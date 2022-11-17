Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Second Bus of Migrants Arrives in Philadelphia - Mayor Not Pleased With Governor AbbottTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
USA World Cup Team Features Players from the NJ, NY, & PA AreasMorristown MinutePark Ridge, NJ
Philly's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Who's Marching This Year?Ted RiversHouston, PA
Second migrant bus from Texas arrives in Philadelphia in freezing temperaturesAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
roi-nj.com
RIPCO Real Estate adds two EVPs to N.J. market
RIPCO Real Estate has named Steven Winters and Michael Horne as new executive vice presidents for its New Jersey markets. The pair join RIPCO as a coordinated team that has been working together at CBRE for the past nine years. They will focus on the Northern and Central Jersey markets.
roi-nj.com
Blatstein group proposes $3B water-intensive development for Bader Field in Atlantic City
Casa Mar, a $3 billion water-intensive development inspired by the canals of Amsterdam that will feature residential, office and retail properties, has been proposed by developer Bart Blatstein for Atlantic City, according to multiple published reports. Blatstein, the CEO of Tower Developments who also owns the Showboat Hotel and other...
roi-nj.com
Corporate America Realty & Advisors helps clothing distributor ink long-term industrial lease in Hamilton
Corporate America Realty & Advisors announced on Thursday that A&E Clothing, a major used clothing processor, recently signed a long-term industrial lease at 17 Thomas J. Rhodes Industrial Drive in Hamilton. Situated on 8 acres of land in what is known as Hub 1, the 115,000-square-foot building was developed by...
roi-nj.com
Vantage Commercial reps Bestwork Industries for the Blind with relocation of warehouse
Cherry Hill-based Vantage Commercial on Thursday said it helped facilitate a warehouse lease in Pennsauken for Bestwork Industries for the Blind Inc., which was looking to relocate its operations. Located at 7055 Central Highway, the 9,967-square-foot warehouse is located within the Airport Industrial Park, easily accessible from Routes 70 and...
roi-nj.com
Princeton NuEnergy, leader in lithium-ion battery sector, awarded $12M grant from DOE
Princeton NuEnergy, a clean-tech company founded out of Princeton University in 2019, has been awarded a $12 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy from a program established to reduce the nation’s dependence on foreign materials, enhance domestic manufacturing capabilities and create well-paying clean energy jobs. DOE officials...
roi-nj.com
WCRE helps trade 40,000 sq. ft. building in Marlton
Villa Chapman Apartments LLC sold a multitenanted, 40,000-square-foot office building in Marlton to an affiliate of Needleman Management, according to a recent announcement from WCRE. Evan Zweben, executive vice president at WCRE, exclusively represented Villa Chapman in this transaction. Located at 400 Lippincott Drive, the building is currently occupied by...
roi-nj.com
NAI Fennelly negotiates sale-leaseback of 27,362 sq. ft. industrial building in Trenton
NAI Fennelly sold a 27,362-square-foot industrial building in Trenton for $1.8 million according to a Thursday announcement. Jerry Fennelly, president of NAI Fennelly, and Matt Fennelly, sales associate, represented the seller, Switlik Survival Products Inc., in the transaction with buyer, Howco Management. Located at 480 Lalor St., the asset is...
roi-nj.com
Poll: No surprise, consumers will spend less during holidays thanks to inflation
One in three New Jerseyans said they will spend less money on holiday gifts this year due to inflation. But, that’s only part of the story. While nearly half (46%) are spending the same, only 13% say they are spending more. And … wait for it: Almost half (47%) of poll respondents said they are spending less on everyday expenses to save more money for holiday shopping.
Comments / 0