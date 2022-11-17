Read full article on original website
Related
How an up-and-coming comic broke big with the drama 'The Bear'
Ayo Edebiri can cook, sure, but she says she's not quite on par with her sous-chef character, Sydney Adamu in the FX series
Business Insider
James Cameron berated an exec who wanted 'Avatar' to be shorter by telling him it would 'make all the money.' The sequel is even longer.
James Cameron swore at the exec and told him to get out of his office. "Avatar" went on to become the highest-grossing movie of all time.
'Top Gun: Maverick' to land on Paramount+ in December
NEW YORK — (AP) — Seven months after first arriving in theaters, "Top Gun: Maverick," the year's top film, will finally land on a streaming service. Paramount Pictures announced Tuesday that “Top Gun: Maverick,” having made more than $1.48 billion worldwide at the box office, will debut Dec. 22 on Paramount+.
Yung Miami Raves Over Diddy For Latest No. 1 Song: ‘I’m So Proud Of You’
Yung Miami and Diddy may be a new couple, but the City Girls rapper, 28, is already to be the O.G.’s biggest cheerleader. Miami, given name Caresha Romeka Brownlee, raved about her beau, 53, and his single, “Gotta Move On,” while sharing a sultry couple’s Instagram on Monday, Nov. 21.
Comments / 0