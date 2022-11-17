ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cbs2iowa.com

Iowa's Jack Campbell named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — University of Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell has been named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week following his performance in the Hawkeyes’ 13-10 win at Minnesota. Campbell (6-foot-5, 246-pounds) led the Iowa defense in the final minutes of the win...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa St. leads from the start in beating Milwaukee 68-53

AMES, Iowa — AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jaren Holmes scored 19 points and Caleb Grill scored 11 points and Iowa State beat Milwaukee 68-53 on Sunday. The Cyclones (3-0) never trailed playing in their third home game of the season. Aljaz Kunc and reserve Robert Jones each scored 10 for the Cyclones.
AMES, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Texas Tech scores late touchdown to beat Iowa State 14-10

AMES, Iowa — AMES, Iowa (AP) — Tyler Shough put together two long scoring drives and Texas Tech defeated Iowa State 14-10 on Saturday night. Shough gave the Red Raiders (6-5, 4-4 Big 12 Conference) the lead on a 4-yard touchdown pass to Baylor Cupp with 6:10 remaining in the game, capping a 13-play, 77-yard drive.
LUBBOCK, TX
cbs2iowa.com

No. 20 Creighton women bounce N. Iowa 85-66 behind Rosniek

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Emma Ronsiek scored 23 points and Lauren Jensen scored 19 and 20th-ranked Creighton controlled from the outset in an 85-66 win over Northern Iowa on Sunday. With the exception of a little more than two-minute span early, the Bluejays (3-0) held the lead. Molly Mogensen’s...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

10-year old Dysart boy is Kid Captain for Iowa/Nebraska game

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — 10-year old Dylan McGivern from Dysart is Kid Captain Nov. 25 when Hawkeyes take on Nebraska at home. When Dylan McGivern didn’t meet early developmental milestones, he was referred to University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, where he was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
DYSART, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Drake women beat No. 22 Nebraska 80-62

DES MOINES, Iowa — Katie Dinnebier had 18 points and six assists, Maggie Bair added 17 points and nine rebounds, and Drake beat No. 22 Nebraska 80-62 on Saturday. Sarah Beth Gueldner had 16 points and four 3-pointers for Drake (2-1). Dinnebier, who scored a career-best 24 points on Sunday in a 92-86 overtime loss to No. 4 Iowa, was 5 of 8 from the floor as the Bulldogs shot 55%.
DES MOINES, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa Giving Crew kicks off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds

Cedar Rapids — Sunday morning, the Iowa Giving Crew kicked off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds event at the Van Meter Distribution Center. Meal distributions kicked off at 8 a.m.. In 2021, the crew provided expanded operation to waterloo. This event provides Thanksgiving meals to families in need.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Joseph Allen Barksdale, famous for Iowa State Fair cookie empire, dies at 95

Des Moines — Joseph Allen Barksdale, the founder of Barksdale's State Fair Cookies, passed way November 16 at Taylor House Hospice. Barksdale started a food business in 1975 at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. In 1993, he added chocolate chip cookies to the menu, and they quickly became a big hit at the fairgrounds. Barksdale then became known as the “Cookie Man”. In 2019 his family gave the business to the people of Iowa, so the cookies could continue to be part of the Iowa State Fair.
DES MOINES, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Ellis, Twin Pines, and Mini Pines closed for the season in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Ellis Golf Course, Twin Pines Golf Course, and Mini Pines Miniature Golf Course have closed for the season, as of November 15th. The Ellis Pro Shop will remain open through December 23 for holiday shopping. Holiday hours are Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa City vigil held for victims of Colorado shooting

IOWA CITY, Iowa — On the 23rd annual Transgender Day of Remembrance,many communities had events planned today, including managers at Club Q in Colorado Springs, which were supposed to hold a brunch Sunday morning. Instead, they held a vigil Sunday night honoring the dozens shot at the club, including five who lost their lives. Police say patrons of the club managed to subdue the gunman and help police bring him into custody.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Holiday lights can be recycled in the Iowa City area through Jan. 9

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — As we begin our holiday decorating for the season, you can recycle holiday lights in the Iowa City and Coralville area. Recycle your burnt-out holiday lights at the following locations from Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, through Monday, Jan. 9, 2023:. Iowa City...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Marshalltown hosts 30th Annual Holiday Stroll

Marshalltown — Saturday afternoon, Marshalltown hosted it's 30th Annual Holiday Stroll in the downtown historic district. Holiday Stroll kicked off with the Marshall County Courthouse's Open House event. This annual event celebrates being home for the holidays, kicking off holiday shopping in the downtown area, and holiday-themed festivities. The...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA

