WWAY NewsChannel 3
Workout group collects items for Wilmington men’s shelter
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– A men’s workout group came together over the weekend to raise money and supplies for homeless men of Wilmington. F3 says they work to bring together men who may be struggling in any aspect of their lives by working out. They meet at various outdoor...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Thousands of shoeboxes collected for Operation Christmas Child in Wilmington
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — This is Samaritan’s Purse “Operation Christmas Child” national collection week. Monday, November 21, was the last day for people to drop off shoeboxes at one of the 9 area drop off locations. Freedom Baptist Church is the central drop-off location...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Fire Department hosts Weapons of Mass Destruction training
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department recently hosted a special training session at Cape Fear Community College’s North Campus Safety Training Facility. A Weapons of Mass Destruction training took place last week, providing first responders tips on recognizing the signs of a potential hazardous weapons. In...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Over 4,000 pounds of food collected in weekend Thanksgiving Food Drive
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The community came together over the weekend to collect thousands of pounds of food for those in need. A Thanksgiving food drive in Ocean Isle Beach raised 4,155 pounds of food to feed the community this holiday season. The hefty total included 100...
WECT
Former sheriff Jody Greene pulls $170,000 payout request ahead of commissioners meeting
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jody Greene, former sheriff and now sheriff-elect of Columbus County, asked the county to pay him $170,000. Then, just before the county commissioners met Monday, he pulled back on that request. Greene initially requested the money for 2,400 hours of compensatory time, 184 banked holidays, and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Dedication ceremony held for newly built New Hanover County government facility
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County officials held a dedication ceremony for its new government facility on Monday, November 21. The project has been in the works since 2019. In November 2021, the county held a beam raising ceremony for the building. The building is now...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington lighting their Holiday Tree this Friday evening
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington is ready to kick off the Christmas season with their annual tree lighting this Friday. The free event begins at 5:00 p.m. at South Water Street and Market Street, with free hot cocoa being offered while supplies last. Festivities include live...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington motorcycle club travels 110 miles for Thanksgiving deliveries
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A Wilmington motorcycle club drove a mini convoy through three counties to bring a little festive food to the elderly. Members of the Port City Wheelers dropped off boxes filled with yams, rice, turkey, and all the trimmings. The convoy started in the Parkwood Community...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington fixture set to shut down permanently after more than 30 years
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A Wilmington fixture around for more than 30 years is set to shut down for good next week. After more than three decades – Starway Flea Market owner Ellan Hibbard is ready for a change. “My husband and I bought this place 33 years...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Jody Greene retracts request for $170K payout from Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Board of Commissioners in Columbus County was set to discuss a more than $100,000 request from the former and future sheriff at Monday night’s meeting. Jody Greene requested $170,000 of payment for more than 2,400 comp time hours, 11 administrative hours, and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Port City United and area non-profits bring ‘Soul’ to Wilmington’s Northside
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Port City United and Northside Food Co-op brought a little soul to the north side community of Wilmington Sunday. The black arts alliance treated the community to soul food ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The event featured the classic movie ‘Soul Food’ on the big...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
It’s beginning to look like Christmas in Pender County
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Pender County. The Town of Surf City is ringing in the Christmas season with Santa and his elves, a concert, and activities for kids at its annual Christmas tree lighting at sound side park.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sunset Beach Police Department begins holiday ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign
SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Thanksgiving is this week, meaning more people will be on the road travelling to visit family and friends. As a result, the Sunset Beach Police Department is joining state and local law enforcement agencies across the country in their holiday Click It or Ticket campaign.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man arrested for allegedly selling cocaine near Bladen County day care
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Bladen County man has been arrested for allegedly selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a day care facility. 40-year-old Patrick Tremaine Rhodie was taken into custody on November 18th. The Sheriff’s Office arrested Rhodie at a house on Slingsby Street in Elizabethtown. Warrants...
WECT
One injured in traffic accident at intersection of Lake Ave. and South College Road
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic accident involving two vehicles has occurred at the intersection of South College Road and Lake Avenue. One person was confirmed to have sustained injuries, but their condition is unknown. No fatalities have been confirmed. This is a developing story that will be updated as...
WECT
Wilmington announces ice skating and more holiday events
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced a synthetic ice rink, a second tree lighting event, and a suite of other holiday events. The ice rink will be open from Dec. 1-9, cost $5 per person and requires pre-registration via the city website or 910-341-7855. Each 1-hour block includes 45 minutes for skating and 15 for signing waivers and putting on skates. Live Oak Bank Pavilion is located at 10 Cowan Street.
villagebhi.org
Lighthouse Landing Fire A Year Later
A full year has passed since the Department of Public Safety was dispatched to a structure fire in the vicinity of Lighthouse Landing. The dispatch came through at 7:56 p.m. on November 20, 2022, the fire was partially contained around 9:45 p.m. and fully contained around 1:00 a.m. Several mutual aid agencies provided assistance. The fire resulted in the total loss of three Lighthouse Landing units and one single-family home along with its crofter. A Bald Head Island Public Safety fireguard was on the scene through the night and into the morning making sure that any rekindling was suppressed quickly. The fire marshal’s investigation determined the fire originated at the single-family dwelling on North Bald Head Wynd and classified the fire as undetermined and that an electrical malfunction could not be ruled out.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Multi-day controlled burned planned in New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A controlled burn was started Monday near the Scotts Hill area of New Hanover County. The burn was lit near 9020 Senca Drive and is planned to continue through Thursday, according to officials. Residents may see or smell smoke and see falling ash...
WECT
Wilmington Police Department looking for missing teenager
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are searching for 15-year-old Jahmir Troy. Per the announcement, Troy is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. Troy was last seen on Nov. 18 in the 500 block of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Suspect on loose following multi-county chase of stolen vehicle
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — Law enforcement are searching for a person they say ran off following a chase through Bladen and Sampson County. The pursuit began Sunday evening when the Elizabethtown Police received a hit on a possible stolen vehicle using its license plate reader system. Police caught up...
