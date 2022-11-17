RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Republican Executive Committee is excited to kick off our “Mountain State Candidate Series.”. It is the Committee’s desire to provide a forum where mountain state candidates present their platform to us and allow a question and answer session. This series will feature gubernatorial, senatorial and other candidates who are running for office in the 2024 election. It is there hope that this forum will be an intimate, interactive and informative tool for the constituents of Raleigh County.

