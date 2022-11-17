ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Filmmakers on Netflix’s High-Stakes Rollout and the Lessons of ‘Star Wars’

Writer-director Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman, his producing partner of two decades, are improbably modest for a pair who made one of the biggest film deals in recent memory — a $469 million two-picture pact with Netflix to have their T-Street production shingle make two sequels to their 2019 whodunit Knives Out. It’s not just that the two got Netflix to loosen the purse strings; they’ve pushed the company beyond its well-established comfort zone. The streamer’s first Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion, opens Nov. 23 in 600-plus theaters for a monthlong run before a Dec. 23 shift to digital. The film’s...
94.3 The Point

American Dream’s Dreamland: The best holiday events in NJ by far

By now, you know that American Dream is one of the foremost entertainment complexes in the Northeast, if not in the entire country. For all those years, we waited for people to figure out what to do with that property right here in the state, and so close to New York City, it was definitely worth the wait. Because American Dream is a combination of so many things.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy