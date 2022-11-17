November brings updated fire restrictions to Sacramento County. Here’s what that means

With recent temperatures in Sacramento hitting low 60s in the day and 30s in the night, it might be tempting to light a fire. But before you grab some logs, you need to ‘Check Before You Burn.’

The Sac Metro Air District’s annual ‘Check Before You Burn’ started Nov. 1 and runs to Feb. 28. In an effort to reduce air pollution, the season prohibits or restricts certain activities when the fine particle pollution, also known as PM 2.5, forecast is high.

This includes using fireplaces, woodstoves, inserts and pellet stoves.

All residents in Sacramento County — including Citrus Heights, Elk Grove, Folsom, Galt, Isleton, Rancho Cordova, Sacramento and unincorporated areas — must comply with the regulation.

Latest burn day status

You can check the latest burn day status on the air district’s website.

Some days the status may say “All Burning Prohibited,” which means it’s illegal to burn any solid fuel, such as wood, fire logs and pellets, in any device.

It may also say “No Burn Unless Exempt,” meaning it’s illegal to burn unless the fireplace insert, stove or pellet stove is EPA-certified and does not produce visible smoke.

Can I be exempt?

People who are in need of financial assistance or live in homes where wood burning is the only heating source are exempt from the county rule. You can submit a form online to request an exemption .

Those non-exempt who don’t follow the requirements the first two times, will get a notice. After that, you’ll be subject to a $50 penalty or you’ll have to pass the smoke awareness exam.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento?

