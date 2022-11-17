Read full article on original website
Spread the cheer this holiday season by decorating a Little Beaver campsite
BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Little Beaver State Park Foundation is searching for folks with cheer to spare this holiday season as the park ramps up for its upcoming Christmas Lights Display. Campsite decorating has just gotten underway for the display, with the first decorations having gone up just...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Hardy, Raleigh, and Morgan Counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
WV 20 in Hinton reopen following WVDOH marathon bridge-building session
HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Engineers with the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) have been hard at work designing a solution for a massive sinkhole impacting Route 20 in the Summers County town of Hinton, where bridge crews from several counties gathered this past weekend to erect a temporary bridge, which was open to traffic on Sunday, November 20, 2022.
Santa astounds with airborne arrival at Crossroads Mall
MT. HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Residents of Raleigh County braved the blistering winds on Saturday to catch a glimpse of St. Nick himself as he descended upon the Crossroads Mall parking area in style. Chilly conditions notwithstanding, the annual event was complimented by clear blue skies which made for...
WVDOH flagger struck in Raleigh County; motorists are reminded to stay alert in work zones
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The thoughts of the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) are with a flagger struck by a car on the morning of Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. The flagger was struck at about 8:30 a.m. and was treated for minor injuries. The WVDOH takes work zone safety very seriously, and urges motorists to be extra vigilant when road work is going on.
Say ‘hello’ to your new local, neighborhood deli: How Merchants Deli Market is making the magic happen
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – In a society of rapid and seemingly perpetual advancement underway on all fronts at all times, the perception of what is worth our attention is progressively shifting. With frequent technological advancements of incrementally greater functionality having become commonplace, the virtues of concepts rooted in simplicity...
Raleigh County Republican Executive Committee hosts Mountain State Candidate Series
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Republican Executive Committee is excited to kick off our “Mountain State Candidate Series.”. It is the Committee’s desire to provide a forum where mountain state candidates present their platform to us and allow a question and answer session. This series will feature gubernatorial, senatorial and other candidates who are running for office in the 2024 election. It is there hope that this forum will be an intimate, interactive and informative tool for the constituents of Raleigh County.
West Virginia fire, Bible found 3 ft. from point of origin
LOGAN, WV (WOWK)—A structure fire spread to a neighboring home in Logan on Monday night. The City of Logan Fire Department says that they were dispatched to a fire on the 700 block of Stratton St. in Logan at around 11:17 p.m. They say that they quickly extinguished the fire on both structures, but the […]
Prep Football: Road-hardened Wheeling Central invades Lindside Friday
Each year when the West Virginia Class A state football playoff brackets are released, the first question on nearly everyone’s mind is, where is Central?. Wheeling Central Catholic has earned the reputation as the team to beat and one to hopefully avoid until the last possible moment. Since winning...
Two WV cities ranked most expensive rent relative to income
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A recent report from MyElisting.com found two cities in West Virginia rank in the top 50 most expensive cities to pay rent relative to income. To find which areas are most expensive and affordable to rent relative to income, data was from the US Census Bureau based on the percent of […]
Mrs. Joan M. Walker
Joan Marie Walker, 91 of Fayetteville formerly of Glen Jean West Virginia went to be with the Lord. Joan was born May 7th, 1931 to the late John and Pearl Holcomb of Glen Jean, West Virginia. She worked at Beckley Veterans Hospital for many years where she was a medical...
Man shot in Raleigh County
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities indicate that a man was shot in the Lower Sandlick Road area of Raleigh County on Thursday. Reports from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office indicate that on Thursday, November 17, 2022, deputies with the department responded to a residence in the Lower Sandlick Road area to investigate reports of a shooting having taken place.
Prep Football: Patriots must beware pitfalls of success
The scene Friday night in Coal City was reminiscent of the one that took place Nov. 26, 2021 at that same location. It was 25 degrees both days and Indy fans stormed the field following a huge win. Friday’s came against two-time defending champion Fairmont Senior and last year’s came against area and state power Bluefield. Both signified hurdles for Independence.
Recapping gun violence in the City of Bluefield
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–During the last few months, gun violence seemed to happen almost every other week in one Mercer County city. Gun violence wreaked havoc on the City of Bluefield during the spring and summertime months. In March 2022 on Cumberland Road, suspects Isis Wallace and Nichole Brooks allegedly murdered 13-year-old Maryze Tatum in a […]
West Virginia State Police still searching for suspect in Mercer County shooting
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A suspect is on the run after a shooting in Glenwood on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Officers were dispatched to the Glenwood Haven Road area on Thursday, November 10, 2022, around 6:00 A.M. responding to a shots fired call. According to the West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment, the alleged suspect William […]
Raleigh County Deputies respond to stabbing in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing in Beckley on November 18, 2022. On November 15th, 2022 Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing at a home on Canterbury Dr. in Beckley. When Deputies arrived on scene they were met at the door […]
Suspect wanted after Friday night shooting in Fayette County
SCARBRO, WV (WVNS) — A Friday night shooting left one man in the hospital and the suspect is wanted by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department. According to Sheriff Mike Fridley with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, at 8 PM on Friday, November 18, 2022, deputies responded to a report of a man with a single gunshot wound in the Blue Jay Road area of Scarbro. The male victim was immediately transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
$60 million investment into Wyoming County announced by Gov. Justice
MULLENS, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice announced today, November 17, 2022, a $60 million investment into Wyoming County provided by Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies (OSRT). OSRT’s technology can extract pure metals from coal impoundment mineral waste using Ultra-High Heat without acids or harmful chemicals. The technology recovers 100% of the metals, including all critical, […]
I-77 northbound back open after vehicle fire
MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — According to the WV Turnpike Authority, all northbound lanes of I-77 are back open after an earlier pickup truck fire. The fire happened at mile marker 26, between Ghent and Princeton. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still be investigated.
Woman’s body discovered in Nicholas County
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman’s body was discovered Monday, November 14, according to the Nicholas County Sheriff. Court documents identify the woman as JoAnn Riffle, 52, of Sylvester in Boone County, West Virginia. The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office reports officers discovered Riffle’s body on Deepwell Road...
