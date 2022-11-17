Read full article on original website
Corporate America Realty & Advisors helps clothing distributor ink long-term industrial lease in Hamilton
Corporate America Realty & Advisors announced on Thursday that A&E Clothing, a major used clothing processor, recently signed a long-term industrial lease at 17 Thomas J. Rhodes Industrial Drive in Hamilton. Situated on 8 acres of land in what is known as Hub 1, the 115,000-square-foot building was developed by...
Popular private lending conference purchased by Marlboro-based law firm
The Marlboro-based practice group of LaRocca Hornik Rosen & Greenberg acquired Pitbull Conference and the National Private Lenders Association, according to a recent announcement from Jonathan Hornik, founder of Private Lender Law. A full-service law firm serving the private lending industry, Private Lender Law encompasses the practice group of LaRocca...
WCRE helps trade 40,000 sq. ft. building in Marlton
Villa Chapman Apartments LLC sold a multitenanted, 40,000-square-foot office building in Marlton to an affiliate of Needleman Management, according to a recent announcement from WCRE. Evan Zweben, executive vice president at WCRE, exclusively represented Villa Chapman in this transaction. Located at 400 Lippincott Drive, the building is currently occupied by...
