Man found dead in Mercer Mall parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds, suspect unknown

MERCER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a murder that occurred at Mercer Mall.

According to deputies, on November 17, 2022, at around 2:34 am, they responded to Sauced and Loaded at Mercer Mall regarding an unresponsive male lying in the parking lot. Once they arrived, they found a male had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Deputies say this is a homicide investigation at this time, and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

You can contact the sheriff’s department at 304-487-8364 or 304-913-4083.