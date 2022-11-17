A full year has passed since the Department of Public Safety was dispatched to a structure fire in the vicinity of Lighthouse Landing. The dispatch came through at 7:56 p.m. on November 20, 2022, the fire was partially contained around 9:45 p.m. and fully contained around 1:00 a.m. Several mutual aid agencies provided assistance. The fire resulted in the total loss of three Lighthouse Landing units and one single-family home along with its crofter. A Bald Head Island Public Safety fireguard was on the scene through the night and into the morning making sure that any rekindling was suppressed quickly. The fire marshal’s investigation determined the fire originated at the single-family dwelling on North Bald Head Wynd and classified the fire as undetermined and that an electrical malfunction could not be ruled out.

BALD HEAD ISLAND, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO