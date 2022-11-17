Read full article on original website
Related
News On 6
Local OKC Group Offering Help To Those Impacted By Colorado Nightclub Shooting
An LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, became the scene of deadly violence Saturday night when a gunman walked in and began shooting. Police say among those injured, was the suspected gunman. Now a local group says they want to help those hurt most by this tragedy.
News On 6
OSBI: 4 Found Dead Following Hostage Situation In Kingfisher County
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said it is investigating a hostage situation that turned deadly Sunday night. Multiple law enforcement agencies remain at the scene Monday morning where four people were found dead near the intersection of North 2760 Road and East 0610 Road. Another person was injured and...
News On 6
Former Player Shares Thoughts On Bedlam Game
NORMAN, Okla. - Many OU and OSU fans are braving the cold to be part of Saturday's Bedlam matchup since both schools announced the series will end when OU goes to the SEC by 2025. News 9's Jordan Dafnis caught up with a former player and shared his thoughts.
News On 6
Family Seeks Closure After Deadly Tanker Explosion
One year after her husband was killed in a worksite explosion, a woman is speaking out. Her husband, Joey Bonds was working on a trailer in Minco when it exploded. She's since filed a lawsuit against her husband's employer, Firestone Trucking Company. A report by the Occupational Safety and Health...
News On 6
Oklahoma-Born Olympian Jim Thorpe Remembered For Native American Month
This month, the nation celebrates Native American Heritage, honoring the history, traditions and contributions of the first people to inhabit this land. Perhaps the most famous indigenous person of the modern era is one of Oklahoma's Own, the great athlete Jim Thorpe, who is now regaining much-deserved recognition. James Brown...
News On 6
Sgt. Wells Visited By Edmond Fire Dept. Station 2
Edmond Police Sergeant Joe Wells had some special visitors recently. Most of the heroes from Edmond Fire Department Station 2 that responded to his rescue that day visited Sgt. Wells at the hospital. Wells was injured after being thrown from his motorcycle during a pursuit in Edmond in September.
News On 6
Oklahoma Blood Institute Seeking More O Negative Blood Donors
The Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) is asking anyone with O negative blood to consider donating ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Two of the biggest reasons the OBI is asking for more help is because people with the blood type are considered universal donors, meaning that anyone in need of blood can receive type O negative blood.
News On 6
Crash In Logan County Kills 66-Year-Old Woman, OHP Says
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 66-year-old woman was killed in a crash Friday night in Logan County. OHP said Patia Pearson was driving a 2018 Ford Fiesta when she made an improper U-turn on OK-33. That's when OHP says another vehicle crashed into the front driver side door, causing...
News On 6
OCPD, Other Agencies Conduct 2-Day Illegal Street Racing Sting, Enforce New City Ordinance
Oklahoma City Police recently teamed up with other law agencies to enforce a new city ordinance and stop street racers in their tracks. Police said the street ordinance that went into effect in October is not going away and warned the public on Friday there will be continued crackdowns. “As...
News On 6
OKC Fire Department Adds New Drones To Help Battle Blazes, Locate Victims
The Oklahoma City Fire Department has a new type of drone to help fight blazes and save lives. OKCFD acquired six new tethered drones with thermal imaging cameras about a month ago. These drones differ from the department's three existing wireless drones in that they are tethered to a base.
News On 6
Tracking A Thanksgiving Storm System
TULSA, Okla. - It's a chilly start to the day before some warmer temperatures return toward the afternoon. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. After another chilly start with lows in the 30s, afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s today with sunshine, a few clouds, and a south wind from 10 to 20 mph. South winds will increase speeds slightly, from 15 to 25 mph Wednesday with afternoon highs also in the upper 50s and lower 60s with increasing clouds ahead of the Thanksgiving system that brings shower chances into the area. Thursday morning temps start in the 40s and ending with highs in the lower to mid-50s with gusty northwest winds midday to afternoon behind a departing cold front. Shower chances will remain for part of Friday and early Saturday before departing the state.
News On 6
Person Recovering After Being Hit By Oncoming Traffic
--- A man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle Sunday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Oklahoma City Police said this happened near Villa Avenue and the Northwest Expressway. A vehicle was stalled in the intersection when a man walked into the...
News On 6
Oklahoma Poison Control Center Offers Tips On Storing Medication, Household Cleaners Over Thanksgiving
The Oklahoma Poison Control Center wants to remind everyone to keep medications and household cleaners locked up when hosting guests for the holidays. According to the Oklahoma Poison Control Center, those who have guests over this holiday season should make sure to offer them a safe place to store medication. Officials also advise keeping cleaning products locked in a secure cabinet.
News On 6
Abmas Scores 24 As Oral Roberts Beats Oklahoma Baptist 98-86
Max Abmas had 24 points in Oral Roberts’ 98-86 victory against Oklahoma Baptist on Saturday night. Abmas added 11 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (3-2). Issac McBride scored 21 points, going 7 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from distance, and 5 for 5 from the line. DeShang Weaver was 5-of-8 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) to finish with 13 points.
News On 6
OKCFD Utilizing New Drones To Fight Fires
The Oklahoma City Fire Department has some new gadgets to help fight flames from above. While a fleet of trucks is great for on-the-ground firefighting, thermal imaging tethered drones help see through thick smoke to gauge where the fire is coming from. OKCFD Capt. Scott Douglas said the drones have...
News On 6
Mustang Family Makes Christmas Care Packages For Soldiers Deployed Overseas
A Mustang family with a husband deployed overseas is creating care packages for American soldiers who cannot spend time with loved ones this holiday season. Austin Chancellor left for Kuwait in June and isn't expected to return home until the middle of next year, according to his wife, Pamela. “Just...
News On 6
Fire Crews Respond To SE OKC House Fire
Fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire Saturday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. The fire started in a home near South Central Avenue and Southeast 23rd Street, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department. Firefighters said people experiencing homelessness got inside the vacant home and were living...
News On 6
3 Dead As Dangerous Lake-Effect Storm Paralyzes Upstate New York
Residents of northern New York state were digging out Saturday morning from a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm that had dropped more than 6 feet of snow in some areas and caused at least three deaths. The Buffalo metro area was hit particularly hard, with some areas south of the city receiving...
News On 6
Selah Community Hosting Christmas Event Near Norman
The Selah community is getting in the Christmas spirit with an event Sunday for people to enjoy. The event is set to start at 3 p.m., and the community is located near the intersection of Northwest 24th Avenue and West Center Road, which is about 10 minutes south of Norman.
Comments / 0