El Paso Assistant District Attorney resigns to 'pursue new opportunity'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The resignation letter for El Paso Assistant District Attorney states he is leaving "to pursue a new opportunity." Curtis Cox resigned from his position at the El Paso District Attorney's Office on November 3. "I write to notify you that, pursuant to county policy,...
Suspect in Mesa Street traffic fatality identified
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Suspect in early morning hit-and-run that killed a 42-year-old man was identified by El Paso police. Jarred Scott Reza, 42, died when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Johan Rikardo Jaime, according to police. Reza was struck crossing Mesa Street near...
42 year-old male killed in hit-and-run on Mesa and Kern in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 42 year-old male was hit by a vehicle on Mesa and Kern in west El Paso overnight according to statement issued by the El Paso Police Department. Police say the vehicle fled the scene, but driver, a 23 year-old male, returned to the...
El Paso Police Department need your help searching for masked attacker
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso are searching for a man who entered a Circle K and attacked a clerk in Mission Valley. According to the El Paso Police Department the man entered the convenience store located at 8855 North Loop where he jumped the counter and rushed the worker.
Homeless man in critical condition after assault in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 50 year-old homeless man was beaten and then left on a sidewalk next to the Hawaiian Royale Motel with life threating injuries according to a statement issued by the El Paso Police Department. The incident happened on the 8700 block of Dyer Street...
UNM students who lured NMSU student in deadly shooting had 'revenge plan'
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An arrest affidavit provides more detail about the deadly shooting involving students from the University of New Mexico and a basketball player from the New Mexico State University on Saturday. New Mexico State Police officials said an NMSU student and basketball player identified as Michael Peake...
Desert Hope management says apartments not the cause of crime in the area
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — CBS4 on your side heard from the management of an affordable housing apartment complex in Las Cruces that has been at the center of controversy. JL Gray, Desert Hope's management company answered CBS4's request about the issues surrounding the apartment complex. Neighbors said the...
Crash in El Paso's Lower Valley involves Sun Metro
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was injured during a crash involving a Sun Metro bus and another vehicle Monday. The crash happened in the 7900 block of Alameda Avenue near Riverside Drive in the Lower Valley, according to an El Paso Fire spokesman. A person was taken...
El Paso city council discusses preparation plan for when Title 42 expires
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso city council discussed Monday how it is preparing for another migrant surge once Title 42 lifts in December. The El Paso Deputy City Manager Mario D'Agostino provided the update to the city council. D'Agostino said the city is still currently seeing...
NMSU chancellor issues statement on shooting at UNM campus
LAS CRUCES, N.M (CBS4) — New Mexico State University Chancellor Dan Arvizu issued a statement on a shooting that happened Saturday morning at the University of New Mexico campus. The statement confirms that a current NMSU student-athlete remains hospitalized. The statement reads:. To our NMSU students, their parents, our...
UNM students lure NMSU student to campus, according to NM State Police
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (CBS4) — New details about the early Saturday morning shooting at the University of New Mexico's (UNM) campus in Albuquerque are coming to light. According to the New Mexico State Police, (NMSP) the NMSU student who was shot at the campus was lured there by 19-year-old Brandon Travis and three other UNM students.
Body found along border wall in Sunland Park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to a Facebook post by the Sunland Park Fire Department a person was found unconscious at 1000 McNutt Road in Sunland Park, New Mexico by Border Patrol. BP agents began CPR and called for Sunland Park Fire for assistance and were unsuccessful at...
Senior center in west El Paso gives free turkeys to 50 seniors for Thanksgiving
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A senior center gave away free turkeys to 50 seniors for Thanksgiving on Monday. Conviva Care Centers Cliff Drive in El Paso held the event from 9 a.m to noon at their west El Paso location at 1211B E Cliff Drive. Conviva Center gave...
Explosion and smoke reported in Chaparral, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Reports of an explosion and black smoke were seen by neighbors and residents on the 300 block of Sand Dunes Way in Chaparral, New Mexico Sunday afternoon. According to Captain Arturo Herrera of the Dona Ana County Fire Department the call came in before...
Fiery crash closes northbound lanes along Railroad Drive in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash in northeast El Paso Monday afternoon closed all lanes on Railroad Drive and Hondo Pass Drive and caused thousands to be without power. The northbound lanes along Railroad Drive were impacted. A viewer reported the vehicle involved caught fire. The crash happened...
A&A All The Way Foundation gives 300 turkeys to El Paso families for Thanksgiving
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Putting a bird on the table is the most expensive part of a Thanksgiving meal but 300 El Paso families won't have to skip this year. The A-&-A All the Way Foundation provided 300 turkeys to the first families who showed up to get them at Hawkins Elementary School.
Mobile pet unit offers discounted services at Memorial Park in South Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Pasoans looking for affordable spay and neuter services, low cost vaccinations, and microchipping can take their furry family members to Memorial Park Sunday morning in Central El Paso. The goal of the Mobile Pet Vet is to help locals care for their pets...
Road closure happening Nov. 20th through Nov. 26th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Guardrail Repair Project. North Desert between Enchanted Hills and David left lane closed. Crews will be working on guardrails. South Desert between Redd and Thorn right lane closed. Crews will be working on guardrails. Culvert Cleaning Project. Monday, November 28 through Friday, December 2.
Inflation hits Thanksgiving dinner, El Pasoans are left finding alternatives
El Paso, TEXAS (CBS4) — Due to supply chain issues and inflation, Thanksgiving meals are more expensive. A Thanksgiving dinner for a family of 10 his up 20% costing $64.05 compared to $53.31 last year, according to The American Farm Bureau Federation. This Farm Bureau list shows how much...
Shooting on UNM campus postpones game between NMSU Aggies and UNM Lobos Saturday
Las Cruces, NM (KFOX14/CBS4) — The men's basketball game scheduled for Saturday between the New Mexico State University Aggies and the University of New Mexico Lobos has been postponed following a shooting that happened on the UNM campus Saturday morning. An update that was posted on the Lobos social...
