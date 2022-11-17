Read full article on original website
Don’t assume Black teachers matter to their ‘nice white lady’ colleagues
This commentary was originally published by Ed Post as part of a series called, “Jane Crow: Then and Now.”. Greta Callahan has a moral dilemma. As the white, progressive president of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers, it’s her job to protect the interests of her approximately 3,000 members, 72% of whom are white and 75% of whom are women. At the same time, as a teacher and a leader of teachers, it’s also her responsibility to protect the interests of Minneapolis Public Schools’ 29,409 students — 60% of whom are kids of color.
Minnesota Opera’s ‘Rinaldo’ sets Handel’s baroque opera in a fantasy 1980s Wall Street
Baroque is apparently a hot ticket this week, as Minnesota Opera’s production of “Rinaldo” is currently sold out. Part of that might have to do with the smaller venue— Minnesota Opera’s new Luminary Art Center. It also might have to do with the fact that it’s a rare occurrence for the company to present Baroque repertoire.
The art of Minnesota ‘regionalist’ Bob Brown
Born and reared in Berlin, Wisconsin, by 1915 Bob Brown had moved to St. Paul and found work as a commercial artist. He served briefly in the U.S. Army during World War I, stationed in Iowa. In 1918 he married Louise Driese of St. Paul, also a commercial artist. The couple toured Europe in the early 1920s, and around that time Brown also studied at the Art Students League in New York City. He and Louise moved in 1930 to Greenwich Village, where Brown failed to make a living as a painter.
Outdoor recreation boosts Minnesota’s economy
With boats winterized and put away for the next months, many boaters are spending the offseason preparing for next summer by planning trips and buying new boat accessories. As we look ahead to next year, it’s worth looking back to reflect on how important the recreational economy is to Minnesota.
How Minnesota became the top turkey producer in the U.S.
Scientists believe that the domestication of the turkey began with the ancient Maya in Central America, possibly as early as 300 BCE–100 CE. Early inhabitants of what is now the southwestern portion of the United States raised domesticated turkeys as early as 200 BCE–500 CE. Archaeological evidence suggests that early civilizations valued turkeys more for their feathers, likely used for ceremonial purposes and clothing embellishment, than for food. They may have used turkey bones to create beads, musical instruments, and tools.
Above normal snowfall possible for most of Minnesota this winter
At Bring Me the News, Joe Nelson and Sven Sundgaard report that new winter weather estimates are suggesting we could be in for a snowier winter, December through February. The Star Tribune’s Ryan Faircloth reports Sen. Amy Klobuchar is standing up for the Swifties, questioning Ticketmaster after the debacle over Taylor Swift tickets. “The Democrat who chairs the Senate Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust and Consumer Rights sent a letter to Ticketmaster Wednesday expressing ‘serious concerns’ about the lack of competition in the ticketing industry,” Faircloth writes.
A rare bias-enhanced charge for attempted salsa assault in Waite Park
At MPR News, Kirsti Marohn says a recent incident in Waite Park sparked a bias-enhanced charge, though “Minnesota doesn’t have a specific hate crime law. But it does allow prosecutors to pursue harsher penalties for certain crimes committed because of the victim’s race, gender, religion or sexual orientation. Reports of hate crimes have been on the rise in Minnesota and across the U.S. But advocacy groups say the actual number is likely much higher, and want action to address obstacles to reporting and prosecuting hate crimes. In 2016, the Legislature passed an increased penalty for felony assault motivated by bias. However, as of Oct. 21, the enhanced charge had been filed fewer than two dozen times statewide, according to data from the Minnesota court system.”
Legalizing tent encampments to support unhoused residents
Imagine you and your belongings being thrown out of the only place you currently call home. Imagine having 40 minutes of warning while the police hover over you as you collect your items. This is what recently happened to the residents of a Near North Minneapolis tent encampment. This is...
Native filmmaker seeks to bring attention to missing and murdered Indigenous women through provocative documentary
Indigenous women are murdered at significantly higher rates than white women; yet, when those women go missing, there often isn’t a push to find them. From 2010 to 2018, 8% of all murdered girls and women in Minnesota were Indigenous, making Indigenous women seven times more likely than white women to be murdered, according to a report submitted to the state Legislature.
Contracts for deed trap for some Somali families trying to buy homes
Jessica Lussenhop and Haru Coryne of ProPublica and Joey Peters of Sahan Journal write that contracts for deed — the method by which many Somali families buy homes because of faith tenets against paying or profiting from interest — have become a trap for some. MPR’s Dan Gunderson...
Minneapolis to seek approval for speed cameras to help prevent fatal crashes
Says Stribber Tim Harlow, “Minneapolis officials once again will ask the Legislature to grant a request to use cameras to catch speeders and enforce other traffic laws. Two bills that would allow the city to establish a speed safety pilot program were introduced during the 2021 session but failed to gain approval. The city identified the camera pilot in a draft of its Vision Zero Action Plan as one of 17 strategies and 70 actions to take over three years to reach its goal of ending traffic deaths and severe injuries by 2027. Last year, 23 people died in crashes on Minneapolis streets, the deadliest since 2007. And speeding was a factor in two-thirds of the fatal crashes, which included 11 pedestrians, according to a report presented to the city’s Public Works and Infrastructure Committee earlier this month.”
Include MinnPost in your Give to the Max Day giving plan
Today on Give to the Max Day, donors across the state are powered by their love of our communities and a motivation to make Minnesota better for all. That same spirit drives MinnPost’s independent journalism as we seek to scrutinize the people and institutions that hold power in our state and illuminate how their actions affect everyday Minnesotans.
Student food insecurity is extraordinarily high in Minnesota
At MPR News Elizabeth Shockman reports, “The worst part of Angie Richey’s job is having to call families and ask them to pay their school lunch debt. She is the nutrition services supervisor for the Roseville and St Anthony school districts and, just three months into the school year, she says lunch debt is in the tens of thousands of dollars — higher than she’s ever seen in the 12 years she’s worked in school nutrition. … The federal funding that paid for universal free school meals during the pandemic ended months ago. That combined with inflation, supply chain issues and rising labor costs are having an effect. California and Maine passed bills last year to ensure all students had free school meals, and earlier this month Colorado voters approved a ballot measure to do the same.”
Some snow on the docket each day through Thursday
WCCO staff has a weather update, and it sounds like some snowfall is on the docket for most of Minnesota every day through Thursday morning. Also, per Bring Me the News, there have been around 400 crashes and spinouts in Minnesota. At WTIP, Joe Friedrichs reports the U.S. Forest Service...
Why some businesses that closed during COVID lockdown still have not fully reopened
Many businesses that closed during the COVID-19 pandemic have begun reopening, but Annie’s burgers and Kitty Cat Klub’s music have still been missing from the lives of many Twin Cities locals. When John Rimarcik, owner of Annie’s Parlour and the Kitty Cat Klub, was asked why his two...
New St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry confirmed
The Pioneer Press’s Mara Gottfried talks to new St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry about who he is and his plans for the office as he takes the helm of SPPD. KMSP’s Cody Matz reports that as the mercury drops, November’s temperature swing is likely to be the largest in more than four decades.
Target’s profits drop 52% in third quarter as retailer looks toward slow holiday
CNN Business reports Target’s profits are not looking so hot. They dropped 52% in the third quarter. “On Wednesday, Minnesota-based Target blamed inflation and a deteriorating economic outlook for its miserable quarter – and also lowered its outlook for the rest of the year.”. The Pioneer Press’s...
Killer of Minneapolis police officer Jerry Haaf could be released
Says Stribber Randy Furst, “Thirty years after Minneapolis police officer Jerry Haaf was shot to death by gang members as he sat in a Lake Street pizza shop, one of the men convicted of the crime faces a hearing Tuesday to consider whether he should be granted supervised release — an outcome opposed by a number of police. Amwati Pepi Mckenzie, who was 19 at the time of the shooting, was sentenced to 30 years in prison along with three other young men who belonged to the Vice Lords street gang. The execution-style killing was one of the most shocking murders in city history.”
The big winner of the midterm elections in Minnesota was democracy
In Minnesota and across the country, voters showed up not just to participate in democracy but to protect it. Minnesota voters rejected election-denying candidates and chose people who put protecting the freedom to vote and our system of free and fair elections at the center of their campaigns. To be...
Jensen says in Facebook video election about ‘intrusion into a person’s autonomy’
A Minnesota Reformer story by Michelle Griffith says, “Republican nominee for governor Scott Jensen lost to Gov. Tim Walz by nearly 200,000 votes on Election Day, and over the weekend he confessed he mistakenly downplayed the importance of abortion among Minnesotans. Jensen waffled on the issue during the campaign, initially saying in an interview that he wanted to ban abortion in Minnesota with no exceptions. Later, he emphatically asserted that “abortion was not on the ballot.” In a Facebook live video on Saturday, Jensen admitted that his campaign strategy of hammering increasing crime rates, rising inflation and failing education in Minnesota was in vain. ‘This election cycle was not about inflation and crime and education, not at the end of the day,’ Jensen said. ‘This election was, for many, about … an intrusion into a person’s autonomy.’”
