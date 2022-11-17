Read full article on original website
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Fire ant quarantine expands to include seven new Arkansas counties
LITTLE ROCK — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has expanded an Imported Fire Ant quarantine in Arkansas to include seven new counties, bringing the quarantined area in the state to 50 counties. The quarantine, issued through USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, confirms the presence of the invasive...
neareport.com
Area High School Students are ‘Thrown to the Wolves’ in A-State Competition
JONESBORO – High school students from around the area were “Thrown to the Wolves” this past weekend in a project-based learning challenge presented at the Reng Student Union auditorium. The event, held on Saturday, featured an innovative competition like that found on the television program, “Shark Tank.”
Kait 8
Historical marker placed in Blytheville
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - History was preserved Saturday. In Blytheville, a historical marker was added to Ash Street. Ash Street was known as a staple in the black community in Blytheville. It was the hub for black-owned businesses and entertainment. Saturday the Mississippi County Juneteenth Committee was able to place...
mdmh-conway.com
Disaffiliation from First United Methodist Church in Jonesboro is denied
Little Rock, Arkansas – The disaffiliation agreement for the First United Methodist Church Jonesboro has been approved. The church voted to disaffiliate after church leadership turned down some members’ plea for more time in July, although this action needed to be approved by the annual conference by a simple majority.
Kait 8
Employee dies at Peco Foods in Pocahontas
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - An employee died Monday morning in an accident at Peco Foods in Pocahontas. In a statement, Peco Foods said the death happened in the Pocahontas truck shop. The company didn’t release the name of the victim. Here’s the full statement released to Region 8 News....
Kait 8
City on track to build railroad overpass
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Days of waiting for a train to pass on Airport Road may finally be over. The City of Jonesboro announced it has paid its portion of a project to build an overpass at the heavily-traveled crossing. The project has been in the works for years. “It’s...
KTLO
Jonesboro man sentenced for meth conspiracy, possession of firearm
LITTLE ROCK — A Jonesboro man has been sentenced to 240 months in federal prison for his involvement in multiple crimes including a methamphetamine conspiracy, assault on a federal officer, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. United States District Judge Brian S. Miller sentenced 44-year-old Eiichi Moore Wednesday morning in Little Rock. In addition to the sentence of imprisonment, Judge Miller sentenced Moore to five years of supervised release.
Kait 8
Three people dead after Saturday crash
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Three people are dead after a Saturday evening crash. According to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police the crash happened at 7:15 pm on U.S. 67 near Lawrence Road 410. Teresa Hart and Ronnie Hart of Walnut Ridge were going southbound on U.S. 67...
neareport.com
Man arrested in West Memphis murder case
West Memphis, Ark. – A woman was murdered October in West Memphis. On November 21, police announced an arrest. The release from the West Memphis Police Department says that at approximately 10:54 pm on October 29, officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of Wilson Road in reference to shots being fired. Once officers arrived on the scene, they found a black female underneath the carport that had been shot. EMS was called to the scene, but she did not survive her injuries.
whiterivernow.com
Three people die in two-vehicle accident in Lawrence County
Three people were killed in a highway accident last night in Lawrence County. According to the Arkansas State Police Fatality Report, a 2002 Hyundai was traveling north on U.S. Highway 67 when it apparently crossed the center turning lane and struck the front portion of a 2013 Nissan traveling south on Highway 67.
Kait 8
Kait 8
Jury finds Paragould man guilty of drug trafficking
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County jury convicted a man Wednesday of trafficking narcotics. According to a news release from Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman, the jury found 46-year-old Marshall Ray Price of Paragould guilty of trafficking a controlled substance. Circuit Judge Randy Philhours followed the jury’s recommendation and sentenced...
Kait 8
Police investigate officer-involved crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police are currently at the scene of a crash that involved a fellow officer. According to dispatch, the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. at the intersection of East Nettleton Avenue and Rains Street. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, including a Jonesboro...
Suspect captured weeks after killing of West Memphis woman
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in West Memphis on Monday announced the arrest of a man they say is responsible for the shooting death of a woman on October 30. WMPD said they have Lorenzo Lamon Allen in custody. Officers arrived at a woman’s house on the 500 block of Wilson Road around 10:55 p.m. on […]
Kait 8
Two killed in head-on collision
CABOT, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people, including a Batesville man, died Thursday in a head-on crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 2:15 p.m. Nov. 10 on Highway 5 in Cabot in Lonoke County. According to the preliminary crash report, 25-year-old Laiken Sloan May of El Paso, Arkansas,...
Kait 8
14-year-old arrested in Jonesboro murder
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy suspected of fatally shooting another teen. According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance in the 300-block of Sagewood Drive around 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. When they arrived, they learned a shooting...
Kait 8
Parkin man hurt in Saturday shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police need your help in solving a shooting case that sent a Parkin man to the hospital. According to an initial incident report, the shooting happened at 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 on Kathleen Street. Officer Daniel Gifford met with the victim, 20-year-old Carl...
Kait 8
Man killed, woman seriously injured in crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Missouri man died and a Marmaduke woman suffered serious injuries Monday afternoon in a Greene County car crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash at 3:05 p.m. Nov. 14 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 49 and Greene County Road 835, located between Paragould and Marmaduke.
Kait 8
Three hurt in multi-vehicle crash, one airlifted
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – Three people suffered injuries in a Thursday night multi-vehicle crash. Public Information Officer Jason Elms with the Paragould Police Department said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at the intersection of Highway 49 and Carriage Hill Drive. He said three people were hurt...
