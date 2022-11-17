The new Museum of Broadway, which opened recently in Manhattan’s theater district, has a list of producer credits just like it’s a Broadway show. At the top of the list are co-founders Julie Boardman and Diane Nicoletti, who appeared on the new episode of Variety‘s theater podcast, “Stagecraft,” to reveal the steps they took to make it all happen. Listen to this week’s “Stagecraft” podcast below: Step one: Get the whole Broadway community involved. Early on in the process, Boardman said, “we went to the major stakeholders — the theater owners, the American Theatre Wing, the Broadway League, Playbill, Broadway Cares, the licensing companies...

