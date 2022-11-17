ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NFL Analysis Network

Jameis Winston Takes Massive Shot At The Saints Over Benching

The New Orleans Saints have dealt with a ton of injuries this season which has made it difficult for them to get on track from the start. In Week 1, when they were healthy, they picked up an impressive victory over the Atlanta Falcons, but it has been downhill since then.
ATLANTA, LA
NFL Analysis Network

Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Throws Major Shade At Colts

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first defeat of the season in Week 10 on Monday Night Football. The Washington Commanders went into Lincoln Financial Field with a strong game plan and executed it perfectly, leading to an upset win. Philadelphia looked like they were going to lose a second straight game as they went on the road to face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11 and trailed for virtually the entire game.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NFL Analysis Network

Here’s Why Aaron Rodgers Must Leave The Packers

The last few years have been quite tumultuous for the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers. There has been a disconnect between the two sides that led to rumors about Rodgers trying to force his way out of town. Trading up in the 2020 NFL Draft to select quarterback Jordan Love out of Nevada, instead of getting Rodgers some help at the wide receiver position, likely had something to do with that.
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL Analysis Network

Should Eagles Consider Trying To Add RB Melvin Gordon?

The Denver Broncos had another miserable performance in Week 11, blowing a double-digit lead for the second consecutive week in their loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Looking to shake things up further, they have decided to make another change at the running back position. Veteran Melvin Gordon has been given his walking papers as the team decided to waive him on Monday afternoon, but should the Philadelphia Eagles now look to pursue him?
DENVER, CO
NFL Analysis Network

5 Brutal Statistics That Sum Up The Broncos’ 2022 Season

Heading into the 2022 season, the Denver Broncos were one of the teams many people thought would be dark horse contenders for the Super Bowl. Denver had a strong roster and the acquisition of Russell Wilson to shore up the quarterback position was what was going to bring the team together.
DENVER, CO
NFL Analysis Network

Jets’ Zach Wilson Sets This Rough Season Record So Far

The New York Jets have shown great improvement this season. They are currently 6-4 as they are navigating what has been a very tough schedule to the best of their ability. Things won’t get any easier the rest of the season and if they want to continue pushing for the playoffs, they are going to have to get better play from quarterback Zach Wilson.
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy