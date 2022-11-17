Read full article on original website
‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical’ set in De Pere
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Evergreen Theater Young Actors of greater Green Bay will present “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical” in six performances next week in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College. Info: evergreentheater.org or snc.edu/tickets. According to...
38th Annual Prevea Holiday Parade fills downtown Green Bay with holiday cheer
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The 38th Annual Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade took place in downtown Green Bay. Spectators watching the parade say they are excited to see what it has to offer. “I mean this is a great family event, it’s cold but you know I see...
Gridiron Gala fills Lambeau Field atrium with the sounds of the Civic Symphony of Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Civic Symphony of Green Bay hosted its first-ever concert in the atrium of Lambeau Field Saturday. Some concertgoers took part in dance lessons from Green Bay Ballroom earlier in the afternoon. It looks like those lessons paid off. A dance floor was brought...
Gallagher’s Pizza offering Thanksgiving meals to those in need
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Gallagher’s Pizza is making sure that everyone has a Thanksgiving Feast to enjoy on Thursday. Although the restaurant at 2655 West Mason Street will be closed, volunteers will be serving up pizza and pumpkin pie for anyone in need of a fresh meal.
Give the gift of fun this season with Gnome Games
(WFRV) – Need gift ideas that will always be a hit?. Local 5 Live visited Gnome Games where the Head Gnome Pat Fuge and staff at all three locations can help you pick out a fun game, perfect for anyone on your shopping list. Gnome Games is located at:
Serving those who need it most: Inner City Sound hosts Winter Clothing Giveaway
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton organization “Inner City Sound” is doing what it can to keep the Appleton community warm during the Winter, their effort is being met by those we need it most. “Hello, I am Taylor Lang. I am from Manitowoc, Wisconsin. My age is...
‘Maintain Don’t Gain’ this holiday season with the Green Bay Kroc Center
(WFRV) – The holiday season is a season to indulge and enjoy meals with family but weight gain doesn’t have to be a part of the celebrations. Steve and Greg from the Green Bay Kroc Center visited Local 5 Live with details on their new ‘Maintain Don’t Gain’ challenge, plus Black Friday Specials, and some of the benefits of being both a member and a staff member at the Kroc.
Parker John’s shows why the Pig Pen is perfect for your holiday party
(WFRV) – Have you ever thought about having your holiday party in the pig pen?. Local 5 Live visited Parker John’s with a closer look at why this is exactly where you’ll want to celebrate, plus we get a look at the food and drinks available. Parker...
Warren Gerds/Review: Some ‘other’ holiday flavors
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A vast variety of shows awaits us for the holidays. Here is a sampler of newer or different productions on the calendar. A tour of the moving “All is Calm” will visit Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton Nov. 27. A...
How Appleton police prepare for Christmas parade
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – In the aftermath of parade tragedies like in Waukesha and Highland Park, Appleton police are putting safety first ahead of the Christmas parade. Because the tragedy in Waukesha happened only a few days before Appleton’s parade, officers and event organizers had the daunting task of increasing security measures on such short notice. This year, they plan to use similar precautions.
Warren Gerds/Review: ‘Gridiron Gala with the Symphony’ scores
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Magical. That’s what dancing with a full orchestra was like Saturday night in the Lambeau Field Atrium. The first selection, rich with hues of Cuban rhythms, immediately brought dancers to a wooden dance floor placed at an angle between the goal line and 20 yard line on the Atrium’s marble gridiron.
Small snow chance Tuesday, warmer weather incoming
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A clipper system will drive in some clouds Tuesday, plus some light snow or flurries up north. This will not be a big snow accumulation. Spots to the south may see a little morning sun. In the afternoon, we expect...
Free Thanksgiving community meals in Northeast Wisconsin 2022
NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — In Northeast Wisconsin this year, there are a few places offering a free meal during Thanksgiving. United Way Manitowoc County is hosting a community meal on Thanksgiving Day at Roncalli High School beginning at noon. Reserve your meal by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 by calling United Way at 920-682-8888.
Game store moves into the old Green Bay Press-Gazette building, open for business
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Rogue Games recently opened its doors as it now occupies the space of the old distribution building for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Rogue Games recently opened at the old Green Bay Press-Gazette building located at 533 East Walnut Street. The owner tells Local 5 that the idea to open Rogue Games was something they toyed with since graduating high school.
Find a rewarding career at Woodside Senior Communities
(WFRV) – If you’re looking for a career that’s more than job that also makes a big difference in the community, Woodside Senior Communities is just the place. Polly from Woodside Senior Communities visited Local 5 Live with how the health care industry has gone through a difficult transition so they do all they can to make their employees feel appreciated, why employees love working there, and how you can apply.
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Wisconsin
A popular discount retail chain just opened another new store location in Wisconsin, offering local shoppers a new place to find holiday gifts, decorations, and more. On Saturday, November 19, 2022, the popular discount retail chain HomeGoods opened its newest Wisconsin store in West Bend.
Berlin rallies around family after fatal hunting incident
Berlin rallies around family after fatal hunting incident. Community raising money for family after 11-year-old's death.
Plane flown by two war heroes showcased at EAA ahead of upcoming film
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The story of two war heroes is being depicted in the new Sony Pictures film ‘Devotion’, and you can see their plane at EAA. The film and exhibit tell the tale of Jesse Brown, the first African-American naval aviator, and his wingman Thomas Hudner.
Changing clothes and lives at the Community Giving Closet
The Community Giving Closet in Howard is for more than changing clothes. It's for changing lives, and the closet's founder knows this best.
