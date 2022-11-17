(Council Bluffs, Iowa/KJAN) – The holiday travel season is upon us. Americans will be making their way over the river and through the woods…to see distant – and not so distant relatives, by plane, train and automobile. If you’re traveling on the road to make your destination, be advised law enforcement agencies across the State will be watching to ensure drivers obey the rules of the road, and making it there and back, safely. Last year in Iowa, 11 people lost their lives on the State’s roads between November 15th and the 28th, which is the holiday traveling time-frame. State Patrol Trooper Ryan Devault with District 3 in Council Bluffs , says to-date, there have been 302 fatalities statewide since the beginning of the year.

