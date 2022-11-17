ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seven Former Oklahoma Players Selected in XFL Draft

By Josh Callaway
AllSooners
AllSooners
 5 days ago

Seven players who wore a Sooners uniform were selected this week in the XFL Draft ahead of the league's return to action next spring.

The XFL is back. Again.

The return of the league means, of course, that a bevy of former Oklahoma players are getting another shot at restarting their professional careers when the circuit returns to play next spring.

This week, the XFL held it’s draft as players were selected by the eight teams to fill out their rosters for game action in a few months - with seven former Sooners getting picked up.

Former OU wide receiver Charleston Rambo was the first off the board getting selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the offensive skill draft by the Orlando Guardians.

Before finishing up his career at Miami, Rambo caught 76 passes for 1,180 yards and nine touchdowns in three seasons with the Sooners from 2018-2020.

In the sixth round of the offensive skill draft, another former Sooners wide receiver was selected with Jeff Badet going No. 44 overall to the Vegas Vipers.

After transferring to Oklahoma from Kentucky in 2017, Badet caught 26 passes for 400 yards and three touchdowns.

A third former OU pass-catcher was also taken with Jordan Smallwood getting selected by former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops and the Arlington Renegades.

Smallwood played with the Sooners from 2014-2017 and was a player in the previous iteration of the XFL in 2020.

The fourth and last offensive player from Oklahoma to get selected was running back Keith Ford , who will join Smallwood with the Renegades.

Ford players with the Sooners in 2013 and 2014 before transferring to Texas A&M to finish up his college career.

On the other side of the football, former defensive back Parnell Motley was selected in the 12th round of the defensive backs draft by the D.C. Defenders.

At OU from 2016-2019, Motley totaled 176 tackles, 33 pass deflections and six interceptions in his Oklahoma tenure.

Former linebacker Jordan Evans also saw his name called this week, going in the fifth round of the defensive front seven draft to the Seattle Sea Dragons.

A member of the Sooners from 2013-2016, Evans racked up 281 career tackles, including 21 for loss, and five interceptions. He was also a member of the Cincinnati Bengals from 2017-2021.

Lastly, former defensive lineman LaRon Stokes was also nabbed in the draft, joining Badet with the Vegas Vipers.

Stokes is the most recent former Sooner to be in the league, having been a member of Oklahoma as recently as last season.

The 2023 XFL season is slated to start next February.

AllSooners

AllSooners

