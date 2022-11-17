ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Residential home sales plummet in Florida

For the third month in a row, residential home sales in Florida have taken a nosedive. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, residential closings in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach fell 30 percent in October with only 6,212 closings occurring. The news follows a 20 percent drop in August and a 25 percent drop in September. Moreover, the overall amount of money that changed hands in October fell 20 percent compare to last year, going from $5 billion to $4 billion, the association reveals.
FLORIDA STATE
wqcs.org

Port St. Lucie Man Wins $1-Million Playing 500X the Cash Game

Port St. Lucie - Saturday November 19, 2022:  Port St. Lucie resident  Jeffrey Voltaire has claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. The 41 year old chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.   
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Boynton Beach : Amazing Place To Explore With Your Friends

Whether you are a tourist or a resident, there are many fun things to do in Boynton Beach. From shopping to visiting the nature center, there is something for everyone to do. Whether you’re looking for a quiet spot to birdwatch or are looking for a family outing, the Green Cay Nature Center and Wetlands in Boynton Beach, Florida is a great place to spend the day. This nature center is part of the Palm Beach County Nature Center system and is free to visit.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week. so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

Registered Predator Moves To Delray Beach, Here’s Where He Lives

Dennis Well Was Convicted Out Of State. Now Lives In South Florida. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The latest registered sexual predator to call South Palm Beach County home is Dennis Ray Wells. Wells was convicted in 2013 of the predatory criminal sexual assault […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Violent Murder Allegedly Committed By Deerfield Beach Man

Deputies Find Woman’s Body Inside Home. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Deerfield Beach man is in custody, accused of killing 36-year-old Jessica Baker by stabbing her repeatedly. Baker lived in the 100 block of NE 21st Street in Pompano Beach. According to the […]
POMPANO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Mission Bay Boca Raton Election Invalidated By State Of Florida

Election Earlier This Year Was “Improper” Says State. Law Firm Had Threatened Homeowner Who Questioned Election Through Social Media. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Board of Governors for Boca Raton community “Mission Bay” Monday morning is largely out — after the Florida Department […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — One of three winning Fantasy 5 tickets for the Thursday drawing was sold in Jupiter. The ticket was sold at Publix on W Indiantown Road, according to the Florida Lottery. The winning numbers were 10-14-15-16-20. The other two tickets were sold in Panama City and...
JUPITER, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Jensen Beach : Visit Jensen Beach With Your Family

Located in Martin County, Florida, Jensen Beach is part of the Port St. Lucie, Florida Metropolitan Statistical Area. It is home to approximately 11,707 people, as of the 2010 census. History of the pineapple industry. During the late 1800s, Jensen Beach, Florida was an area that was known for its...
JENSEN BEACH, FL
wlrn.org

South Florida Roundup Transit Breakdown From Miami-Dade To West Palm Beach

Downtown Miami will soon have access to a Tri-Rail station that will allow people to travel from Riviera Beach in Palm Beach County back to downtown with no transfers. That has been made possible by an agreement between Brightline and Florida East Coast Railway with the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority to begin training and testing to bring Tri-Rail services to MiamiCentral Station.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Juno Beach : Explore New Things in Juno Beach, Florida

Juno Beach, Florida is a Small Town on the Atlantic Coast. Located in Palm Beach County, Florida, Juno Beach is a small town with a population of over three hundred and seventy. The town is home to the headquarters of Florida Power and Light. It also has a wide variety of recreational opportunities and attractions.
JUNO BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy