ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, WV

Man found dead in Mercer Mall parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds, suspect unknown

By Lootpress News Staff
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1flLU2_0jERSvp800

MERCER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a murder that occurred at Mercer Mall.

According to deputies, on November 17, 2022, at around 2:34 am, they responded to Sauced and Loaded at Mercer Mall regarding an unresponsive male lying in the parking lot. Once they arrived, they found a male had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Deputies say this is a homicide investigation at this time, and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

You can contact the sheriff’s department at 304-487-8364 or 304-913-4083.

Comments / 0

Related
WDBJ7.com

Two charged after shots fired in Pearisburg parking lot

PEARISBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An argument in a parking lot within the 400 block of N. Main Street in Pearisburg Saturday night led to shots being fired, and two people being taken to the New River Regional Jail. According to the Pearisburg Police Department, officers responded to a report of...
PEARISBURG, VA
WSLS

Two charged after shooting incident in Pearisburg

PEARISBURG, Va. – The Pearisburg Police Department says two were taken into custody after a shooting in Pearisburg late Saturday. Authorities say an ex-girlfriend, Cheryl Williams, and her new boyfriend, Ronald Spence, arrived at a parking lot in the 400 block of North Main Street to confront Williams’ ex-boyfriend, Billy Williams.
PEARISBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Missing teenager found safe; man charged

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Pulaski man has been charged with contributing to delinquency of a minor, with the discovery of a missing teenage girl. 17-year-old Jamila Gadson has been found safe and returned to her family in Gretna. Andrew Roy Beverly, 28, has been arrested. When Gadson was...
GRETNA, VA
WSAZ

Man charged following Kanawha County shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been charged following a shooting on November 9 in Sissonville, according to Kanawha County deputies. David Anthony Walker, 43, of Charleston, appeared in magistrate court Monday. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a wooded area of Walker Drive...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WBTM

Missing Gretna Teen Found Safe, Pulaski Man Arrested

A missing Gretna teenager has been found safe and returned to her home. Jamila Gadson was reported missing on Tuesday, Nov 15 from her Rockford School Rd. home. In connection to Gadson’s disappearance, Andrew Roy Beverly, 28, of Pulaski has been arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. No other information is available as the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be coming.
GRETNA, VA
WVNT-TV

Suspect wanted after Friday night shooting in Fayette County

SCARBRO, WV (WVNS) — A Friday night shooting left one man in the hospital and the suspect is wanted by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department. According to Sheriff Mike Fridley with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, at 8 PM on Friday, November 18, 2022, deputies responded to a report of a man with a single gunshot wound in the Blue Jay Road area of Scarbro. The male victim was immediately transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Raleigh County man sentenced for witness retaliation

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – A Raleigh County man was sentenced to prison for witness retaliation. David Stanley, 46, of Bolt, was sentenced today to three years and five months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for retaliation against a government witness. According to court information, from July 2021 through August […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Wife arrested after stabbing husband 15 times

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A wife is facing attempted murder charges after stabbing her husband 15 times. According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to Canterbury Drive after the victim said his wife, Angela Renee Hubbard, had stabbed him. When deputies arrived, they heard a woman say she would kill someone. After this, deputies were met at the front door by Angela Hubbard, who was covered in blood. The victim was found in the bedroom with multiple stab wounds to his body.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Man shot, stabbed by officer sentenced to prison

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was sentenced to prison Monday on multiple felony charges stemming from an altercation during which an officer was forced to both stab and shoot the defendant in self-defense. According to reports from the Office of the Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney, on August 3,...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Arrests made in Raleigh County violent crimes

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Two people are in custody following separate violent crimes in recent days in Raleigh County. According to Raleigh County sheriff’s deputies, a man identified as Jordan Morgan, 31, of Dameron, was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting on Lower Sandlick Road. The victim identified as Joshua Morgan, who was hospitalized.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Police respond to shooting in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On November 17, 2022, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office reported they responded to a shooting at a home that left one injured. Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s responded to a home in Lower Sandlick Rd. after getting a call that a shooting had taken place. When they arrived on the scene […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Man arrested for Breaking and Entering, Felony Destruction of Property

DANVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man faces charges following an investigation into a Breaking and Entering in progress call last week. According to reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Thursday, November 10, 2022, deputies with the Boone County Sheriff’s Department as well as officers with the Madison Police Department responded to the Danville area regarding a Breaking and Entering in progress.
DANVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia school bus involved in crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A Kanawha County school bus was involved in an accident with another vehicle on Monday morning. Kanawha County Metro says the crash happened at the intersection of Washington St. East and Elizabeth St. in Charleston. There were students on the bus, but none of them were injured, according to dispatchers. A woman […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Man shot in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities indicate that a man was shot in the Lower Sandlick Road area of Raleigh County on Thursday. Reports from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office indicate that on Thursday, November 17, 2022, deputies with the department responded to a residence in the Lower Sandlick Road area to investigate reports of a shooting having taken place.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Traffic affected by school bus accident

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Kanawha County school bus with children on board crashed early Monday morning in Charleston. According to a Metro supervisor, the accident happened at the intersection of Washington Street East and Elizabeth Street. The crash involved a school bus and an SUV. The supervisor told WSAZ...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews knock down fire in Logan, West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A fire in Logan County was knocked out by fire crews on Monday. According to an official with the city of Logan Fire Department, the fire happened at a home on Crooked Creek Rd at around 9:00 a.m. The official said that heavy fire was showing upon the crew’s arrival. The Logan […]
LOGAN, WV
wymt.com

VSP arrests Buchanan County man on multiple charges

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One Southwest Virginia man is facing some serious charges after an incident that took place last month. Virginia State Police arrested Trey Adkins, 42, of Grundy on Thursday. Troopers started an investigation in October into Adkins possibly violating a protective order. They found he did...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy