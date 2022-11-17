MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested after police say he tried to run over an officer with his car Saturday night in Merced. An officer with the Merced Police Department was walking a prisoner to his squad car around 10:15 p.m. near the 3500 block of G Street when he says a Silver Honda Pilot intentionally swerved into the opposite lane to try to hit him.

MERCED, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO