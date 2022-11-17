ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
crowdfundinsider.com

CEO of Tide: Chancellor Delivered Little Help on Growth

The Autumn Statement delivered by the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, last week included some grim news – including the declaration that the UK economy is in a recession. Fiscal sobriety was the message, a sharp turn from the mini-budget under Truss that caused market mayhem. A survey...
crowdfundinsider.com

UK’s FCA Issues Final Notice to Former Sonali Bank CEO for AML Failings

The Financial Conduct Authority has publicly censured Mohammad Ataur Rahman Prodhan, the former Chief Executive Officer of Sonali Bank (UK) Limited (SBUK) “for anti-money laundering (AML) failings.”. Prodhan was “the senior manager at SBUK with responsibility for the establishment and maintenance of effective AML systems and controls.”. Between...
crowdfundinsider.com

UK SMEs Still “Optimistic” About Global Expansion Plans, New Survey Reveals

Global fintech platform Airwallex announced that UK-based small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) remain optimistic about international expansion next year, “with almost three-quarters (70%) planning to expand into, or further into, foreign markets in 2023.”. The independent research, which surveyed 500 UK SME decision makers in October 2022, considered “where...
crowdfundinsider.com

Singapore: MAS, UNCDF to Develop Financial Ecosystems for Least Developed Nations

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on 11 November 2022 “to jointly develop integrated and digital financial ecosystems for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from least developed countries (LDCs).”. The partnership will help MSMEs...
crowdfundinsider.com

Cardano Builder IOG, University of Edinburgh to Develop Decentralization Index

Input Output Global, Inc. (IOG), one of the builders of Cardano, the proof of stake blockchain, has partnered with the University of Edinburgh, one of the “most highly rated” academic institutions in the United Kingdom, “to develop the blockchain industry’s first ‘decentralization index’.”. The...
crowdfundinsider.com

TripleA Enables Bigo Live’s Users to Pay with Digital Currencies

Bigo Live, which claims to be one of the world’s fastest-growing social live streaming platforms, has enabled their users to top up accounts by paying “with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC).”. Powered by licensed crypto payment gateway TripleA, Bigo Live’s users...
crowdfundinsider.com

Central Banks of Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand to Work on Regional Payment Connectivity

Bank Indonesia (BI), Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), and Bank of Thailand (BOT) have agreed “to strengthen and enhance cooperation on payment connectivity to support faster, cheaper, more transparent, and more inclusive cross-border payments.”. A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on...
crowdfundinsider.com

KPMG Report: Digital Asset Funds Held in Bitpanda’s Cold Storage Exceed Customer Holdings

Accounting firm KPMG has signed off that Bitpanda’s funds “exceed customer holdings following a special review held in light of the recent FTX collapse.”. Bitpanda is in active exchange with the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA), which regularly “audits the company.” However, this “extraordinary,” additional agreed upon procedure was “conducted voluntarily.”
crowdfundinsider.com

Monetary Authority of Singapore Issues Statement on FTX Implosion, Once Again Cautions on Crypto

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has issued a statement addressing the bankruptcy of FTX, saying it would like to address some questions and “misconceptions.”. Singapore is recognized as the top Fintech hub in Asia and is generally viewed as digital asset friendly. That being said, Singapore authorities have been warning the public about the risk of crypto trading for quite some time.
crowdfundinsider.com

Xeni Introduces XeniPay, an Accounting, Settlement System for Travel, on Hedera

Xeni’s XeniPay solution launched recently on the Hedera Mainnet. XeniPay is designed “to help travel inventory consolidators, service providers, and online travel agencies reduce accounting, reconciliation, and settlement costs for B2B transactions.”. Today, the travel industry is “plagued by a convoluted settlement process for B2B transactions.”. Settling...
crowdfundinsider.com

THORChain Enables DeFi on Bitcoin with Staking Service

THORChain, the non-custodial decentralized exchange (DEX) that opens access to native and cross-chain liquidity, has launched its single-sided staking capabilities, “allowing community members to take advantage of decentralized finance (DeFi) while maintaining full ownership of their native Bitcoin (BTC) or other assets.”. For the “first time,” anyone can leverage...
crowdfundinsider.com

ESTO, Multitude Bank to Support Business Growth for European Retailers

ESTO Group, a provider of “innovative” payments and shopping solutions in the Baltics, announced that it has entered a strategic partnership with Multitude Bank p.l.c. The company has provided the following operational and financial information. Multitude Bank has “committed €14m into a bond program to support ESTO’s growth...
crowdfundinsider.com

Open Banking with TrueLayer: Bank Transfers for UK Users Available to Fund Users’ Coinbase Accts

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) is rolling out Easy Bank Transfers, which are described as “a seamless and secure way for UK users to add money to their Coinbase account.”. As part of Coinbase‘s mission to increase economic freedom in the world, they are “committed to finding ways to reduce friction and increase accessibility to the cryptoeconomy.” The company explains that they “build products that empower our users and make adding their own funds and getting started in the cryptoeconomy as straightforward as possible.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy