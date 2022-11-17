ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
defendernetwork.com

Houston Alumnae Deltas gala celebrates service, scholarship

For the first time since 2019, the Houston Alumnae Chapter (HAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., in partnership with Delta Research and Educational Foundation, will host the Jazz Soiree as an in-person event on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Renowned as one of the most elegant affairs on Houston’s holiday season social calendar, the gala will be held in the ballroom at the Marriott Marquis Hotel located at 1777 Walker Street in downtown Houston, beginning at 2 p.m.
Click2Houston.com

All Things Merry and Bright

HOUSTON – The holiday season is here and a family favorite is checking out all of the holiday lights across the city. This year Reliant has two events they want you to see. Think Instagram worthy photos with all the twinkling lights and music your merry heart desires. Houston Life’s Melanie Camp headeddown I-45 South to the Houston Botanic Garden and Space Center Houston to check things out.
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Pico, an intelligent, distinguished bookworm

Meet Pico, a chill, yet loveable pup who loves a great book. You may think -- wait a minute...dogs can’t read!. Volunteers at the Houston Humane Society say Pico, a Jack Russell Terrier/Chihuahua mix enjoys it when people, including children, read books to him. Pico enjoys the company of...
Click2Houston.com

National Dog Show Presented by Purina

Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2, catch the National Dog Show presented by Purina. Houston Life is celebrating Thanksgiving with our friends and family. Instead, KPRC 2 is proud to broadcast, the National Dog show!. Do you remember earlier this year when the Dog Show was in Houston? Here...
houstononthecheap.com

Black Friday 2022 store hours near you in Houston – Opening time for Target, Walmart, Best Buy and more!

Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year. The holiday season kicks off early Friday morning with huge deals on everything from big-screen TVs to blenders to bed sheets. But finding out when stores open can be tricky. We have compiled a VERIFIED list of Black Friday Store Hours in the Houston area. Read on to find out more and get ready to snag the best deals out there!
365thingsinhouston.com

Wander among millions of colorful lights at Magical Winter Lights

Take in a twinkling spectacle, carnival and winter circus at Magical Winter Lights at Houston Raceway Park from Friday, November 18 through Saturday, January 7, 2023. One of the Houston area’s most popular holiday attractions returns with Magical Winter Lights, which brings seven dazzling themed displays decked out in more than 6 million lights to Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. This year, roaming visitors will get the chance to explore new lantern attractions and themes like world landmarks, an interactive Alice in Wonderland display, and more alongside favorite returning scenes.
Click2Houston.com

Seen at 7: CoolxDad’s Annual Gift-Giving Project Returns

HOUSTON – Watch the video above to learn more about this year’s annual Color Box initiative – a donation-based holiday gift drive. powered by the nonprofit organization CoolxDad – will take place now through November 30, 2022. CoolxDad encourages businesses and individuals throughout the Houston area...
