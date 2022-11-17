ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leland, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Workout group collects items for Wilmington men’s shelter

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– A men’s workout group came together over the weekend to raise money and supplies for homeless men of Wilmington. F3 says they work to bring together men who may be struggling in any aspect of their lives by working out. They meet at various outdoor...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Fire Department hosts Weapons of Mass Destruction training

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department recently hosted a special training session at Cape Fear Community College’s North Campus Safety Training Facility. A Weapons of Mass Destruction training took place last week, providing first responders tips on recognizing the signs of a potential hazardous weapons. In...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Dedication ceremony held for newly built New Hanover County government facility

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County officials held a dedication ceremony for its new government facility on Monday, November 21. The project has been in the works since 2019. In November 2021, the county held a beam raising ceremony for the building. The building is now...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington lighting their Holiday Tree this Friday evening

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington is ready to kick off the Christmas season with their annual tree lighting this Friday. The free event begins at 5:00 p.m. at South Water Street and Market Street, with free hot cocoa being offered while supplies last. Festivities include live...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Jody Greene retracts request for $170K payout from Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Board of Commissioners in Columbus County was set to discuss a more than $100,000 request from the former and future sheriff at Monday night’s meeting. Jody Greene requested $170,000 of payment for more than 2,400 comp time hours, 11 administrative hours, and...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

It’s beginning to look like Christmas in Pender County

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Pender County. The Town of Surf City is ringing in the Christmas season with Santa and his elves, a concert, and activities for kids at its annual Christmas tree lighting at sound side park.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man arrested for allegedly selling cocaine near Bladen County day care

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Bladen County man has been arrested for allegedly selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a day care facility. 40-year-old Patrick Tremaine Rhodie was taken into custody on November 18th. The Sheriff’s Office arrested Rhodie at a house on Slingsby Street in Elizabethtown. Warrants...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Wilmington announces ice skating and more holiday events

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced a synthetic ice rink, a second tree lighting event, and a suite of other holiday events. The ice rink will be open from Dec. 1-9, cost $5 per person and requires pre-registration via the city website or 910-341-7855. Each 1-hour block includes 45 minutes for skating and 15 for signing waivers and putting on skates. Live Oak Bank Pavilion is located at 10 Cowan Street.
WILMINGTON, NC
villagebhi.org

Lighthouse Landing Fire A Year Later

A full year has passed since the Department of Public Safety was dispatched to a structure fire in the vicinity of Lighthouse Landing. The dispatch came through at 7:56 p.m. on November 20, 2022, the fire was partially contained around 9:45 p.m. and fully contained around 1:00 a.m. Several mutual aid agencies provided assistance. The fire resulted in the total loss of three Lighthouse Landing units and one single-family home along with its crofter. A Bald Head Island Public Safety fireguard was on the scene through the night and into the morning making sure that any rekindling was suppressed quickly. The fire marshal’s investigation determined the fire originated at the single-family dwelling on North Bald Head Wynd and classified the fire as undetermined and that an electrical malfunction could not be ruled out.
BALD HEAD ISLAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Multi-day controlled burned planned in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A controlled burn was started Monday near the Scotts Hill area of New Hanover County. The burn was lit near 9020 Senca Drive and is planned to continue through Thursday, according to officials. Residents may see or smell smoke and see falling ash...
WECT

Wilmington Police Department looking for missing teenager

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are searching for 15-year-old Jahmir Troy. Per the announcement, Troy is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. Troy was last seen on Nov. 18 in the 500 block of...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Suspect on loose following multi-county chase of stolen vehicle

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — Law enforcement are searching for a person they say ran off following a chase through Bladen and Sampson County. The pursuit began Sunday evening when the Elizabethtown Police received a hit on a possible stolen vehicle using its license plate reader system. Police caught up...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC

