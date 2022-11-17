Says Stribber Tim Harlow, “Minneapolis officials once again will ask the Legislature to grant a request to use cameras to catch speeders and enforce other traffic laws. Two bills that would allow the city to establish a speed safety pilot program were introduced during the 2021 session but failed to gain approval. The city identified the camera pilot in a draft of its Vision Zero Action Plan as one of 17 strategies and 70 actions to take over three years to reach its goal of ending traffic deaths and severe injuries by 2027. Last year, 23 people died in crashes on Minneapolis streets, the deadliest since 2007. And speeding was a factor in two-thirds of the fatal crashes, which included 11 pedestrians, according to a report presented to the city’s Public Works and Infrastructure Committee earlier this month.”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO