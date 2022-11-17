Read full article on original website
CEO of Tide: Chancellor Delivered Little Help on Growth
The Autumn Statement delivered by the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, last week included some grim news – including the declaration that the UK economy is in a recession. Fiscal sobriety was the message, a sharp turn from the mini-budget under Truss that caused market mayhem. A survey...
UK’s FCA Issues Final Notice to Former Sonali Bank CEO for AML Failings
The Financial Conduct Authority has publicly censured Mohammad Ataur Rahman Prodhan, the former Chief Executive Officer of Sonali Bank (UK) Limited (SBUK) “for anti-money laundering (AML) failings.”. Prodhan was “the senior manager at SBUK with responsibility for the establishment and maintenance of effective AML systems and controls.”. Between...
UK SMEs Still “Optimistic” About Global Expansion Plans, New Survey Reveals
Global fintech platform Airwallex announced that UK-based small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) remain optimistic about international expansion next year, “with almost three-quarters (70%) planning to expand into, or further into, foreign markets in 2023.”. The independent research, which surveyed 500 UK SME decision makers in October 2022, considered “where...
Singapore: MAS, UNCDF to Develop Financial Ecosystems for Least Developed Nations
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on 11 November 2022 “to jointly develop integrated and digital financial ecosystems for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from least developed countries (LDCs).”. The partnership will help MSMEs...
Spotlight on Malaysia's king to resolve election stalemate
Malaysia's king has failed to reach a decision on whom to pick as prime minister after meeting the leaders of two rival blocs, and summoned lawmakers from a political bloc that has held out its support
QED Investors Founder Nigel Morris Comments on Challenging Economic Environment, Fintech Lenders
QED Investors is probably the most prominent and successful Fintech-focused venture capital firm. Holding dozens of well-known names in their portfolio – including multiple unicorns, QED is hyper-engaged with the Fintech ecosystem around the world. Recently, QED distributed a couple of comments on the status of the Fintech market...
Israeli Fintech Firm Joins ADIO’s Innovation Program to Establish Financial Tech Research and Dev Center in Abu Dhabi
The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) Innovation Program is partnering with Fintech company Liquidity Group, the “first” Israeli company “to join the AED 2 billion (USD 545 million) program.”. The partnership will “support Liquidity Group’s establishment of an R&D center in Abu Dhabi to develop its proprietary...
Fintech StellarFi Surpasses $1M ARR, Emerges as Option for Consumers Facing Financial Challenges
StellarFi, a financial technology company on a mission to disrupt the U.S. poverty cycle by opening access to credit, announced it has “exceeded $1 million in annual recurring revenue.”. The company “emerged from stealth on June 28 and closed its oversubscribed $7 million initial funding round in March.”
Cardano Builder IOG, University of Edinburgh to Develop Decentralization Index
Input Output Global, Inc. (IOG), one of the builders of Cardano, the proof of stake blockchain, has partnered with the University of Edinburgh, one of the “most highly rated” academic institutions in the United Kingdom, “to develop the blockchain industry’s first ‘decentralization index’.”. The...
TripleA Enables Bigo Live’s Users to Pay with Digital Currencies
Bigo Live, which claims to be one of the world’s fastest-growing social live streaming platforms, has enabled their users to top up accounts by paying “with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC).”. Powered by licensed crypto payment gateway TripleA, Bigo Live’s users...
So much cocaine is being seized by customs in Belgium that the country's incinerators are no longer able to keep up
The Port of Antwerp is on track to seize $5.1 billion worth of cocaine by end of 2022 — a huge target for criminals. But incinerators can't keep up.
Central Banks of Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand to Work on Regional Payment Connectivity
Bank Indonesia (BI), Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), and Bank of Thailand (BOT) have agreed “to strengthen and enhance cooperation on payment connectivity to support faster, cheaper, more transparent, and more inclusive cross-border payments.”. A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on...
KPMG Report: Digital Asset Funds Held in Bitpanda’s Cold Storage Exceed Customer Holdings
Accounting firm KPMG has signed off that Bitpanda’s funds “exceed customer holdings following a special review held in light of the recent FTX collapse.”. Bitpanda is in active exchange with the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA), which regularly “audits the company.” However, this “extraordinary,” additional agreed upon procedure was “conducted voluntarily.”
Monetary Authority of Singapore Issues Statement on FTX Implosion, Once Again Cautions on Crypto
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has issued a statement addressing the bankruptcy of FTX, saying it would like to address some questions and “misconceptions.”. Singapore is recognized as the top Fintech hub in Asia and is generally viewed as digital asset friendly. That being said, Singapore authorities have been warning the public about the risk of crypto trading for quite some time.
Xeni Introduces XeniPay, an Accounting, Settlement System for Travel, on Hedera
Xeni’s XeniPay solution launched recently on the Hedera Mainnet. XeniPay is designed “to help travel inventory consolidators, service providers, and online travel agencies reduce accounting, reconciliation, and settlement costs for B2B transactions.”. Today, the travel industry is “plagued by a convoluted settlement process for B2B transactions.”. Settling...
THORChain Enables DeFi on Bitcoin with Staking Service
THORChain, the non-custodial decentralized exchange (DEX) that opens access to native and cross-chain liquidity, has launched its single-sided staking capabilities, “allowing community members to take advantage of decentralized finance (DeFi) while maintaining full ownership of their native Bitcoin (BTC) or other assets.”. For the “first time,” anyone can leverage...
LMAX Group Expands Exchange Infrastructure in Asia Pacific with Singapore-based Matching Engine
LMAX Group, the operator of institutional exchanges for trading FX and digital assets, is expanding its global technology infrastructure in Asia Pacific “following the launch of a matching engine in the Equinix IBX Data Centre in Singapore (SG1).”. SG1, which went live earlier this year, is “the fourth matching...
ESTO, Multitude Bank to Support Business Growth for European Retailers
ESTO Group, a provider of “innovative” payments and shopping solutions in the Baltics, announced that it has entered a strategic partnership with Multitude Bank p.l.c. The company has provided the following operational and financial information. Multitude Bank has “committed €14m into a bond program to support ESTO’s growth...
Ethiopia's Tigray conflict is world's largest, lives lost in Colo. shooting: 5 Things podcast
Tigray, Eritrea and Ethiopia's 2-year civil war has killed more than the war in Ukraine, LGBTQ club shooting suspect faces 5 murder counts: 5 Things podcast
Open Banking with TrueLayer: Bank Transfers for UK Users Available to Fund Users’ Coinbase Accts
Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) is rolling out Easy Bank Transfers, which are described as “a seamless and secure way for UK users to add money to their Coinbase account.”. As part of Coinbase‘s mission to increase economic freedom in the world, they are “committed to finding ways to reduce friction and increase accessibility to the cryptoeconomy.” The company explains that they “build products that empower our users and make adding their own funds and getting started in the cryptoeconomy as straightforward as possible.”
