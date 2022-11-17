Read full article on original website
Vantage Commercial reps Bestwork Industries for the Blind with relocation of warehouse
Cherry Hill-based Vantage Commercial on Thursday said it helped facilitate a warehouse lease in Pennsauken for Bestwork Industries for the Blind Inc., which was looking to relocate its operations. Located at 7055 Central Highway, the 9,967-square-foot warehouse is located within the Airport Industrial Park, easily accessible from Routes 70 and...
Mobility services provider takes 72,000 sq. ft. in North Bergen
Mobility services provider First Transit leased 72,000 square feet of industrial space at 5901 Tonnelle Ave. in North Bergen, according to an announcement from Lee & Associates New Jersey. The commercial real estate services firm’s Scott Deutchman represented the tenant in the transaction. This is the third lease he has...
Gebroe-Hammer trades 33-unit workforce-housing apartment building in Passaic for $5.35M
A 33-unit early 20th century midrise apartment building in Passaic recently sold for $5.35 million according to a Thursday announcement from Gebroe-Hammer Associates Senior Vice President Debbie Pomerantz. Pomerantz represented the seller, GMX LLC, and procured the unnamed buyer, a private investor, in the trade. Located at 40-44 Fourth St.,...
NAI Fennelly negotiates sale-leaseback of 27,362 sq. ft. industrial building in Trenton
NAI Fennelly sold a 27,362-square-foot industrial building in Trenton for $1.8 million according to a Thursday announcement. Jerry Fennelly, president of NAI Fennelly, and Matt Fennelly, sales associate, represented the seller, Switlik Survival Products Inc., in the transaction with buyer, Howco Management. Located at 480 Lalor St., the asset is...
Hudson Atlantic Realty closes sales of Riverside Garden apartments in Cranford for $14.65M
Hudson Atlantic Realty on Thursday announced its latest deal, the $14.65 million sale of a 46-unit apartment property in Cranford. Situated on Riverside Drive, Riverside Garden’s transit-oriented walkable downtown location, coupled with its all-brick construction, garage parking and on-site laundry, add to its appeal. Built in the 1940s, the one- and two-bedroom apartments are well-maintained with a mix of hardwood flooring and tiled bathrooms. The property is within a short walk to the Cranford Train Station, which offers a 44-minute commute to New York City.
Epic Unisex Salon opens at Clifton Plaza in Clifton
Epic Unisex Salon opened this week for business at Clifton Plaza in Clifton, according to a Thursday announcement from Levin Management Corp., which serves as the exclusive leasing and managing agent for the 95,000-square-foot shopping center on Route 46 at Van Houten Ave. Epic Unisex Salon offers services for men,...
Franklin in Bergen County debuts full suite of 5-star indoor amenities
A full suite of five-star amenities have been unveiled at the Franklin, the brand-new luxury rental building in Bergen County’s borough of Franklin Lakes, according to a Thursday announcement from Adoni Property Group. Adoni said the professionally designed spaces have been planned to provide the type of social and...
10 Most Expensive Zip Codes In NJ
Alpine has officially been dethroned as the most expensive zip code in the US. According to an annual report by Property Shark, the Bergen County town dropped from the top spot for the Garden State to the second, as Deal comes in hot with a $2.3 million median home price.
This Jersey Shore Town is one of the Richest in the U.S.
A recent study shows, New Jersey has some high-income zip codes, but there is one that is above every other town at the Jersey Shore. Property Shark recently did the study and here's how they did it. According to propertyshark.com,. To determine the most expensive zip codes in the U.S.,...
Monmouth County, New Jersey Towns Dominate Best Coastal Towns In America List
One thing we know for sure here in New Jersey is that we are home to some of the best coastal towns in the entire nation and a recently published list confirms just how great Jersey Shore towns are. The very well-respected experts at Good Housekeeping put together a list...
This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey
People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
21st store for adult recreational weed opens its doors in New Jersey
Ascend Fort Lee opened its doors Thursday to a steady flow of customers, becoming the 21st store in New Jersey to offer recreational weed and the one located closest to New York. Among those to venture into the store for its 11 a.m. launch was Bryan Beck, 60, of Edgewater....
Popular wholesaler opening its first store in North NJ
I'm a big fan of wholesale retailers, they're the only places I know of where I can get a full palette of cake, four new tires, and enough laundry detergent to last me an eternity. What's also fun is after spending an hour or so milling around and getting all...
BJ'S Wholesale Club opens another new location in New Jersey
BJ'S Wholesale Club, a leading discount warehouse store chain, recently opened another new location in New Jersey, giving local shoppers another way to save money on food, furniture, and household items. Read on to learn more.
N.J. town still has a rent freeze. Why are tenants getting hit with rent hikes?
When Rashid received the lease renewal for his apartment in early June, it said the rent would go up by 4%, the maximum allowed by law for his rent controlled apartment in Newark. But when he struck up a conversation with a neighbor, he learned that a rent freeze enacted...
Six Newark, NJ residents charged in $3M stolen luxury car ring
NEWARK — The ringleader of a luxury car theft ring and five accomplices broke into their victims' homes to steal more than 30 vehicles worth millions of dollars, according to State Police. Authorities say they dismantled the $3 million theft ring spanning throughout New Jersey and New York on...
NY cannabis farmers have $750M of weed and nowhere to sell it
NEW YORK - Cannabis farmers in New York waiting for the state to roll out licenses to sell weed have stocked up $750M of the drug and currently have nowhere to sell it, according to a new report. According to a report in Bloomberg, growers have nearly 300,000 pounds of...
Hackettstown to hold online surplus auction
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Hackettstown will be holding an online auction sale of surplus property. The online auction will begin Monday, November 21, 2022 and end on Friday, December 2, 2022. To view the online auction, visit www.municibid.com and all bidders must preregister with Municibid. All surplus property...
Affordable Units Still Available at 308 Linden Boulevard in Flatbush, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 308 Linden Boulevard, a seven-story residential building in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by S&S Architectural Design and developed by David Halberstam under the 308 Linden Boulevard LLC, the structure yields 18 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are four units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $83,349 to $187,330.
Royal Farms Announces Grand Opening
BRICK – After years of anticipation, the Royal Farms in Brick Township has confirmed a grand opening date. The store will be opening its doors to welcome customers on December 8, located at the intersection of Routes 88 and 70. “It’s been a long wait but the wait is...
