ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

Comments / 2

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Man reportedly tries to kidnap woman in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An Oklahoma man reportedly attempted to kidnap a woman in Lincoln early Saturday morning. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to ‘Gate 25,’ 300 Canopy St. on Saturday around 2:20 a.m. for a reported assault. Officers said they talked to the 20-year-old female...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Iowa wedding vendor allegedly burgled a couple's home in the middle of their wedding

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a man who is alleged to have stolen items from a couple's home during the middle of their wedding. Jeffrey Brent Vanhouten, 40, of Tabor, Iowa, was arrested for two counts of third-degree burglary (a class D felony), one count of ongoing criminal conduct (a class B felony., and one count of fifth-degree theft (a simple misdemeanor).
TABOR, IA
WOWT

Omaha dog owner looking for stolen puppy

Chilly overnight but the mild and dry weather will stick with us for most of the week. Basketball tournament brings message of suicide prevention. A youth basketball tournament spreads a positive message. Inmate missing from Omaha facility. Updated: 5 hours ago. An Omaha inmate is missing from a correctional center.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Emotional sentencing after four deaths in Highway 75 accident

PLATTSMOUTH – Cassgram reports on an emotional sentencing hearing after four people died as a result of injuries sustained in the Jan. 31, 2021, collision on Highway 75 about one mile south of the Highway 34 intersection near Union. The victims were age 4, age 5, age 21 and...
CASS COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Three arrested for drugs, stolen LPD equipment found

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Three people were arrested for drug-related charges and equipment that was reported stolen from a Lincoln Police Department recruits officer was found. LPD said officers with the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force talked to 55-year-old Peautray Green in his vehicle parked at StorageMart, 6101 Cornhusker Highway on Nov. 18 around 3:00 p.m.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

One dead after crash on Highway 2

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 2, which has been closed eastbound from 27th Street to 40th Street on Monday. According to LPD, officers responded to a crash at 33rd and Nebraska Parkway (Highway 2) at 4:32 p.m. A silver Prius, travelling westbound on Nebraska Parkway, attempted to turn southward when it was hit by an eastbound pick-up truck on the passenger side. The Prius’ driver, an 80-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital where she later died.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln woman reports almost 8K stolen from bank account

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A woman in Lincoln reported that her credit cards were stolen and almost $8,000 worth of transactions had been ran on them. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Wal-Mart, 8700 Andermatt, on Saturday around 7:20 p.m. for a reported theft. Officers said the victim...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Douglas County woman reported missing

(Douglas County, NE) -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with locating a missing person. The Sheriff's Office says 43 year old Cari Allen was last seen around 11:00 Saturday night. She is described as a white female, 5’8” 130 lbs, blonde hair and hazel eyes. Investigator say anyone with information on Cari’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 402-444-6000 or call 911.
KETV.com

Authorities searching for CCC-O missing inmate

OMAHA, Neb. — Authorities have been notified, and are searching for, a missing inmate from the Community Corrections Center in Omaha. Devante Prusia, who started his sentence in February 2016, disappeared Saturday while he was scheduled to be at his job. Prusia is a 29-year-old, Black man. He is...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Three injured in rollover, north of Beatrice

BEATRICE – Three people were taken to a hospital following a one-vehicle rollover accident north of Beatrice, Sunday afternoon. The Nebraska State Patrol investigating the accident, which occurred on the northbound side of the four-lane, divided U.S. Highway 77. The accident happened near the intersection of U.S. 77 and...
BEATRICE, NE
kfornow.com

LPD Investigating Wallet Thefts, Fraudulent Purchases

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 21)–Police are investigating at least two cases of wallet thefts over the weekend that also lead to fraudulent purchases made on credit cards used at various southeast Lincoln businesses. Lincoln Police Captain Max Hubka tells KFOR News the first case was reported Saturday evening at the...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Crash on Highway 2 disrupts traffic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management reported a 2-vehicle crash on Highway 2, which has been closed eastbound from 27th St. to 40th Street. Drivers in the area are recommended to use alternative routes. This is an ongoing incident.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska deer season: Three hunters shot in three days

Three Nebraska deer hunters were shot by members of their own hunting parties over the weekend, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reported. On Sunday, the last day of Nebraska’s rifle-deer season, a 20-year-old Indianola man was seriously injured -- and flown to Bryan’s trauma center in Lincoln -- when he was accidentally shot by another hunter in Red Willow County who was following him up an embankment.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Inmate declared dead at Lincoln center

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate from the Reception and Treatment Center (RTC) was declared dead on Friday. Officials said 48-year-old Antoine Young died. The cause of his death hasn't been determined at the moment but Young was reportedly in treatment for a medical condition at that time. According to authorities,...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte woman dead, man in custody after pursuit near York

YORK — A North Platte woman is dead and a North Platte man is in custody after a high-speed pursuit that ended in York County, the Nebraska State Patrol said in a press release. According to the patrol, a trooper saw an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
WOWT

No injuries in Lancaster County accident

A frigid start this morning with wind chills in the single digits, but sunny skies and a southwest wind will bring a nice warm-up. Highs top out near 50 in Omaha this afternoon. Another cold night, finally warming Sunday. Updated: 23 hours ago. Another cold night for the metro but...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
nwestiowa.com

Omaha man charged for child endangerment

SIOUX CENTER—A 36-year-old Omaha, NE, man was arrested about 10:10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, near Sioux Center on charges of child endangerment — bodily injury and child endangerment. The arrest of Lazaro Yunior Mejia-Monge stemmed from an investigation into a domestic disturbance incident at a residence north of...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy