will It Continue to Soar?
Saratoga Investment (SAR) shares rallied 5.6% in the last trading session to close at $26.28. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.1% gain over the past four weeks. Saratoga Investment...
SPLV Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Monday, shares of the Invesco S&P 500— Low Volatility ETF (Symbol: SPLV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $63.39, changing hands as high as $63.54 per share. Invesco S&P 500— Low Volatility shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPLV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Titan Machinery (TITN) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know
Titan Machinery (TITN) closed at $34.49 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.12% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.39% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%. Prior to today's trading,...
Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services
The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.6% loss. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.3% and 3.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.4% on the day, and up 67.08% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 46.93% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 83.74% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and MRO make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stock Moves -0.3%: What You Should Know
Darden Restaurants (DRI) closed the most recent trading day at $146.70, moving -0.3% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.39% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%. Coming into today, shares of...
How The Pieces Add Up: FEX Targets $92
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FEX), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $91.56 per unit.
Monday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Materials
In afternoon trading on Monday, Healthcare stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.5%. Within that group, STERIS plc (Symbol: STE) and Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.5% and 5.1%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.5% on the day, and down 3.03% year-to-date. STERIS plc, meanwhile, is down 26.31% year-to-date, and Becton, Dickinson & Co, is down 2.34% year-to-date. Combined, STE and BDX make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Synopsys (SNPS) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Synopsys (SNPS) closed at $324.82, marking a -0.33% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%. Heading into today, shares of the maker...
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) closed at $52.15 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.16% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Archon Capital Ups Stake in Apyx Medical (APYX) After Q3 Results
Fintel reports that Archon Capital Management LLC has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,452,030 shares of Apyx Medical Corp (APYX). This represents 9.98% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2,194,118 shares and 6.39% of the company, an increase...
The Math Shows IJH Can Go To $284
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (Symbol: IJH), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $284.41 per unit.
Notable Monday Option Activity: APA, VZ, TEAM
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in APA Corp (Symbol: APA), where a total of 31,584 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.3% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43.50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 4,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,900 underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43.50 strike highlighted in orange:
1 Industrial Stock to Buy Before the Bear Market Is Over
Boring industrial stocks often take a back seat to hot technology names or whatever the in-favor sector is on Wall Street (meme stocks, crypto, etc.). But don't make the mistake of overlooking A. O. Smith (NYSE: AOS). Yes, it makes boring products, but everyone wants what this company sells and...
GDS Holdings (GDS) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
GDS Holdings (GDS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.27 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.36. This compares to loss of $0.29 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 25%....
Oracle (ORCL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Oracle (ORCL) closed at $79.82, marking a +0.11% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%. Coming into today, shares of the software maker had...
Oxford Industries (OXM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Oxford Industries (OXM) closed the most recent trading day at $108.52, moving -0.43% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.39% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) closed at $17.57, marking a -1.73% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%. Coming into today, shares...
