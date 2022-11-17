Read full article on original website
1011now.com
UPDATE: One man arrested after pursuit, standoff Monday night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are working through a series of events that led to one man being arrested for reportedly hitting two vehicles and a police cruiser. Capt. Max Hubka says it all started a little after 9 p.m. Monday night in a parking lot in the area of 14th and Adams, after officers were called out to a report of a person passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle.
News Channel Nebraska
Man reportedly tries to kidnap woman in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An Oklahoma man reportedly attempted to kidnap a woman in Lincoln early Saturday morning. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to ‘Gate 25,’ 300 Canopy St. on Saturday around 2:20 a.m. for a reported assault. Officers said they talked to the 20-year-old female...
Sioux City Journal
Man serving life sentence for Omaha murder dies at Lincoln prison
A man serving a life sentence for first-degree murder out of Douglas County died at a Lincoln prison Friday. Antoine Young, 48, died at the Reception and Treatment Center, according to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Young was convicted of murdering Raymond Webb, 33, who...
News Channel Nebraska
Three arrested for drugs, stolen LPD equipment found
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Three people were arrested for drug-related charges and equipment that was reported stolen from a Lincoln Police Department recruits officer was found. LPD said officers with the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force talked to 55-year-old Peautray Green in his vehicle parked at StorageMart, 6101 Cornhusker Highway on Nov. 18 around 3:00 p.m.
Sioux City Journal
York County grand jury finds no wrongdoing by sheriff's deputies in chase, crash that killed 2
YORK — A York County grand jury found no criminal wrongdoing by the York County Sheriff's Department in the death of two men after one of them stole a sheriff's cruiser, drove it into a train and killed the other man, who was waiting at the train tracks. By...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln woman reports almost 8K stolen from bank account
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A woman in Lincoln reported that her credit cards were stolen and almost $8,000 worth of transactions had been ran on them. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Wal-Mart, 8700 Andermatt, on Saturday around 7:20 p.m. for a reported theft. Officers said the victim...
iheart.com
Douglas County woman reported missing
(Douglas County, NE) -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with locating a missing person. The Sheriff's Office says 43 year old Cari Allen was last seen around 11:00 Saturday night. She is described as a white female, 5’8” 130 lbs, blonde hair and hazel eyes. Investigator say anyone with information on Cari’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 402-444-6000 or call 911.
klkntv.com
UPDATE: One dead in crash that shut down part of Highway 2 in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A stretch of eastbound Nebraska Highway 2 was closed after a fatal rush-hour crash on Monday, Lincoln Police say. The crash happened at the intersection with 33rd Street just after 4:30 p.m. A Toyota Prius was turning south onto 33rd Street when an eastbound pickup...
WOWT
Caught on cam: Red SUV steals Omaha man’s German Shepherd puppy
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday, a desperate dog owner is looking for his new German Shepherd puppy. Caught on camera at the corner of 65th Street and Lafayette Ave., you can see a red SUV, lying in wait. It pulls up and snatches a 9-week-old puppy and speeds away. “I...
doniphanherald.com
La Vista man gets probation for causing Cass County crash that killed 4 people
PLATTSMOUTH — Kem Foster told a judge about the void in her life since her 5-year-old granddaughter died, how little Kéniah brought softness to a family filled with boys, and how she and her son, Kéniah’s father, will never be the same. She closed with a...
Nebraska man injured in hunting incident
An Omaha man was injured in a hunting incident at about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 19 along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. The 22-year-old was taken to Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha for injuries to both of his hands that were not life threatening. An initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot by another member of his hunting party.
News Channel Nebraska
Inmate declared dead at Lincoln center
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate from the Reception and Treatment Center (RTC) was declared dead on Friday. Officials said 48-year-old Antoine Young died. The cause of his death hasn't been determined at the moment but Young was reportedly in treatment for a medical condition at that time. According to authorities,...
Sioux City Journal
Nebraska deer season: Three hunters shot in three days
Three Nebraska deer hunters were shot by members of their own hunting parties over the weekend, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reported. On Sunday, the last day of Nebraska’s rifle-deer season, a 20-year-old Indianola man was seriously injured -- and flown to Bryan’s trauma center in Lincoln -- when he was accidentally shot by another hunter in Red Willow County who was following him up an embankment.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln woman sentenced to almost six years in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln woman received over five years in prison for a meth-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 36-year-old Ashley Nicole Lapointe, of Lincoln, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Nov 18 for conspiracy to distribute/possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. Lapointe will serve 70 months in prison and then have a supervised release of five years. There is no parole in the federal system.
WOWT
No injuries in Lancaster County accident
A frigid start this morning with wind chills in the single digits, but sunny skies and a southwest wind will bring a nice warm-up. Highs top out near 50 in Omaha this afternoon. Another cold night, finally warming Sunday. Updated: 23 hours ago. Another cold night for the metro but...
nwestiowa.com
Omaha man charged for child endangerment
SIOUX CENTER—A 36-year-old Omaha, NE, man was arrested about 10:10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, near Sioux Center on charges of child endangerment — bodily injury and child endangerment. The arrest of Lazaro Yunior Mejia-Monge stemmed from an investigation into a domestic disturbance incident at a residence north of...
KELOLAND TV
Nebraska woman identified in fatal 2-vehicle crash
BROOKING. S.D. (KELO) — A woman from Lincoln, Nebraska has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash south of Brooking Wednesday. The Department of Public Safety says a Chevy Equinox was stationary in the driving lane of I-29 when it was rear-ended by a Mack Anthem truck and tanker.
WOWT
1 dead, 1 arrested after pursuit, crash in York County
YORK, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was killed in a crash and another was arrested after a pursuit with Nebraska State Patrol. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, around 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper saw a Jeep Wrangler traveling eastbound on I-80 near mile marker 354. The driver was allegedly driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely.
News Channel Nebraska
Arrests made in connection to Omaha homicide
OMAHA, Neb. -- Three men have been arrested on gun-charges that are connected to an Omaha homicide from last week that killed one and injured seven. The Omaha Police Department said they arrested 25-year-old Imhotep Davis, 25-year-old Kiwan Dampeer, and 28-year-old Tyvel Lampkin-Davis. Officers said Davis was charged with gun...
WOWT
Omaha man injured in hunting accident near Platte River
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska reports its third hunting injury incident for 2022. According to Nebraska Game and Parks, a 22-year-old Omaha man was injured in a hunting accident Saturday around 7:30 a.m. It happened along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. Game and Parks says the man was accidentally...
