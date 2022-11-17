ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebree, KY

Sebree Deposit Bank becomes Sonata Bank

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X7ZwA_0jERS02K00

SEBREE, Ky. (WEHT) – A Webster County bank now has a new face.

What was formerly Sebree Deposit Bank has now become Sonata Bank, a Nashville-based banking institution.

The Sebree location’s website states, “As Sonata Bank, we will continue to serve you and the Sebree community just as we have since our doors opened in 1890.”

Gov. Beshear: $5M to go to Henderson, Webster counties

Before the rebranding, the bank was family-owned since 1890. Sources tell us the son the family had planned to pass the bank down to passed away in a wreck some years before, and the family couldn’t find any other relatives who were interested. The family got older and didn’t know who else to give the bank over to, but back in 2021 the family discovered Sonata Bank.

Landon’s Hope hopes for help

Dan Dellinger, CEO of Sonata Bank, tells us that the family who owned the bank didn’t want to sell it off, as they still wanted to be involved with and keep the local bank. Dellinger says while the family still has control of the Sebree branch, they had to change the name from Sebree Deposit Bank to Sonata Bank.

Dellinger tells us the family still owns the bank, and they are still in control of the institution, and any other changes will only be made if the regulators say so.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

EVSC proposes new calendar with major change

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is a step closer to approving next year’s school calendar. EVSC spokesperson Jason Woebkenberg proposed the new calendar with one big change. Instead of breaking up fall break, students would have a full week off instead. If approved, the school would utilize a “soft start” approach. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
beckersspine.com

Former K-Mart converted to Kentucky orthopedic clinic

Owensboro, Ky.-based Advanced Center for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine broke ground on its new clinic which will be located inside a former K-Mart, according to a Nov. 18 report from Tristate Homepage. The practice and its nine physicians will relocate to the new facility in 2023. The practice's current location...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Uniontown fire claims one life

UNIONTOWN, Ky. (WEHT) – The Union County Coroner confirms one person has died after a fire in Union County. The state fire marshal is at the scene along with fire crews. The fire broke out at the corner of Madison and Hobson in Uniontown. Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene and will bring […]
UNIONTOWN, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Old Hickory mutton pizza debuts at Azzip Pizza

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Azzip Pizza has a brand new pizza that is exclusive to Owensboro and is inspired by a local mainstay. Officials say with over 100 years of experience serving up award-winning BBQ, the Azzip team knew they were on to something special when Chef Blake Kollker and the Owensboro team started experimenting […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

City officials experience 48 hours of homelessness

EVANSVILLE, IND. (WEHT) — If you stepped outside this week, you know it was cold. For a group of Evansville city officials, two of those winter-like nights felt even longer. About a dozen officials said goodbye to their warm bed Thursday morning to experience 48 hours of homelessness. Vanderburgh County Sheriff elect, Lieutenant Noah Robertson, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Deaconess physician loses license after recent allegations

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A law firm alleges yet another Deaconess physician has accessed protected health information of women he was romantically interested in. This claim mirrors one from earlier this year in which an Evansville Deaconess doctor faced similar accusations of privacy breaches. This claim, however, crosses over the bridge into Henderson. Ladendorf Law, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Traffic jams on Highway 41 for free food giveaway

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A food giveaway caused traffic to back-up on the Highway 41 strip yesterday. Cars lined up to get food in the Audubon Village parking lot starting at 10 o’clock Wednesday morning. The Tri-State Food Bank began setting up around 8 a.m. and started their giveaway early because of the demand. They […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Grinch on the run, believed to be in Owensboro

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — “Be on the look out!” the Daviess County Detention Center warns. Officials believe Mr. Grinch might stir up an incident during this weekend’s Christmas parade, despite recent rehabilitation efforts. “After he received an early release, Probation & Parole reported he reoffended and is attempting to steal Christmas cheer from our […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro Fire Department welcomes new firefighters

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Seven new members joined the Owensboro Fire Department family on Monday. Mayor Tom Watson swore in the new probationary firefighters and then they were pinned by loved ones and friends. “They now wear the badge and the patch of the Owensboro Fire Department and we are proud to have them as […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Beech Grove under boil water advisory

BEECH GROVE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Beech Grove Water District is now under a boil water advisory until further notice. Officials say customers who receive water services from Beech Grove Water District are currently seeing a disruption in service due to a water main break in Sebree. Customers will have little water pressure the remainder […]
BEECH GROVE, KY
14news.com

Photographer spots around 20 bald eagles in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man captured a sight to behold Saturday in Gibson County. Jeff Helfrich says he spotted about 20 or more bald eagles in one spot. He says it was near the Cane Ridge Wildlife Station, which is in the western part of the county near the Duke Energy plant.
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
14news.com

City of Owensboro hosts Christmas Parade

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro officials invited everyone to be a part of the Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade. Owensboro held its annual lighting of the Christmas tree ceremony Friday with the parade starting Saturday at 4:30 p.m. The theme for the 84th Christmas Parade was “Christmas in the Movies.”...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville soup kitchen celebrates four decades of service

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — 40 years is a long time to give back to the community, but that’s exactly what an Evansville soup kitchen has been doing for the past four decades. Sister Joanna’s Table in downtown Evansville celebrated the milestone with an annual Thanksgiving meal earlier Saturday. Sister Joanna founded other organizations, such as […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy