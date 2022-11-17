ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

wearegreenbay.com

‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical’ set in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Evergreen Theater Young Actors of greater Green Bay will present “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical” in six performances next week in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College. Info: evergreentheater.org or snc.edu/tickets. According to...
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Gallagher’s Pizza offering Thanksgiving meals to those in need

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Gallagher’s Pizza is making sure that everyone has a Thanksgiving Feast to enjoy on Thursday. Although the restaurant at 2655 West Mason Street will be closed, volunteers will be serving up pizza and pumpkin pie for anyone in need of a fresh meal.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Give the gift of fun this season with Gnome Games

(WFRV) – Need gift ideas that will always be a hit?. Local 5 Live visited Gnome Games where the Head Gnome Pat Fuge and staff at all three locations can help you pick out a fun game, perfect for anyone on your shopping list. Gnome Games is located at:
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Maintain Don’t Gain’ this holiday season with the Green Bay Kroc Center

(WFRV) – The holiday season is a season to indulge and enjoy meals with family but weight gain doesn’t have to be a part of the celebrations. Steve and Greg from the Green Bay Kroc Center visited Local 5 Live with details on their new ‘Maintain Don’t Gain’ challenge, plus Black Friday Specials, and some of the benefits of being both a member and a staff member at the Kroc.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Warren Gerds/Review: Some ‘other’ holiday flavors

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A vast variety of shows awaits us for the holidays. Here is a sampler of newer or different productions on the calendar. A tour of the moving “All is Calm” will visit Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton Nov. 27. A...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

How Appleton police prepare for Christmas parade

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – In the aftermath of parade tragedies like in Waukesha and Highland Park, Appleton police are putting safety first ahead of the Christmas parade. Because the tragedy in Waukesha happened only a few days before Appleton’s parade, officers and event organizers had the daunting task of increasing security measures on such short notice. This year, they plan to use similar precautions.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Warren Gerds/Review: ‘Gridiron Gala with the Symphony’ scores

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Magical. That’s what dancing with a full orchestra was like Saturday night in the Lambeau Field Atrium. The first selection, rich with hues of Cuban rhythms, immediately brought dancers to a wooden dance floor placed at an angle between the goal line and 20 yard line on the Atrium’s marble gridiron.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Small snow chance Tuesday, warmer weather incoming

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A clipper system will drive in some clouds Tuesday, plus some light snow or flurries up north. This will not be a big snow accumulation. Spots to the south may see a little morning sun. In the afternoon, we expect...
APPLETON, WI
NBC26

Free Thanksgiving community meals in Northeast Wisconsin 2022

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — In Northeast Wisconsin this year, there are a few places offering a free meal during Thanksgiving. United Way Manitowoc County is hosting a community meal on Thanksgiving Day at Roncalli High School beginning at noon. Reserve your meal by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 by calling United Way at 920-682-8888.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Game store moves into the old Green Bay Press-Gazette building, open for business

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Rogue Games recently opened its doors as it now occupies the space of the old distribution building for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Rogue Games recently opened at the old Green Bay Press-Gazette building located at 533 East Walnut Street. The owner tells Local 5 that the idea to open Rogue Games was something they toyed with since graduating high school.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Find a rewarding career at Woodside Senior Communities

(WFRV) – If you’re looking for a career that’s more than job that also makes a big difference in the community, Woodside Senior Communities is just the place. Polly from Woodside Senior Communities visited Local 5 Live with how the health care industry has gone through a difficult transition so they do all they can to make their employees feel appreciated, why employees love working there, and how you can apply.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Plane flown by two war heroes showcased at EAA ahead of upcoming film

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The story of two war heroes is being depicted in the new Sony Pictures film ‘Devotion’, and you can see their plane at EAA. The film and exhibit tell the tale of Jesse Brown, the first African-American naval aviator, and his wingman Thomas Hudner.
OSHKOSH, WI

