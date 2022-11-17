Read full article on original website
Related
Upstate New York Village Named Most Beautiful Wonderland In The World
We rounded the bend and right there in front of me was the most magical and glittering iced-over winter wonderland I had ever seen. Upstate New York bursts with beauty, but one village rises above the rest. Actually, it rises above all of the most beautiful winter villages in the world.
Most Unique New Year’s Eve Drops In New York & Pennsylvania
New Year's Eve 2022. It's going to be here quicker than you may think. For some of us, we can't wait, hoping for a better 2023. But we say that every year at this time, right? Oh well, we can only hope. One of the most popular things about New...
Spike in Car vs. Deer Collisions in Southern Tier Expected to Continue
For a second time in the past couple of weeks, Emergency Services dispatch operators in the region are reporting a large increase in the number of collisions involving vehicles and deer on Southern Tier roadways and say even more are expected in the next few days. Besides the animals being...
The Southern Tier Of New York Hated These School Cafeteria Foods
I brought a lunch to school for most of my elementary through high school years. Money was a bit tight back in the day. But I didn't mind. My lunch from home was probably better than what was served in the school cafeteria. I remember the smell of a school...
Want to Help Buffalo Snow Victims? Donors Beware!
The New York State Division of Consumer Protection Services is warning people wanting to help those affected by the snow disaster in the Buffalo area and Northern New York to be careful. The N.Y.S. D.C.P. says scams always crop up in the wake of emergency situations as criminals attempt to...
Snow and Glazing of Ice Greet Some Twin Tiers Motorists
Several school districts in the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania have had to call in their first weather-related delays of the season with word of up to four inches of snow in the Poconos, an area that's home to the Wayne Highlands School District as well as Susquehanna County where the larger issue was with the glazing of ice on the rural roads.
What is New York’s Southern Tier So Excited About This Thanksgiving?
Thanksgiving. A day to be, well thankful for whatever you wish. It could be one thing, or It could be many things. And with that, we add time off, spending the holiday with family, maybe shopping, and putting up the holiday decorations. After watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, and...
Broome County May Buy Union, Maine Land for Future Development
Almost 300 acres of land in the town of Union and Maine could be used for a new industrial park. The Broome County Industrial Development Agency is acquiring an option to purchase property along Airport Road and East Maine Road. The three parcels are about halfway between Route 17 and the Greater Binghamton Airport.
New Yorkers Plan Less Travel for Thanksgiving This Year
Remember when we were kids and the holidays were a huge deal? We’d get together with our grandparents, aunts and uncles, cousins, and even some friends we loved as family and we’d share a massive meal and then go outside to toss a football or nap on the couch after stuffing ourselves full.
New Yorkers Ask, “Is Christmas Always on a Sunday?”
If you're a New Yorker and confused about what day of the week Christmas falls on, you're in good company and we're here to help clear things up for you. As we were pouring through some top-searched questions asked by New Yorkers on Google we stumbled on this – “is Christmas always on a Sunday?”
New York’s 7 Coziest Small Towns That You Should Visit
Anyone who has ever snuggled up with a warm drink, a fluffy blanket, and a soft sweater to watch Hallmark Christmas movies has found themselves dreaming about what it would be like to visit a cozy little town like the ones in the movies. Luckily for us, we won't have...
Christmas Gifts Await At These 12 Upstate New York Antique Stores
The holiday season is rapidly approaching with Thanksgiving already just around the corner. Get your loved one something old for Christmas this year! That's probably not something you hear every day... If you are stuck trying to find that perfect gift for your friends and family this year, consider going...
An Upstate New York Man Designed the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington
If there is only one historic place that you visit in the United States during your lifetime, Arlington National Cemetery should be it. Today, there are about 400,000 veterans (and their eligible dependents) laid to rest in Arlington which is one of the most serene and humbling places. It's impossible not to be filled with awe and gratitude as you look over the rows and rows of headstones and realize the sacrifices made by each individual who lies beneath.
New York Announces $21.4 Million to Support Displaced Ukrainians
In a press release on Tuesday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced $21.4 million in funding to support displaced Ukrainians living in New York after fleeing the Russian invasion. According to the press release, approximately 14,000 of the 75,000 people that fled to the United States are living in...
The Whale 99.1 FM
Binghamton, NY
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2