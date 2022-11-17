Read full article on original website
WCVB
19-year-old Mass. girl never returned home from hike in NH mountains
FRANCONIA, N.H. — New Hampshire Fish and Game are asking the public for help in finding a 19-year-old Massachusetts woman who had not returned from a hike. Emily Sotelo, of Westford, was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia. She intended to hike Mount Lafayette, Mount Haystack and Mount Flume.
WCVB
WATCH: 4 teenage girls rescued from stuck roller coaster at California amusement park
Four teenage girls were rescued Monday evening after they were stuck on a roller coaster, fire officials in California said. The four were riding the coaster at the Scandia Fun Center when it stopped moving about 65 feet in the air, the fire department said. Nobody was injured. Video shows...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts man dives or falls off of bridge, dive team search underway
“Massachusetts crews are searching for a man that reportedly landed in frigid waters early this morning from a bridge. According to Lieutenant Paul Sullivan of Massachusetts State Police, at 3:15 a.m. they received a report of a white male 29-30 years old either jumping or falling off the Larz Anderson Bridge into the Charles River.
Families adopting children from foster care celebrated at Jordan's Furniture
AVON -- Families who have adopted children from the state foster care system got a holiday treat from Jordan's Furniture on Sunday. The families got a private viewing of the Enchanted Villiage, the Polar Express 4D Ride, the Holiday Laser LITE Show, The Tube slide, indoor skating, The Reindeer Arcade Game, and photos with Santa. The event came two days after National Adoption Day. Jordan's Furniture partners with the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange and the Massachusetts Department of Children & Families (DCF) to help children in foster care find permanent homes. To date, over 530 children have found adoptive families through Jordan's initiatives. More than 100 children throughout the state were adopted Friday.
WCVB
Chef Ming Tsai delivering food, hope to Massachusetts families in need
GARDNER, Mass. — The American Farm Bureau estimates this year's Thanksgiving Dinner costs 20 percent more than it did last year. The local nonprofit, Project Bread, estimates that one in six households in Massachusetts is food insecure, meaning they don't have access to food or enough of it. And there's work being done to bring those numbers down.
stjohnsource.com
Massachusetts Man Dies After Being Pulled from Water at Trunk Bay
A male tourist died Sunday after being pulled from the water on St. John, the V.I. Police Department reported. Officers were dispatched to Trunk Bay Sunday in reference to a possible drowning. Upon arrival, they contacted Emergency Medical Services personnel, who attempted to resuscitate the victim while traveling to the Myrah Keating Clinic. The man was pronounced dead by the medical attendant at the clinic, the police report stated.
Does Massachusetts Law Allow Dogs to Poop in Neighbor’s Yards?
Even though we've had our dog, Bo, for more than 2 years, I still consider myself a dog rookie. I feel like our family still has so many hacks to learn about being dog owners. When it comes to dogs, one hot topic always seems to be about where they can relieve themselves. We are lucky enough to have an Invisible Fence for our dog, and he has a designated spot in the woods where he takes care of business, which is a super nice feature.
nbcboston.com
Did You Know Massachusetts Is Home to One of the Best Donut Shops in US?
If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
Where to eat Thanksgiving dinner in Massachusetts
22News has compiled a list of several restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving.
Mass. restaurants have igloos for outdoor dining; here’s where to find them
As the months get colder Massachusetts restaurants are bringing back a customer favorite: igloos, large plastic bubbles that you and a couple of your friends can eat inside of while dining outdoors. The igloo trend rose to popularity during the early months of the pandemic as a way for people...
WCVB
Arrest made in Martha's Vineyard bank robbery, Cape & Islands DA says
DUKES COUNTY, Mass. — Authorities say an arrest has been made in connection with an armed robbery at a bank on the Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard. The Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office confirmed Saturday that one person connected to the heist, which happened at 8:15 a.m. Thursday at the Rockland Trust in the town of Tisbury, was in custody.
Enjoy a Cozy Weekend Getaway to the New Hampshire White Mountains in This Caboose
With a 4.95 rating out of 5 and over 600 reviews, three of which I quote below, this unique and cozy Airbnb listing is calling out to those looking for that distinctive stay any time of the year. I've compiled a gallery of photos, because it's a must that we...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Hoping to deliver at a Massachusetts birth center? Good luck.
KATHERINE RUSHFIRTH, who lives in Lynn, had her first child three years ago at North Shore Birth Center in Beverly, delivering in a tub of warm water, cared for by the same midwives who provided her pregnancy care. During her second pregnancy, the birth center announced plans to close, and Rushfirth, who is herself a nurse midwife, found nowhere on the North Shore where she could be guaranteed that a midwife rather than a doctor would attend her birth.
This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Massachusetts, you should add the following town to your list.
WCVB
$100 bills found in vehicle connected to Martha's Vineyard bank heist; suspect appears in court
DUKES COUNTY, Mass. — A man arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a bank on the Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard appeared in court Monday. District Attorney Michael O’Keefe said that Miquel Anthonio Jones, 30, of Edgartown, was arraigned in Edgartown District Court on one count of accessory after the fact to wit armed robbery in the heist that happened Thursday morning at the Rockland Trust in Tisbury.
amherstindy.org
Textiles and Mattresses Banned From Massachusetts Trash Disposal Sites
As of November 22, 2022 , all textiles are banned from trash disposal sites in Massachusetts. Henceforth, these items need to be recycled. MassDEP announced on November 1, 2022 that it has expanded its waste disposal bans by adding textiles and mattresses to the list of materials banned from disposal or transport for disposal in Massachusetts. For waste disposal ban purposes, textiles are defined as bedding, clothing, curtains, fabric, footwear, towels, and similar items. Virtually any textile can be reused, repurposed, or recycled if clean and dry. Even worn, torn, and stained items have recovery value. Certain contaminated textiles are exempt from the disposal ban. For definitions, see the regulations.
country1025.com
Massachusetts Man Busted Flying Helicopters Out of His Backyard With No License
Ooooh, neighborhood helicopter rides? That sounds fuuuuunnnnn. Also very, very illegal. A Massachusetts man is going to jail for flying helicopters out of his backyard and there’s more to the story – let’s break it down:
WCVB
FBI searching for Connecticut man accused of murdering 11-month-old daughter
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The FBI is searching for a Connecticut man who is accused of killing of his 11-month-old daughter. Investigators say Christopher Francisquini, 31, is facing multiple charges after Naugatuck police said his daughter was found in "a state of dismemberment" on Friday. Investigators say Francisquini was out...
20 lottery tickets with 6-figure prizes sold in Massachusetts last week
BOSTON — There were nearly two dozen lottery tickets with prizes of at least $100,000 sold in Massachusetts last week. Between Monday and Saturday, 19 people hit for lottery prizes worth $100,000, according to the Massachusetts Lottery Commission. There was one winning ticket worth $650,000. The winners are as...
WBUR
'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.
A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
