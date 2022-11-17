Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Big Eyes at the Meme forefront – Can Utility Token Oryen compete with the popular competition?
Many cryptocurrency investors are looking for a profitable and safe investment opportunity. Unfortunately, only a few projects consistently showed these attributes throughout the year, which resulted in a decline in crypto activity. Due to falling prices, investors have also been staying away from the markets. However, a new staking platform called Oryen burst onto the scene, offering a static APY of 90%.
NEWSBTC
Litecoin (LTC) Defends $60 As Altcoins Suffer; Here Are Levels To Watch
LTC’s price continues to hold strong as the bull refuses to give in to the FTX fiasco as price trends are above $60. LTC’s price continues to look strong despite bearish market sentiments, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors. LTC’s price looks strong and continues...
NEWSBTC
How Bitcoin Can Aid Growth in Developing Economies
Many developing countries have undoubtedly had their fair share of economic struggles. Some of these nations have unstable and unreliable fiat currencies. Consequently, they are embracing Bitcoin to see whether the cryptocurrency can boost their economic growth. Examples of countries that have legalized Bitcoin as a legal tender include El Salvador and the Central African Republic. Even Honduras, one of Central America’s fastest growing and robust economies, has embraced Bitcoin. If you are finding a profitable cryptocurrency, make sure you start trading Bitcoin through Bitcoin Loophole.
NEWSBTC
Toncoin (TON) Continues To Mark Higher Gains, Big Move Coming?
Toncoin has defied the entire crypto market sentiment as its value continues to trend higher. As per CoinMarketCap data, the native token of the TON blockchain has kept over 20% gain in the last seven days. The token has experienced extreme volatility in the last 24 hours, though. And it’s not just on the last day alone.
NEWSBTC
XRP Holds Gains While Crypto Market Plummets Badly
XRP, the native token of the Ripple ecosystem, continues to hold gains despite the market downturn. The token saw an inter-week surge of up to 14.2% from $0.345 to $0.394. While it has dropped from that high, it still holds up to 2.08%. However, it trades dangerously close to its floor price for this week and might lose all its gains soon.
NEWSBTC
Why The Bitcoin Price Has A High Chance Of Resting At $16,000
The Bitcoin price is trending to the downside and seems on track to retest its yearly lows at $15,550. The nascent asset class is facing the fallout of the FTX’s collapse. Once the world’s second-largest crypto trading platform, the company filed for bankruptcy protection. As of this writing,...
NEWSBTC
FTX Crash an Expensive and Educational Moment for Crypto. What’s next for Binance and Big Eyes Coin?
Last week the centralised crypto exchange FTX (FTT) imploded. When the smoke cleared, the remnants of the crypto market were a sight for sore eyes. Investors were in bits trying to decide where this left the rest of the crypto world. Since the collapse of FTX, questions have zoomed back...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Founder Buterin Says ‘Something Important Is About To Happen’ In Cryptic Tweet
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has published a cryptic tweet, which at first glance could cause further uncertainty in the crypto community. Referring to rumors of a possible bankruptcy of Genesis Trading and its parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG), Buterin wrote that “I’m hearing through the grapevine that something important is about to happen.”
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Tumbles Down, What’s The Reason Behind The Decline?
The crypto market has recently witnessed different shades of events, impacting several assets negatively, such as Ethereum. The collapse of the FTX crypto exchange is still causing many downtrends in the market. The overall price trend in the market has maintained a southward move beyond expectations. Besides the FTX saga,...
NEWSBTC
XRP Price Holds Ground While BTC and ETH Slide, Here’s Breakout Zone
Ripple failed to clear $0.40 and corrected lower against the US Dollar. XRP price could start a decent increase if it stays above the $0.345 support zone. Ripple started a fresh decline from the $0.40 resistance zone against the US dollar. The price is now trading below $0.380 and the...
NEWSBTC
Polkadot Snags No. 1 Spot In Dev’t Activity This Month – Time To Go Long On DOT?
Certainly a welcome change for those who work in crypto. Despite widespread doom and gloom, Polkadot native coin, DOT, has become the most discussed cryptocurrency in the community. Still, that’s not the end of the good news. A recent tweet by @PolkadotInsider explained how Polkadot has more active developers...
NEWSBTC
How Institutions Are Investing in Bitcoin
Large corporations and financial institutions have considered the crypto ecosystem risky. Some have typically viewed it with skepticism. But since 2020, these institutions have changed their perception and now see it as a digital asset. That’s because the Covid-19 pandemic caused global lockdowns and affected businesses significantly. Governments had to put economic stimulus measures and reduce interest rates to almost zero. People always choose to invest Bitcoin with a reliable trading platform like Immediate Edge.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Trading Explained- Is It Worthwhile?
If it’s the first time you want to trade Bitcoin, you might like to learn before venturing into the new market. Bitcoin is undoubtedly a unique asset you may not know much about, and you don’t want to spend your hard-earned money on something unfamiliar. Bitcoin trading involves speculating on the cryptocurrency’s price movement. Bitcoin is undoubtedly the most famous cryptocurrency. Satoshi Nakamoto created and launched it in 2009, but it received greater attention almost a decade after its phenomenal price increase.
NEWSBTC
MATIC Price Prediction: Breakdown Might be the Real Deal, $0.70 Next?
MATIC price started a major decline from the $1.00 resistance zone. Polygon bears are in control and might aim more losses towards $0.70 in the near term. MATIC price started a major decline from well above $0.95 against the US dollar. The price is trading below $0.85 and the 100...
NEWSBTC
What Does FTX’s Debacle Mean For Ethereum and Big Eyes Coin Future And Crypto In General?
Another day, another crypto prodigy burns like Icarus, dragging its project subsequently with billions of investors’ money locked along with the rest of the industry into the abyss. SBF, or Sam-Banked Fried, was many things, but he did not fly too close to the sun, no sir. What he...
NEWSBTC
These Bitcoin Metrics Signal A Capitulation Event Is Near
Several metrics currently suggest that the Bitcoin price is finally finding its bottom after another capitulation event, possibly triggered by the Genesis/ DCG/ Grayscale saga. This final miner capitulation may be imminent as miners are selling their BTC at the fastest rate since early 2016. In light of the new...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Grinds Lower, Why The Bears Are Not Done Yet
Bitcoin price is slowly moving lower towards $15,500. BTC remains at a risk of more losses unless it settles above the $17,000 resistance zone. Bitcoin started a fresh decline below the $16,500 and $16,400 levels. The price is trading below $16,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is...
NEWSBTC
Major Reveals From The FTX Bankruptcy Filing, What’s The Takeaway?
With the FTX crypto exchange’s collapse, many events erupted in the crypto space. As a result, more of FTX’s investors and partners record massive losses with no potential recovery system. FTX filed for bankruptcy last week, but shocking revelations are now creeping out following its bankruptcy filing. A...
NEWSBTC
Curve Finance Sheds 31% Of Value In Last 30 Days – Are Things Really Bad For CRV?
The price of Curve Finance’s native token, CRV, has been falling precipitously in recent weeks as the bears have pounced. The present bear market has been relentless in its assault on traders and investors. As the FTX crisis continues to weigh on the cryptocurrency market as a whole, prominent...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Trading and its Potential Benefits
The boom in Bitcoin’s popularity has attracted many people to cryptocurrency trading. This cryptocurrency is a payment network and a tradable commodity that emerged after the 2008/2009 economic crisis. Initially, many people didn’t know much about Bitcoin. Some experts dismissed it as a passing cloud. However, its popularity and value have increased significantly, attracting investors and traders. Start your trading journey by using a reputable trading platform like the BitcoinPrime.
