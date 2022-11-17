Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Man reportedly tries to kidnap woman in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An Oklahoma man reportedly attempted to kidnap a woman in Lincoln early Saturday morning. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to ‘Gate 25,’ 300 Canopy St. on Saturday around 2:20 a.m. for a reported assault. Officers said they talked to the 20-year-old female...
KETV.com
Iowa wedding vendor allegedly burgled a couple's home in the middle of their wedding
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a man who is alleged to have stolen items from a couple's home during the middle of their wedding. Jeffrey Brent Vanhouten, 40, of Tabor, Iowa, was arrested for two counts of third-degree burglary (a class D felony), one count of ongoing criminal conduct (a class B felony., and one count of fifth-degree theft (a simple misdemeanor).
WOWT
Omaha dog owner looking for stolen puppy
Chilly overnight but the mild and dry weather will stick with us for most of the week. Basketball tournament brings message of suicide prevention. A youth basketball tournament spreads a positive message. Inmate missing from Omaha facility. Updated: 5 hours ago. An Omaha inmate is missing from a correctional center.
News Channel Nebraska
Emotional sentencing after four deaths in Highway 75 accident
PLATTSMOUTH – Cassgram reports on an emotional sentencing hearing after four people died as a result of injuries sustained in the Jan. 31, 2021, collision on Highway 75 about one mile south of the Highway 34 intersection near Union. The victims were age 4, age 5, age 21 and...
klkntv.com
Thief took credit cards from 75-year-old in Walmart parking lot, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are now searching for a female who stole a 75-year-old woman’s credit cards in a Walmart parking lot on Saturday. The theft happened around 7:20 p.m. at the Walmart near 84th Street and Highway 2 when an unknown female approached the woman in her car.
News Channel Nebraska
Three arrested for drugs, stolen LPD equipment found
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Three people were arrested for drug-related charges and equipment that was reported stolen from a Lincoln Police Department recruits officer was found. LPD said officers with the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force talked to 55-year-old Peautray Green in his vehicle parked at StorageMart, 6101 Cornhusker Highway on Nov. 18 around 3:00 p.m.
1011now.com
One dead after crash on Highway 2
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 2, which has been closed eastbound from 27th Street to 40th Street on Monday. According to LPD, officers responded to a crash at 33rd and Nebraska Parkway (Highway 2) at 4:32 p.m. A silver Prius, travelling westbound on Nebraska Parkway, attempted to turn southward when it was hit by an eastbound pick-up truck on the passenger side. The Prius’ driver, an 80-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital where she later died.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln woman reports almost 8K stolen from bank account
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A woman in Lincoln reported that her credit cards were stolen and almost $8,000 worth of transactions had been ran on them. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Wal-Mart, 8700 Andermatt, on Saturday around 7:20 p.m. for a reported theft. Officers said the victim...
iheart.com
Douglas County woman reported missing
(Douglas County, NE) -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with locating a missing person. The Sheriff's Office says 43 year old Cari Allen was last seen around 11:00 Saturday night. She is described as a white female, 5’8” 130 lbs, blonde hair and hazel eyes. Investigator say anyone with information on Cari’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 402-444-6000 or call 911.
KETV.com
Authorities searching for CCC-O missing inmate
OMAHA, Neb. — Authorities have been notified, and are searching for, a missing inmate from the Community Corrections Center in Omaha. Devante Prusia, who started his sentence in February 2016, disappeared Saturday while he was scheduled to be at his job. Prusia is a 29-year-old, Black man. He is...
News Channel Nebraska
Three injured in rollover, north of Beatrice
BEATRICE – Three people were taken to a hospital following a one-vehicle rollover accident north of Beatrice, Sunday afternoon. The Nebraska State Patrol investigating the accident, which occurred on the northbound side of the four-lane, divided U.S. Highway 77. The accident happened near the intersection of U.S. 77 and...
kfornow.com
LPD Investigating Wallet Thefts, Fraudulent Purchases
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 21)–Police are investigating at least two cases of wallet thefts over the weekend that also lead to fraudulent purchases made on credit cards used at various southeast Lincoln businesses. Lincoln Police Captain Max Hubka tells KFOR News the first case was reported Saturday evening at the...
1011now.com
Crash on Highway 2 disrupts traffic
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management reported a 2-vehicle crash on Highway 2, which has been closed eastbound from 27th St. to 40th Street. Drivers in the area are recommended to use alternative routes. This is an ongoing incident.
WOWT
Caught on cam: Red SUV steals Omaha man’s German Shepherd puppy
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday, a desperate dog owner is looking for his new German Shepherd puppy. Caught on camera at the corner of 65th Street and Lafayette Ave., you can see a red SUV, lying in wait. It pulls up and snatches a 9-week-old puppy and speeds away. “I...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska deer season: Three hunters shot in three days
Three Nebraska deer hunters were shot by members of their own hunting parties over the weekend, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reported. On Sunday, the last day of Nebraska’s rifle-deer season, a 20-year-old Indianola man was seriously injured -- and flown to Bryan’s trauma center in Lincoln -- when he was accidentally shot by another hunter in Red Willow County who was following him up an embankment.
News Channel Nebraska
Inmate declared dead at Lincoln center
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate from the Reception and Treatment Center (RTC) was declared dead on Friday. Officials said 48-year-old Antoine Young died. The cause of his death hasn't been determined at the moment but Young was reportedly in treatment for a medical condition at that time. According to authorities,...
doniphanherald.com
La Vista man gets probation for causing Cass County crash that killed 4 people
PLATTSMOUTH — Kem Foster told a judge about the void in her life since her 5-year-old granddaughter died, how little Kéniah brought softness to a family filled with boys, and how she and her son, Kéniah’s father, will never be the same. She closed with a...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte woman dead, man in custody after pursuit near York
YORK — A North Platte woman is dead and a North Platte man is in custody after a high-speed pursuit that ended in York County, the Nebraska State Patrol said in a press release. According to the patrol, a trooper saw an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder...
WOWT
No injuries in Lancaster County accident
A frigid start this morning with wind chills in the single digits, but sunny skies and a southwest wind will bring a nice warm-up. Highs top out near 50 in Omaha this afternoon. Another cold night, finally warming Sunday. Updated: 23 hours ago. Another cold night for the metro but...
nwestiowa.com
Omaha man charged for child endangerment
SIOUX CENTER—A 36-year-old Omaha, NE, man was arrested about 10:10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, near Sioux Center on charges of child endangerment — bodily injury and child endangerment. The arrest of Lazaro Yunior Mejia-Monge stemmed from an investigation into a domestic disturbance incident at a residence north of...
Comments / 2