Glassboro, NJ

RIPCO Real Estate adds two EVPs to N.J. market

RIPCO Real Estate has named Steven Winters and Michael Horne as new executive vice presidents for its New Jersey markets. The pair join RIPCO as a coordinated team that has been working together at CBRE for the past nine years. They will focus on the Northern and Central Jersey markets.
WCRE helps trade 40,000 sq. ft. building in Marlton

Villa Chapman Apartments LLC sold a multitenanted, 40,000-square-foot office building in Marlton to an affiliate of Needleman Management, according to a recent announcement from WCRE. Evan Zweben, executive vice president at WCRE, exclusively represented Villa Chapman in this transaction. Located at 400 Lippincott Drive, the building is currently occupied by...
Poll: No surprise, consumers will spend less during holidays thanks to inflation

One in three New Jerseyans said they will spend less money on holiday gifts this year due to inflation. But, that’s only part of the story. While nearly half (46%) are spending the same, only 13% say they are spending more. And … wait for it: Almost half (47%) of poll respondents said they are spending less on everyday expenses to save more money for holiday shopping.

