How to Sync Files Between Two Windows PCs With AOEMI
Both Windows 10 and Windows 11 don't provide much in the way of keeping your files and folders in sync across multiple devices. In today's age, it's not uncommon to have a laptop for when you're attending meetings on the go or just feel like working out of a coffee shop, and a desktop for when you're working at home.
How to Fix the "IPv4/IPv6 No Internet Access" Error on Windows
An IPv4 or IPv6 address helps identify and connect other devices on a network. However, if you encounter the "No Internet Access" error while using IPv4 or IPv6, it's likely that your internet connection is not working properly.
How to Host an Angular Website Using Netlify and GitHub
When hosting an Angular website online, you can choose between many available platforms. One of these that you can use for free is Netlify. If you...
10 Ways to Open the System Information Tool on Windows
You've probably heard of the Windows System Information tool before. It's an incredible app that provides detailed information about your PC. But how do you access this app in the first place?
Get More Out of Notion With These 5 Chrome Extensions
Notion is an incredibly popular productivity software, with a truly staggering number of people using it in their workplaces. If you're one of those people, then you have no doubt wondered at one point or another how you can get more out of it.
80+ Microsoft Access Keyboard Shortcuts to Improve Your Productivity
Microsoft Access has been helping businesses and individuals store and manage their data more efficiently for decades. Whether you're tracking orders, assets, or employees, this nifty program lets you make the most out of your data without requiring coding skills. It comes complete with built-in features like reports, letters, and entry forms that can help you become a database expert in no time.
How to Install and Set Up MariaDB on Ubuntu 22.04
MariaDB is a widely used database in Linux systems. In this guide, you will explore how to install the database on Ubuntu 22.04 with the help of a few easy-to-follow commands.
How to Use Picsart's Text-to-Image Generator to Create AI Images
AI image generation is taking the world by storm, and creative platforms are jumping at the opportunity to add this technology to their interface. Picsart is no different.
How to Access Your Linux Devices From Anywhere With NordVPN Meshnet
Ever wondered how to easily access your Local Area Network (LAN) devices from anywhere securely?. Meshnet is a NordVPN service that allows you to connect to...
7 Ways to Fix OBS Studio's "Failed to Connect to Server" Error in Windows
OBS Studio is a perfect choice if you're looking for an app to record or stream your screen. This free open-source application has plenty of configuration options that give you more control than other similar apps.
Maximise Mobile Gaming With the Arzopa G1 Game 15.6-Inch Portable Monitor
The Arzopa G1 Game 15.6-inch portable monitor isn't the smallest piece of kit, but it is small enough to fit inside a standard backpack or satchel. It can accompany almost any small-screen hardware, enhancing the visuals for better clarity and sharing. Having tried it with various devices, it seems there is nothing this portable monitor cannot do.
How to Create a Sticky Header in React
Some website designs make use of a header that "sticks" to the top of the screen as you scroll down. A header that remains visible as you scroll is often called a sticky header.
How to Change Fonts in Notion
Notion is a note-taking software app with a minimal interface but powerful features. The default font is subtle and elegant and should cover all your needs. But what if you want to change fonts in Notion? Notion offers two more customization choices with the Serif and Mono fonts. This article will show you how to customize a Notion page with the font options available.
Should You Always Put Tape Over Your Laptop Camera?
Putting tape over your laptop camera may seem like overkill to you, but there are plenty of reasons you should employ this easy and cheap method to protect your privacy. The more you consider its benefits, the more it makes sense to cover up your camera.
How to Set Up Voice Recognition on Your HomePod mini and HomePod
An Apple HomePod mini or HomePod can do much more than just play your music. Harnessing the power of Siri, you can do more tasks like make phone calls, send and receive messages, and more.
Save 82% on 2-Year Plans With PureVPN + Free Password Manager, & Save 89% on 5-Year Plans
Nowadays, it's important to have a VPN on your devices, helping you protect your privacy, your security, and your location from various tracking entities. Therefore, we're pretty stoked to see a massive Black Friday promotion for PureVPN.
What Is a Sybil Attack and How Does It Affect Blockchain?
A Sybil attack occurs when one user takes on multiple false identities, known as Sybils, to disrupt or otherwise gain control over a network. With increasing ways to create fake identities online and the rising popularity of Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks, this may be one trend to watch out for in the coming years.
Static vs. Dynamic IP Address: Which Is More Secure?
Every device connected to the internet has its own IP (Internet Protocol) address, a unique string of numbers that separates it from other machines. But there...
The 7 Best Free Puzzle Games for Your Mac
Puzzle games are one of the best ways to relax and still stimulate the mind with something useful. They are mostly light-hearted, easy to play, and reminiscent of the classic paper-based games we are all used to.
Black Friday: Best Monitor Deals to Grab This Year
Black Friday is the perfect time to grab yourself a great deal to upgrade some of your gear. Monitors have a great discount these days, so it's the perfect time to grab yourself something nice. Not only will this be great for your overall setup, but also for your eyesight, as newer monitors are a lot easier for eye strain.
