Orlando, FL

Universal unveils new Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience for 2023

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort unveiled its new float ride and dining experience for Mardi Gras 2023.

Guests can enjoy a three-course meal at one of four participating Universal restaurants: Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar, NBC Sports Grill and Brew, Finnegan’s Bar and Grill or Lombard’s Seafood Grille.

Universal said that guests will also get to be part of its Mardi Gras parade, with a spot on one of several featured floats.

The new Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience will be available on select dates from Feb. 4 through April 16, 2023.

More information on Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience can be found here.

