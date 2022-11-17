Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
Bulldogs expect emotional finale on Friday night
The Fresno State football team is already west division champions of the Mountain West Conference. The Bulldogs will put a six game win streak on the line Friday night against Wyoming at 7 p.m. The Cowboys are 7-4 and 5-2 in the Mountain West. They are coming off a nail-biting loss to Mountain Champions, Boise State.
KMPH.com
Fresno State showcases diversity on basketball court
The Fresno State women's basketball team has the most international players on a single roster in program history with eight. It is also tied for the seventh-most on a Division I women's basketball roster this season. All eight internationals are from a different country:. Elif Dila Bayrak - Ankara, Turkey.
KMPH.com
Bulldogs punch ticket to Mountain West Championship
Fresno State (7-4, 6-1) defeated Nevada in Reno 41-14 to win the West Division and punch its ticket to the Mountain West Championship. The Bulldogs will face Mountain Division Champion Boise State (8-3, 7-0) in the title game on December 3 in Boise, Idaho. The team lost to Boise State...
KMPH.com
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2022 winners announced
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — FOX26 News partnered with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital once again to bring you the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. The home, built by De Young Properties, can be found in the DYP Crown Point Community near Dakota and Armstrong Avenues in Fresno. Currently...
KMPH.com
Reindeer visiting Fresno Chaffee Zoo for a limited time only
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Chaffee Zoo announced on Monday the addition of two new animals that are visiting for a limited time. According to the Zoo, two reindeer have made their way to the Chaffee Zoo and can be found right next to the Reptile House. “Reindeer...
KMPH.com
Arrests made in connection to the death of a Bakersfield man at a Chris Stapleton concert
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Tuesday the Mountain View Police department announced that five men have been arrested in connection with two separate incidents occurring at the Chris Stapleton concert at Shoreline Amphitheatre in June. The investigation took more than five months. On June 18 shortly before 10:45 pm, Mountain...
KMPH.com
Upcoming event aims to give stray dogs a second chance
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An upcoming event will soon give animal lovers a chance to foster a furry pal in Fresno. According to Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer, Operation Wishbone will be a drive-thru event that is scheduled to take place on both Tuesday and Wednesday at the Fresno Animal Center.
KMPH.com
Sub-freezing temperature brings Freeze Warning to the San Joaquin Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Freeze Warning is on the horizon and coming Monday to the San Joaquin Valley. According to the National Weather Service Hanford, sub-freezing temperatures are highly likely to arrive in the early hours. The Freeze Warning is said to begin at 2 a.m. and will run through 8 a.m.
KMPH.com
Fire leaves three without a home in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Three people are now without a home after a fire broke out Sunday in Fresno County, just north of Orange Cove. According to Cal Fire, responders rushed to the home after it was reported that fire and heavy smoke were seen, along with three downed powerlines.
KMPH.com
Fresno Mission wraps up 2nd annual community event, thousands of items given out
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — 'One Table Fresno' has wrapped up its 2nd annual community event on Saturday. Fresno Mission teamed up with the Central California Food Bank to host this event that they say goes beyond a food drive. Businesses, city leaders, and organizations came together to pull off...
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Adam Vang
DINUBA, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Adam Vang. Adam Vang is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Domestic Violence. 22-year-old Vang is 5' 6" tall, 180 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Adam Vang is hiding, call...
KMPH.com
Time for swizzles and twizzles as Hanford opens its Winter Wonderland Ice Skating Rink
HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — It's beginning to feel a lot like the holiday season as Hanford unveiled its Winter Wonderland November 19. The Winter Wonderland will be open for the community to enjoy through January 8, 2023. Families, friends, and the community are encouraged to enjoy the sights, sounds,...
KMPH.com
Convicted felon arrested after traffic stop in Northeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A convicted felon was arrested after a traffic stop Friday night in Northeast Fresno. Fresno Police officers say they pulled over a driver near Bulldog Lane and Ninth Street for a moving vehicle violation. When officers spoke with the driver, they found out that he...
KMPH.com
Woman, partner seeking help following recent endometrial cancer diagnosis
FRESNO, Calif (FOX26) — A Fresno woman has been diagnosed with endometrial cancer after having an extremely irregular mental cycle for years, she is now looking to get pregnant, but doctors say she has a slim chance of carrying a child herself. Karissa Hurtado said she has had an...
KMPH.com
Lost parrot reunited with owner after social post, but that's not the catch of the story
FOWLER, Calif. — A lost parrot is now back home with its owner after an animal search and rescue team, Pinky Paws Search & ResQ, caught the macaw in someone's backyard. Before the capture, the founder of the non-profit said the following:. "I'm just really hoping to find the...
KMPH.com
Man arrested after trying to run over officer in Merced, police say
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested after police say he tried to run over an officer with his car Saturday night in Merced. An officer with the Merced Police Department was walking a prisoner to his squad car around 10:15 p.m. near the 3500 block of G Street when he says a Silver Honda Pilot intentionally swerved into the opposite lane to try to hit him.
KMPH.com
Governor Newsom won't withhold grant money to help Fresno's homeless problem
Governor Newsom has a change of heart about withholding state grants for cities to tackle the homeless problem. The Governor felt some California cities weren't being ambitious with new strategies to address homeless encampments. He threatened to withhold a billion dollars in grant money because plans submitted by individual cities...
KMPH.com
Marijuana vape pens, cash, ghost gun seized during traffic stop in Madera
MADERA, Calif. — A teen now sits in juvenile hall after police say they found a ghost gun, cash, and multiple marijuana vape pens that appeared to be for sale in Madera. The Madera Police Department pulled over a vehicle near Gateway Dr. and Cleveland Ave. Friday night. The officer quickly learned the teen behind the wheel had no driver’s license.
