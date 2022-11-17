Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa's Jack Campbell named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — University of Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell has been named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week following his performance in the Hawkeyes’ 13-10 win at Minnesota. Campbell (6-foot-5, 246-pounds) led the Iowa defense in the final minutes of the win...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa St. leads from the start in beating Milwaukee 68-53
AMES, Iowa — AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jaren Holmes scored 19 points and Caleb Grill scored 11 points and Iowa State beat Milwaukee 68-53 on Sunday. The Cyclones (3-0) never trailed playing in their third home game of the season. Aljaz Kunc and reserve Robert Jones each scored 10 for the Cyclones.
cbs2iowa.com
Texas Tech scores late touchdown to beat Iowa State 14-10
AMES, Iowa — AMES, Iowa (AP) — Tyler Shough put together two long scoring drives and Texas Tech defeated Iowa State 14-10 on Saturday night. Shough gave the Red Raiders (6-5, 4-4 Big 12 Conference) the lead on a 4-yard touchdown pass to Baylor Cupp with 6:10 remaining in the game, capping a 13-play, 77-yard drive.
cbs2iowa.com
No. 20 Creighton women bounce N. Iowa 85-66 behind Rosniek
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Emma Ronsiek scored 23 points and Lauren Jensen scored 19 and 20th-ranked Creighton controlled from the outset in an 85-66 win over Northern Iowa on Sunday. With the exception of a little more than two-minute span early, the Bluejays (3-0) held the lead. Molly Mogensen’s...
cbs2iowa.com
10-year old Dysart boy is Kid Captain for Iowa/Nebraska game
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — 10-year old Dylan McGivern from Dysart is Kid Captain Nov. 25 when Hawkeyes take on Nebraska at home. When Dylan McGivern didn’t meet early developmental milestones, he was referred to University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, where he was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
cbs2iowa.com
Drake women beat No. 22 Nebraska 80-62
DES MOINES, Iowa — Katie Dinnebier had 18 points and six assists, Maggie Bair added 17 points and nine rebounds, and Drake beat No. 22 Nebraska 80-62 on Saturday. Sarah Beth Gueldner had 16 points and four 3-pointers for Drake (2-1). Dinnebier, who scored a career-best 24 points on Sunday in a 92-86 overtime loss to No. 4 Iowa, was 5 of 8 from the floor as the Bulldogs shot 55%.
cbs2iowa.com
PHOTOS: Hawkeyes keep Big Ten West Title dreams alive with 13-10 nail biter
Dave Campell — Drew Stevens made a 21-yard field goal with 28 seconds left to lift Iowa over Minnesota for a 13-10 victory on Saturday, after the Hawkeyes forced two late turnovers to take control of the Big Ten West with their eighth straight win over the Gophers for the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa Giving Crew kicks off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds
Cedar Rapids — Sunday morning, the Iowa Giving Crew kicked off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds event at the Van Meter Distribution Center. Meal distributions kicked off at 8 a.m.. In 2021, the crew provided expanded operation to waterloo. This event provides Thanksgiving meals to families in need.
cbs2iowa.com
Eastern Iowa clubs hosting benefits following shooting at gay club in Colorado
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Two eastern Iowa LGBTQ+ clubs are hosting benefits for Club Q in Colorado where five people were killed over the weekend. Corridor Entertainment Group will be hosting a benefit -- one at Studio 13 in Iowa City and one at Basix in Cedar Rapids.
cbs2iowa.com
Joseph Allen Barksdale, famous for Iowa State Fair cookie empire, dies at 95
Des Moines — Joseph Allen Barksdale, the founder of Barksdale's State Fair Cookies, passed way November 16 at Taylor House Hospice. Barksdale started a food business in 1975 at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. In 1993, he added chocolate chip cookies to the menu, and they quickly became a big hit at the fairgrounds. Barksdale then became known as the “Cookie Man”. In 2019 his family gave the business to the people of Iowa, so the cookies could continue to be part of the Iowa State Fair.
cbs2iowa.com
Ellis, Twin Pines, and Mini Pines closed for the season in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Ellis Golf Course, Twin Pines Golf Course, and Mini Pines Miniature Golf Course have closed for the season, as of November 15th. The Ellis Pro Shop will remain open through December 23 for holiday shopping. Holiday hours are Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
cbs2iowa.com
Pitbull announced as Friday night concert at the Great Jones County Fair
MONTICELLO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Mr. 305 is coming to the 319!. The Great Jones County Fair announced Pitbull as the concert for the Friday, July 21, 2023 show. Tickets will go on sale November 25th.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City vigil held for victims of Colorado shooting
IOWA CITY, Iowa — On the 23rd annual Transgender Day of Remembrance,many communities had events planned today, including managers at Club Q in Colorado Springs, which were supposed to hold a brunch Sunday morning. Instead, they held a vigil Sunday night honoring the dozens shot at the club, including five who lost their lives. Police say patrons of the club managed to subdue the gunman and help police bring him into custody.
cbs2iowa.com
Eastern Iowa Airport on track to record its second busiest year since 2019
Cedar Rapids — Monday afternoon, airport staff announced the Eastern Iowa Airport (CID) is on track to record its second busiest year since 2019. The staff's announcement comes in the wake of an anticipated travel increase at the airport. Marty Lenss, CID Director, made the following statement in a...
cbs2iowa.com
Candidate profile requirements narrowed down in the search for new CRCSD superintendent
The Cedar Rapids Community School District now has an outline of what the next superintendent should bring to the table. Monday night's school board meeting focused on putting together a profile for the next leader of Iowa's second-biggest school district. The third party consulting firm leading the search heard from...
cbs2iowa.com
Holiday lights can be recycled in the Iowa City area through Jan. 9
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — As we begin our holiday decorating for the season, you can recycle holiday lights in the Iowa City and Coralville area. Recycle your burnt-out holiday lights at the following locations from Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, through Monday, Jan. 9, 2023:. Iowa City...
cbs2iowa.com
Willie Ray's Q Shack giving away hundreds of free meals for Thanksgiving
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Willie Fairley is giving away hundreds of meals in another show of geneorsity. Willie Ray's Q Shack will be giving out free meals Tuesday, November 22nd starting at 11 am. They are planning on giving out 250-300 meals with:. 2 Rib Bone.
cbs2iowa.com
Marshalltown hosts 30th Annual Holiday Stroll
Marshalltown — Saturday afternoon, Marshalltown hosted it's 30th Annual Holiday Stroll in the downtown historic district. Holiday Stroll kicked off with the Marshall County Courthouse's Open House event. This annual event celebrates being home for the holidays, kicking off holiday shopping in the downtown area, and holiday-themed festivities. The...
cbs2iowa.com
Non-profits hosting 'Stuff the Truck' event November 29 to support foster care and youth
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — When young people age out of foster care, they often lack a stable support network to help them get started on their own – making it harder to secure housing, find a job, and more. The Junior League of Cedar Rapids...
cbs2iowa.com
CRPD seeing uptick in thefts of Kias and Hyundais, potentially due to social media trend
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Cedar Rapids Police say they've been seeing an increase in thefts of Kia and Hyundai cars, possibly linked to a trend. CRPD says there has been an uptick with 2010-2021 vehicles with standard/keyed ignitions in the last 60 days. The department says...
Comments / 0