1,000 turkeys to be given away in Detroit Monday morning

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Thousands of turkeys packed into the back of Uhauls and semi-trucks are waiting to be donated to families in need throughout the city of Detroit. “That’s right Detroiters supporting Detroiters,” Adell Kimbrough said. Adell Kimbrough is the president of Prophetic World Group, a...
Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge may not last as long as officials previously claimed

GROSSE ILE, Mich. (WXYZ) — For years, the 7 Investigators have been exposing problems with Wayne County’s handling of the deteriorating Gross Ile Parkway bridge. Now for the first time we’re hearing from top officials in the county about the future of the bridge, and there’s new information that shows the bridge may not last as long as county officials previously claimed.
Detroit Police officer arraigned on charges after Friday arrest in Monroe County

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Detroit Police Department officer is facing charges after being arrested by Michigan State Police and the Monroe County Sheriff's office following a domestic situation on Friday. Kory Ryan Dombrowski has been charged with Possession of a Loaded Firearm in a Vehicle, Operating While...
2 teens shot in Northwest Detroit, police looking for suspects

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two teenagers were shot on Detroit's Northwest side Monday afternoon. It happened in the area of Evergreen Road and Fargo Street near Henry Ford High School. Detroit Police Department Chief James White says a Detroit public schools police cruiser was in the area during dismissal time,...
Here are the road closures for Detroit's Thanksgiving Day parade

The City of Detroit has announced road closures, bus reroutes and suggested parking ahead of America's Thanksgiving Parade, the Turkey Trot and the Detroit Lions game. Tens of thousands of people will flock to Downtown Detroit on Thursday for the events. ROAD CLOSURES. Those heading to and through Downtown Detroit...
New brunch spot 'See You Tomorrow' opens in Detroit's New Center

A new brunch spot called "See You Tomorrow" is now open in Detroit's New Center neighborhood, offering up some great food and good vibes in the city. It's open Tuesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and it's located at 7740 Woodward Ave. in Detroit. Suzette Daye, the...
Crash that critically injured man in Detroit may have been from street racing

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man is in critical condition after a high-speed crash on the city's east side early Monday morning. Police say it happened on E Outer Drive between Chalmers and Newport around 4:21 a.m. Home surveillance video shows three drivers heading down Outer Drive at a high rate of speed before crashing into multiple parked cars, the median and coming to an abrupt stop.
Detroit man & 1-year-old die from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — According to Detroit police, a 20-year-old man and a 1-year-old child are dead from an apparent carbon monoxide poisoning. The incident happened around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon in the area of Martin and Mercier in Detroit. Police say when EMS arrived on the scene, the...
Detroit Weather: Above-average temperatures the rest of the week

Today: Partly cloudy morning, mostly sunny afternoon. High of 47°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy or mostly clear in spots. Low of 27°. Wind: WSW 5 mph. Wednesday: Morning fog possible along and north of I-69. Then mostly sunny with a high of 50°. Wind: SW 10 mph.
