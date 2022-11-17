Read full article on original website
Tv20detroit.com
1,000 turkeys to be given away in Detroit Monday morning
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Thousands of turkeys packed into the back of Uhauls and semi-trucks are waiting to be donated to families in need throughout the city of Detroit. “That’s right Detroiters supporting Detroiters,” Adell Kimbrough said. Adell Kimbrough is the president of Prophetic World Group, a...
Tv20detroit.com
'I am tired.' LGBTQ community leaders react to the shooting in Colorado Springs
(WXYZ) — There's a great deal of sadness and anger within metro Detroit's LGBTQ community following the attack on a LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs Saturday night. According to police, five people were killed and 25 others were injured. The Associated Press said police identified the gunman as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich.
Tv20detroit.com
Volunteers serve meals and hope at 'Full Plates, Full Hearts' event at Detroit Shipping Company
DETROIT (WXYZ) — For the fifth year The Michigan and Detroit Restaurant and Lodging Associations hosted a free community meal at the Detroit Shipping Company. They call it the Full Plates Full Hearts event. The goal is to not only feed those in need but to give them a serving of hope.
Tv20detroit.com
Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge may not last as long as officials previously claimed
GROSSE ILE, Mich. (WXYZ) — For years, the 7 Investigators have been exposing problems with Wayne County’s handling of the deteriorating Gross Ile Parkway bridge. Now for the first time we’re hearing from top officials in the county about the future of the bridge, and there’s new information that shows the bridge may not last as long as county officials previously claimed.
Tv20detroit.com
Family of Ki'Azia Miller holds vigil after she was shot & killed by Detroit police
DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Many tears were shed today for a mentally ill woman who was shot and killed by Detroit Police more than a week ago. The family of K'Azia Miller joined together to celebrate the young mother's life. At the vigil, tonight Miller's family shared words of prayer but also calls for justice.
Tv20detroit.com
Grosse Ile residents share concerns over the state of the Parkway Bridge
GROSSE ILE, MI (WXYZ) — The Parkway Bridge to Grosse Ile is safe enough to stay open for now, officials say. The 90-year-old bridge was shut down in 2020 to make way for emergency repairs, but a detailed study just released shows more work needs to be done to keep the bridge operational.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Police officer arraigned on charges after Friday arrest in Monroe County
MONROE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Detroit Police Department officer is facing charges after being arrested by Michigan State Police and the Monroe County Sheriff's office following a domestic situation on Friday. Kory Ryan Dombrowski has been charged with Possession of a Loaded Firearm in a Vehicle, Operating While...
Tv20detroit.com
How you can approach the holidays safely with many viruses still spreading
(WXYZ) — For the past two years, the holiday season has been disrupted by the pandemic, and as we approach the 2022 holiday season, viruses are still in circulation. COVID-19 is still going around, cases of RSV continue to increase and the flu is hitting in full force. Mateen...
Tv20detroit.com
INTERVIEW: JJ McCarthy talks one-on-one with Brad Galli after Michigan beats Illinois to get to 11-0
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy talks one-on-one with Brad Galli after beating Illinois to get to 11-0. Watch the interview in the video below:
Tv20detroit.com
2 teens shot in Northwest Detroit, police looking for suspects
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two teenagers were shot on Detroit's Northwest side Monday afternoon. It happened in the area of Evergreen Road and Fargo Street near Henry Ford High School. Detroit Police Department Chief James White says a Detroit public schools police cruiser was in the area during dismissal time,...
Tv20detroit.com
Here are the road closures for Detroit's Thanksgiving Day parade
The City of Detroit has announced road closures, bus reroutes and suggested parking ahead of America's Thanksgiving Parade, the Turkey Trot and the Detroit Lions game. Tens of thousands of people will flock to Downtown Detroit on Thursday for the events. ROAD CLOSURES. Those heading to and through Downtown Detroit...
Tv20detroit.com
Police searching for suspects who shot two students after school was dismissed Monday afternoon
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Two teen students were shot Monday afternoon after leaving school, police say. According to police, the incident happened at around 3:40 p.m in the area of Evergreen Road and Fargo Street near Henry Ford High School. The two students were headed home when the sound of gunfire stopped everyone in their tracks.
Tv20detroit.com
New brunch spot 'See You Tomorrow' opens in Detroit's New Center
A new brunch spot called "See You Tomorrow" is now open in Detroit's New Center neighborhood, offering up some great food and good vibes in the city. It's open Tuesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and it's located at 7740 Woodward Ave. in Detroit. Suzette Daye, the...
Tv20detroit.com
Crash that critically injured man in Detroit may have been from street racing
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man is in critical condition after a high-speed crash on the city's east side early Monday morning. Police say it happened on E Outer Drive between Chalmers and Newport around 4:21 a.m. Home surveillance video shows three drivers heading down Outer Drive at a high rate of speed before crashing into multiple parked cars, the median and coming to an abrupt stop.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit man & 1-year-old die from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — According to Detroit police, a 20-year-old man and a 1-year-old child are dead from an apparent carbon monoxide poisoning. The incident happened around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon in the area of Martin and Mercier in Detroit. Police say when EMS arrived on the scene, the...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Above-average temperatures the rest of the week
Today: Partly cloudy morning, mostly sunny afternoon. High of 47°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy or mostly clear in spots. Low of 27°. Wind: WSW 5 mph. Wednesday: Morning fog possible along and north of I-69. Then mostly sunny with a high of 50°. Wind: SW 10 mph.
Tv20detroit.com
INTERVIEW: Michigan's Jake Moody all smiles after kicking game-winning field goal
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — INTERVIEW: Michigan's Jake Moody was all smiles after kicking game-winning field goal. "I'm just glad that my last game at the Big House we came out with a win. No better way to do it," he said.
