Read full article on original website
Related
lakeexpo.com
Lake Ozark Christmas Parade Set For Saturday, Dec. 10
“Christmas Through the Generations” is the theme for Lake of the Ozarks Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 10 at 1:00 p.m. This 38th annual parade kicks off at the junction of Hwy 242 where entries are staged to parade down Bagnell Dam Boulevard toward the dam. Each year this...
lakeexpo.com
Santa's Toy Wonderland At The Lake! Unique Toys, Games, & Gifts For Young And Old In Osage Beach
Christmas is just around the corner, and with it comes Christmas shopping! While it can feel like a scramble to get high-quality, unique gifts for the kids, Santa’s Toy Wonderland at Florida Direct makes it easy for parents and grandparents with toys the kids and grandkids will enjoy and remember years down the line (plus a little something for mom and dad too!)
lakeexpo.com
Thomas Bryan Kitson Sr. (July 30, 1941 - November 16, 2022)
Obituary of Thomas Bryan Kitson Sr. Thomas Bryan Kitson Sr., 81, of Camdenton, Missouri passed away at The Bluffs Retirement Home in Columbia, Missouri Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral of Camdenton, Missouri. Don't worry, boat happy!. FREE Boat Tows When You Break Down.
lakeexpo.com
Nadine K. (Sanning) Dellbringge (February 9, 1924 - November 17, 2022)
Nadine K. Dellbringge, 98 of Jefferson City, Missouri passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Heisinger Bluffs in Jefferson City, Missouri. She was born February 9, 1924 in Eugene, Missouri the daughter of the late William G. and Clara (Schwaller) Sanning. On September 11, 1946 in Warrensburg, Missouri she was united in marriage to Walter E. Dellbringge, Jr. who preceded her in death on October 27, 1997.
lakeexpo.com
Donna (Engelmeyer) Kirkweg (September 30, 1963 - November 18, 2022)
Donna (Engelmeyer) Kirkweg, age 59, of Eldon, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Oak Tree Villa in Jefferson City. She was born in Tuscumbia on September 30, 1963, daughter of Bernard and Lucille (Luebbering) Engelmeyer. On September 17, 1993, in St. Anthony, Donna was united in marriage to Ronald “Ron” Kirkweg, who survives.
lakeexpo.com
David Charles Taylor (March 12, 1938 - November 19, 2022)
David Charles Taylor passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the age of 84. After several years of declining health, David died peacefully in his home in Osage Beach, Missouri. David was born in Denver, Colorado, on March 12, 1938. Up until his health began to decline, David, along...
lakeexpo.com
Linn Creek Man Seriously Injured When ATV Overturns
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A Linn Creek man was seriously injured in a crash on Lakota Drive. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, John Blackburn, 48, was driving a 2001 Yamaha 4 Wheeler and was driving up a hill when the Yamaha overturned backwards and landed on Blackburn. Blackburn...
lakeexpo.com
Versailles Woman Injured When Car Strikes Tree
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Versailles woman was injured in a crash on Route BB. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Cheryl McGinnis-Kalkman, 61, was driving a 2003 Cadillac DTS when the vehicle exited the left side of the roadway, crossed over Crystal Road and struck a tree. McGinnis-Kalkman...
Comments / 0