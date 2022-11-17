Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
Difficult finality of a Husker career closing, but more football could await Vokolek
The eyes revealed the pain that comes when the punctuation on a career isn't connected to the sentence you desired. Travis Vokolek's were red with his eye black smeared on his cheeks as he emerged in front of the media following his final Husker home game. The Husker senior tight...
Nebraska Rebuild Won’t Be Easy
Husker Dan looks at the daunting task ahead for the next Nebraska head football coach.
Nebraska Football: Rumored Lane Kiffin move ramps up pressure on Trev Alberts
Was there ever really a chance that Lane Kiffin was coming to the Nebraska football program? That’s a question that is now going to go unanswered. For those who thought there was no chance that the Ole Miss coach would ever leave his current school, that’s been proved false, but he’s not coming to Lincoln.
klkntv.com
Nebraska state football championship roundup
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — In a rematch of last season’s Class A championship game, Omaha Westside looked for revenge against Gretna. This time, Westside came out victorious, defeating Gretna 43-41 thanks to Anthony Rezac and Tristan Alvano. Alvano kicked a 45-yard field goal to win the game. He...
Nebraska Football: Mark Stoops officially off the coaching search board
The Nebraska football team still doesn’t have a head coach yet. At least not a permanent head coach. While the search to take over for Scott Frost is almost certainly over, it appears there is at least one candidate that we can consider being off the table in Mark Stoops.
Realistic expectations for the new head coach of Nebraska
247Sports' Emily Proud and Carl Reed discuss the head coach vacancy at Nebraska and if they might be able to return to national relevancy with the right hire.
KETV.com
Nebraska's Mickey Joseph talks late-game loss to Wisconsin at home
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska suffered another season loss after falling to Wisconsin by one point late in the fourth quarter, 15-14. In this week's postgame press conference, interim head coach Mickey Joseph wasn't shy about the effects of the Badger comeback. "This is a tough one — to be...
Tad Stryker: That Sinking Feeling
That sick feeling of dread descended in the fourth quarter Saturday, as it has for so many Saturdays for so many years in Lincoln. The 389th consecutive sellout crowd in Memorial Stadium experienced something akin to a slow, agonizing demise. This death comes for one reason: on a cold, windy day with a two-score lead, precisely when the Cornhuskers most need to run the football effectively, they are utterly unable to do so.
North Platte Telegraph
How Nebraska's Bekka Allick got her big personality and college-ready skills
That’s what you had to know after seeing this eye-popping scene unfold during a serving drill at practice just a few days before the first match of the season for the Nebraska volleyball team. “I’m coming for you,” a player yelled across the net at a teammate, and the...
News Channel Nebraska
Former UNK football player accused of on-campus robbery
KEARNEY, NE — A former UNK football player is wanted by authorities for an alleged on-campus robbery. Court documents say two robbery charges were filed against 19-year-old Tobechukwu (Tobey) Okafor of Omaha last week. The charges are related to an incident from October 29. A man and woman say they were walking on campus just after midnight on the morning of the 29th. They say Okafor pushed between them, grabbed the woman’s wallet and water bottle before taking glasses off of the man’s face. Police say other people in the area started to approach, so Okafor dropped the items and ran away.
saturdaytradition.com
Casey Thompson addresses decision to walk during Nebraska's Senior Day in Week 12
Casey Thompson walked as a senior during Nebraska’s Senior Day on Saturday, leading some to question if the QB will be back to play a sixth season at Nebraska. After spending four seasons at Texas and receiving an undergraduate degree, Thompson transferred to Nebraska in 2022. He’ll receive a Master’s degree next month from Nebraska.
No. 10 Creighton, No. 23 Texas Tech clash in Maui Invitational
Something has to give as two undefeated teams, No. 10 Creighton and No. 23 Texas Tech, square off on Monday
Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake
OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the Nebraska Examiner they stand ready to […] The post Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KETV.com
Omaha soccer fans cheer on US men's team in first World Cup match against Wales
The U.S. Men's National Soccer Team kicked off their World Cup effort in Qatar on Monday in a match full of drama and emotion. Dozens of dedicated fans came together in Omaha to watch it all unfold in the showdown against Wales. Soccer is all about the drama, the passion...
Nebraska man injured in hunting incident
An Omaha man was injured in a hunting incident at about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 19 along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. The 22-year-old was taken to Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha for injuries to both of his hands that were not life threatening. An initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot by another member of his hunting party.
KETV.com
Nebraska LGBTQ+ community concerned after Colorado shootings
Advocates and allies from Nebraska's LGBTQ+ community say they feel they've come under attack. They're speaking on the heels of the deadly mass shooting in Colorado Springs that left five people dead and at least 17 others hurt. "It does scare me. It feels close to home," said Jenn Dunn,...
Omaha man injured in hunting incident
An Omaha man was injured in a hunting incident at about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 19 along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. The 22-year-old was taken to Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha for injuries to both of his hands that were not life-threatening. An initial review of the scene showed another member of his hunting party unintentionally shot him.
KETV.com
Weather Now extra: Weather of Thanksgivings' past
OMAHA, Neb. — Thanksgiving week is upon is, and thankfully the weather forecast is looking fairly mild. In this week's Weather Now extra, meteorologist Caitlin Harvey takes a look at the weather of Thanksgivings' past. Here's a look at the warmest, coldest, rainiest and snowiest Thanksgivings in history.
KETV.com
Omaha man goes hunting, gets shot by another hunter
OMAHA, Neb. — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC) says an Omaha man was injured in a hunting incident around 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Officials say the 22-year-old man was hunting along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. NGPC says the man was unintentionally shot by another person in...
KETV.com
Kenny Chesney's 2023 tour stopping at Lincoln's Pinnacle Bank Arena
OMAHA, Neb. — Country music star Kenny Chesney is making a stop in Lincoln for his 2023 "I Go Back" tour. Chesney will perform at Pinnacle Bank Arena Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. He'll be joined by three-time Grammy nominee special guest, Kelsea Ballerini. Tickets go on...
Comments / 1