Put these Thanksgiving foods in your carry-on, but check these items, TSA says
NEW YORK (PIX11) — To make Thanksgiving travel a bit less stressful, perhaps bake grandma’s favorite pie after landing at your holiday destination.
As flyers flock to the airport ahead of Thanksgiving, the Transportation Security Administration has issued some food-packing tips for travelers. Solid items can be stored in a carry-on but if they can be spilled, spread, sprayed, pumped, or poured — and are larger than 3.4 ounces — they should be packed in a checked bag, the TSA said.
Here are some items that can pass through a TSA checkpoint:
- Baked goods: Homemade or store-bought pies, cakes, cookies, brownies, and other sweet treats
- Meats: Turkey, chicken, ham, steak; frozen, cooked, or uncooked
- Stuffing: Cooked, uncooked; in a box or in a bag
- Casseroles: Traditional green beans and onion straws or something more exotic
- Mac ‘n Cheese: Cooked in a pan or traveling with the ingredients to cook it at your destination
- Fresh vegetables: Potatoes, yams, broccoli, green beans, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, beets, radishes, carrots, squash, and greens
- Fresh fruit: Apples, pears, pineapple, lemons, limes, cranberries, blueberries, strawberries, bananas, kiwi
- Spices
Here are some of the items that go in a checked bag:
- Cranberry sauce: Homemade or canned are spreadable, so check them
- Gravy: Homemade or in a jar/can
- Wine, champagne, sparking apple cider
- Canned fruit or vegetables: It’s got liquid in the can, so check them
- Preserves, jams, and jellies: They are spreadable, so best to check them
- Maple syrup
For more information, travelers can check the TSA site and type in the items to check for the proper packing. Passengers can also tweet their questions to @AskTSA or inquire via Facebook Messenger.
