roi-nj.com

Popular private lending conference purchased by Marlboro-based law firm

The Marlboro-based practice group of LaRocca Hornik Rosen & Greenberg acquired Pitbull Conference and the National Private Lenders Association, according to a recent announcement from Jonathan Hornik, founder of Private Lender Law. A full-service law firm serving the private lending industry, Private Lender Law encompasses the practice group of LaRocca...
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
roi-nj.com

WCRE helps trade 40,000 sq. ft. building in Marlton

Villa Chapman Apartments LLC sold a multitenanted, 40,000-square-foot office building in Marlton to an affiliate of Needleman Management, according to a recent announcement from WCRE. Evan Zweben, executive vice president at WCRE, exclusively represented Villa Chapman in this transaction. Located at 400 Lippincott Drive, the building is currently occupied by...
MARLTON, NJ

