Read full article on original website
Related
kjan.com
4 candidates to interview for Atlantic Parks Director in December
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Atlantic Mayor Grace Garrett informed the Parks and Rec Board during their meeting this (Monday) evening, that a committee will conduct interviews on December 8th, with applicants for the Parks and Rec Director’s job. The position became open last month, following the resignation of former Director Bryant Rasmussen, who accepted a job with the USDA. Board member Jeremy Butler said the interviews will be staggered for that afternoon, because the applicants are not all from this area, or from Iowa for that matter.
kjan.com
Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors Welcome New Staff at Hy-Vee
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors were hosted by Hy-Vee on Thursday, November 17th, 2022. The Ambassadors welcomed Store Manager Jon Johnson back to the store, while also being introduced to other new staff. Jon Johnson was the Hy-Vee store manager for four years until 2018. During his time away, Johnson worked in other grocery stores in Webster City, Lincoln, and Omaha. After a few years away, he approached Hy-Vee about getting back into Atlantic. He says his favorite part about working in a small-town Hy-Vee, is being involved in community partnerships and events.
kjan.com
Education leaders from Atlantic & elsewhere recognized for commitment to learning and leadership
DES MOINES, Iowa (November 21, 2022) – The Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB) presented the 2021-22 Annual Board Awards on Nov. 17th during the IASB Annual Convention in Des Moines. The awards are given each year to board members, board teams and superintendents/AEA chief administrators who dedicate time and effort to learning, advocacy, leadership and service projects to expand their knowledge and skills for better governance. Applicants must accumulate a specific number of credits to earn these awards.
kjan.com
Cass County Supervisors to hold a public hearing on Massena area zoning change
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Board of Supervisors in Cass County will begin their meeting Tuesday at 9-a.m., with a Public Hearing. The hearing is with regard to a proposed amendment to Zoning, changing McCunn Specialty Firearms, LLC from a Business District to Light Industrial, for the purpose of assembling firearms.
kjan.com
Atlantic’s Library Director provides Annual Report to City Council
(Atlantic, Iowa) The Director of the Atlantic Public Library provided an Annual Report to the City Council, last Wednesday. Michelle Andersen updated the Council on the Library’s mission statement from over the past year, and set a new strategic plan. The Mission Statement, she said, sets the framework for talking about the services offered by the Library, last year.
kjan.com
Nov. 21st Area School Board meeting previews
The Griswold, Exira-EHK and Audubon School Boards are set to hold separate, regular meetings, Monday evening. The Griswold School Board meeting gets underway at 5:30-p.m. Here’s what’s on their agenda under. New Business:. 8. SBRC Application For Increasing Enrollment, Open Enrollment, Out And LEP Instruction Beyond Five Year...
kjan.com
Holiday travel safety
(Council Bluffs, Iowa/KJAN) – The holiday travel season is upon us. Americans will be making their way over the river and through the woods…to see distant – and not so distant relatives, by plane, train and automobile. If you’re traveling on the road to make your destination, be advised law enforcement agencies across the State will be watching to ensure drivers obey the rules of the road, and making it there and back, safely. Last year in Iowa, 11 people lost their lives on the State’s roads between November 15th and the 28th, which is the holiday traveling time-frame. State Patrol Trooper Ryan Devault with District 3 in Council Bluffs , says to-date, there have been 302 fatalities statewide since the beginning of the year.
kjan.com
2 from northwest Iowa arrested in connection with package thefts in Atlantic
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic Police Department reports two people were arrested in connection with the theft of packages from a residence in town. The Police Department received a report on November 18th, of packages that had been stolen. The reporting party also provided officers with video footage of the incident. While on patrol later in the day, officers located a vehicle that matched what they had seen in the video. Officers subsequently made contact with the vehicle and its occupants. Through the investigation that followed, officers were able to recover the stolen items.
kjan.com
Don’t forget! The Harvest Market is today in Atlantic!
ATLANTIC, IA (November 21, 2022) – Harvest Market 2022 is today, Monday, November 21 from 3-7 PM at the Cass County Community Center (805 W. 10th St. Atlantic, IA 50022). This year, Pim’s Thai Food Truck will be set up outside the Community Center selling Thai food to go. Inside the building, over 25 local food and craft vendors will be selling at today’s market. Just inside the door, new vendor, Spirits of the Faire, will be selling gourmet hot cocoa for shoppers to enjoy while the browse. The market offers lots of late fall produce such as a variety of squashes, sweet potatoes, potatoes, carrots, spinach, and lettuce, in addition to a great selection of local meat including beef, chicken, lamb, and pork.
kjan.com
Accident in Union County Sunday evening
(Arispe, Iowa) – A single-vehicle accident southeast of Arispe, Sunday evening, resulted in possible/unknown injuries to the driver of a 2018 Dodge Charger. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Levi Joshua Henry, of Ellston, was traveling east on 270th Street at around 7:16-p.m., when a deer came out of the north ditch and entered the roadway.
kjan.com
4 arrests in Adair County
(Greenfield, Iowa) – The Adair County Sheriff’s Office reports four arrests over the past week. Friday evening, 30-year-old Junior Romain Hicks, of Fontanelle, was arrested at the Adair County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of Harassment in the 3rd Degree. He was cited and released. At around 2:30-a.m., Friday, 24-year-old Valen Roseana McKown, of Creston, was arrested following a traffic stop on Highway 25. She was charged with OWI/1st offense, and later released with a citation.
kjan.com
Bank hold-up reported in Persia
(Persia, Iowa) – Authorities were heading to the scene this (Monday) morning, of possible bank hold-up, in Harrison County. According to dispatch information, a hold-up alarm was received from the Community Bank in Persia, at around 10:57-a.m. The suspect was described as a white male with an off-white scarf over his face. Not clear if a weapon was displayed. The man was apparently wearing mostly black, with the exception of the scarf. It is not clear what direction of travel the suspect went after he left the bank.
kjan.com
Atlantic woman sentenced to prison on a drug charge
(Atlantic, Iowa) – A woman from Atlantic woman who was arrested in October on a Class-C Felony, Intent to Manufacture/Deliver a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) charge, and a Class-D Felony charge of Involuntary Manslaughter, was sentenced Monday to serve a maximum of 10-years in prison on the Possession charge. Judge...
kjan.com
Ringgold County man charged w/Arson in Sunday Taylor County fire
(Bedford, Iowa) – An arrest was made Sunday in connection with a house fire that seriously injured a woman from Bedford. According to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, the fire occurred at 1871 Orange Avenue, in Bedford. The incident was discovered at around 2:46-a.m. A woman living in the residence was able to escape, but suffered serious injuries. She was treated by Taylor County EMS before being flown to a burn center for treatment.
kjan.com
(UPDATE 6:20-p.m.) 3 injured in Cass County (IA) crash Saturday (11/19/22)
In an update to our previous posted reports, the Iowa State Patrol says three people were injured during a head-on collision this (Saturday) afternoon, northeast of Lewis. They were identified as 24-year-old Shane D. Dunkeson, of Elliott, 19-year-old Trinity N. Ericksen, of Lewis, and 18-year-old Ty W. Eblen, of Cumberland.
kjan.com
Tabor man arrested Monday on Theft, Felony Burglary & Ongoing Criminal Conduct charges
(Sidney, Iowa) – Fremont County Sheriff’s Kevin Aistrope reports deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Monday (11/21) arrested 40-year-old Jeffrey Brent Vanhouten, of Tabor. He faces one count of Theft in the 5th Degree, Class-D Felony charges (2 counts) of Burglary in the 3rd Degree, and a Class-B Felony charge of Ongoing Criminal Conduct.
kjan.com
Creston Police: 1 arrested for Indecent Exposure; 2 incidents of vandalism from 11/17 to 11/18
Officials with the Creston Police Department report one arrest and two incidents of vandalism occurred late last week. At around 6:35-p.m. Friday, 58-year-old James Chandler Sash, of Creston, was arrested at his residence, on a Union County warrant for Indecent Exposure – a Serious Misdemeanor. Sash was brought to the Union County Jail and later released on a $1,000 cash or surety bond.
kjan.com
Minor injuries reported following a collision in Red Oak, Monday morning
(Red Oak, Iowa) – Police in Red Oak report one person suffered suspected minor/non-incapacitating injuries during a collision this (Monday) morning, in front of the Cubbies store. Authorities say a 1986 Chevy K-10 pickup driven by 74-year-old David Hammer of Red Oak, and a 2022 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by 26-year-old James Leroy Petty, also of Red Oak, were both northbound on Highway 48/Broadway at around 7:54-a.m. A non-contact vehicle stopped to turn left into the Cubbies parking lot.
kjan.com
Corning man arrested on a Meth charge in Montgomery County
(Mongtomery County, Iowa) – A traffic stop northeast of Elliott at around 4:05-a.m. today (Sunday), resulted in the arrest on drug charges, of a man from Adams County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports Deputies conducted the traffic stop on 100th Street and O Avenue. As a result of an investigation, 43-year-old Joshua James M. Mullen, of Corning, was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine/3rd offense, a Class-D Felony, and Interference with Official Acts, a Simple Misdemeanor.
kjan.com
Head-on crash with injuries, north of Lewis
(Cass County, Iowa) – Rescue crews from Lewis and Griswold, as well as Cass EMS, were dispatched to the scene of a head-on crash north of Lewis, at around 1:30-p.m., today (Saturday). The crash occurred near Iranistan, or 550th and Nishna Valley Road. Early reports indicated one male was trapped in his vehicle with leg or ankle injuries. A second person was more critically hurt and unresponsive. (Photos courtesy Cass County Sheriff’s Deputy Kyle Quist)
Comments / 0