Click2Houston.com
Trains Over Texas: Takeaways from a mom of 2 on a visit to the Houston Museum of Natural Science’s annual holiday season event
HOUSTON – I’m not going to lie to you because I know how that feels. I know what it’s like to trek a crazy distance with two toddlers in tow to an event or gathering or fall spectacular that was so not worth my money, time or effort. I’m not naming names about those -- yet.
Where to get Thanksgiving sandwiches with all the trimmings in Houston
Late-night snacking on meat and gravy leftovers is a Turkey Day tradition.
Click2Houston.com
Astroworld Tragedy: New agreement details NRG Park mass event planning after deadly festival
HOUSTON – The fallout of the Astroworld Festival garnishes a new potential agreement between Harris County and the City of Houston over their responsibilities at NRG Park. The consensus comes a little more than a year after 10 people lost their lives because of a crowd crush at the Astroworld Festival on Nov. 5, 2021.
Click2Houston.com
🔒This year in odd news: The weirdest headlines from the Houston area in 2022
HOUSTON – It’s been a weird, wild year, y’all!. From an HOA dust-up over ducks to a big break in a 40-year cold case, the Houston area did not disappoint in the weird news department this year. Without further ado, here are some of the Houston-area headlines...
Resident outside of Houston $1 million richer after Powerball lottery ticket win
Winning sure is fun, especially when it's your favorite football team like the Dallas Cowboys putting a stomping on the highly-touted Minnesota Vikings, but winning $1 million is a bit sweeter.
'It looked legitimate' | Man shares story after falling victim to parking scam in downtown Houston
HOUSTON — A Houston man said he's out $200 after being scammed by a city parking employee. That former city of Houston employee, Aisha Mercer, was arrested last week in what investigators are calling a bribery scheme. Officials said she was taking money from drivers to remove boots from ticketed cars.
defendernetwork.com
Houston Alumnae Deltas gala celebrates service, scholarship
For the first time since 2019, the Houston Alumnae Chapter (HAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., in partnership with Delta Research and Educational Foundation, will host the Jazz Soiree as an in-person event on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Renowned as one of the most elegant affairs on Houston’s holiday season social calendar, the gala will be held in the ballroom at the Marriott Marquis Hotel located at 1777 Walker Street in downtown Houston, beginning at 2 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
All Things Merry and Bright
HOUSTON – The holiday season is here and a family favorite is checking out all of the holiday lights across the city. This year Reliant has two events they want you to see. Think Instagram worthy photos with all the twinkling lights and music your merry heart desires. Houston Life’s Melanie Camp headeddown I-45 South to the Houston Botanic Garden and Space Center Houston to check things out.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Pico, an intelligent, distinguished bookworm
Meet Pico, a chill, yet loveable pup who loves a great book. You may think -- wait a minute...dogs can’t read!. Volunteers at the Houston Humane Society say Pico, a Jack Russell Terrier/Chihuahua mix enjoys it when people, including children, read books to him. Pico enjoys the company of...
$3.2 million River Oaks condo comes with gorgeous views of downtown
Life in Houston's luxurious Arabella comes with amenities such as two pools and valet parking.
Click2Houston.com
National Dog Show Presented by Purina
Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2, catch the National Dog Show presented by Purina. Houston Life is celebrating Thanksgiving with our friends and family. Instead, KPRC 2 is proud to broadcast, the National Dog show!. Do you remember earlier this year when the Dog Show was in Houston? Here...
Texas man dies after jumping on moving 18-wheeler and dancing
An investigation is underway after a man fell to his death after jumping on a moving 18-wheeler and dancing on top of it, police said.
houstononthecheap.com
Black Friday 2022 store hours near you in Houston – Opening time for Target, Walmart, Best Buy and more!
Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year. The holiday season kicks off early Friday morning with huge deals on everything from big-screen TVs to blenders to bed sheets. But finding out when stores open can be tricky. We have compiled a VERIFIED list of Black Friday Store Hours in the Houston area. Read on to find out more and get ready to snag the best deals out there!
Mattress Mack claps back at Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo for victory speech dig
The Houston icon called the Democratic judge a 'sanctimonious bully' over her 'furniture salesman' remark.
He did it! 10-year-old Humble mariachi prodigy places first in San Antonio competition
The 10-year-old prodigy, who won a nationally-renowned competition, says he hopes to become a famous mariachi singer just like the late Vicente Fernandez.
Click2Houston.com
Parade float preview: See the floats coming to the Houston Thanksgiving Day Parade🦃
HOUSTON – The 73rd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place on Thursday, Nov. 24th in downtown Houston. The parade will include a special performance by local rapper Bun B, Theatre Under the Stars and Apache Belles. Spectators can expect to see 20 balloons, 14 floats, marching bands,...
365thingsinhouston.com
Wander among millions of colorful lights at Magical Winter Lights
Take in a twinkling spectacle, carnival and winter circus at Magical Winter Lights at Houston Raceway Park from Friday, November 18 through Saturday, January 7, 2023. One of the Houston area’s most popular holiday attractions returns with Magical Winter Lights, which brings seven dazzling themed displays decked out in more than 6 million lights to Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. This year, roaming visitors will get the chance to explore new lantern attractions and themes like world landmarks, an interactive Alice in Wonderland display, and more alongside favorite returning scenes.
Click2Houston.com
Seen at 7: CoolxDad’s Annual Gift-Giving Project Returns
HOUSTON – Watch the video above to learn more about this year’s annual Color Box initiative – a donation-based holiday gift drive. powered by the nonprofit organization CoolxDad – will take place now through November 30, 2022. CoolxDad encourages businesses and individuals throughout the Houston area...
fox26houston.com
New leader of historic Texan Movie Theater in Cleveland keeps curtains open
The Texan Movie Theater has been around since 1939, but sadly, wasn't seeing as much activity. The new leader, however, hoped to maintain the theater's integrity while giving residents something they've never had before.
4 Texas Cities Among America's Most Dangerous Places
These cities have high rates of violent crimes.
